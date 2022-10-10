ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden condemns Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, pledging continued support

By Olivia Olander
POLITICO
 2 days ago
When President Joe Biden addressed Russia’s war in Ukraine last week, he raised the possibility of nuclear “Armageddon” from Russia. | Evan Vucci/AP Photo

President Joe Biden on Monday condemned major attacks from Russia on Ukrainian civilian centers, calling again on Russia “to end this unprovoked aggression immediately and remove its troops from Ukraine.”

“We will continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression, hold Putin and Russia accountable for its atrocities and war crimes, and provide the support necessary for Ukrainian forces to defend their country and their freedom,” Biden said in a statement, offering his condolences to the loved ones of those killed. The Associated Press reported that at least eight people were killed and 24 were injured in one of the strikes in the capital, Kyiv, according to Rostyslav Smirnov, an adviser to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Russia launched dozens of missiles and rockets toward civilian targets and major cities overnight, “some during rush hour, in which the maximum amount of civilians would be present,” according to Mick Mulroy, a former Pentagon official and retired CIA officer. The United States has since pledged to continue supporting the embattled country.


“We will continue to provide unwavering economic, humanitarian, and security assistance so Ukraine can defend itself and take care of its people,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter. Blinken tweeted on Monday morning that he spoke with his counterpart, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, following the strikes.


U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a joint press conference of the Quad Foreign Ministers meeting at the Park Hyatt on February 11, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. | Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

The attacks, which marked the first on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, since late June, drew condemnation from Western officials. Russia launched 75 rockets, and 41 rockets were shot down by Ukraine’s defenses, the country’s top general, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, wrote on Facebook .

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) compared Putin’s actions to Adolf Hitler’s rapid offensive attacks on Britain in World War II.

“Hitler’s blitzkrieg on the innocent Brits strengthened their resolve,” Durbin wrote on Twitter . “Putin’s mass strike on innocent Ukrainians will do the same. The hottest ring in Hell has Putin’s name on the door.”

Bridget Brink, the American ambassador to Ukraine, tweeted photos of her meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, with the caption “Undaunted.”

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said on Monday that the attacks were “horrific” and “very, very concerning.”


“But I think it’s an extension of the kind of tactics that we’ve seen from the beginning of the invasion,” Wormuth told reporters at the Association of the United States Army’s annual meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the attacks came in response to the partial destruction over the weekend of a bridge linking illegally occupied Crimea and Russia. Putin has described the blast at the Kerch Bridge, which Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for, as an act of terrorism. But the bridge was logistically significant to Russia’s military operation, making it a valid military target, Mulroy said.

“These indiscriminate airstrikes demonstrate Putin’s desperation and brutality in the face of an increasingly successful Ukrainian counter offensive,” Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) tweeted on Monday .

Ukraine has asked Western countries for new air defenses to ward off missile attacks on civilian infrastructure — the kind of attacks the country saw on Monday. It is expected to receive two additional surface-to-air systems that can knock down drones, missiles and helicopters in the coming weeks, according to Defense Department officials; however, the Biden administration did not include any new air defense capabilities in the $625 million of military aid announced last week.


Mike Pompeo, secretary of State in the Trump administration, criticized Biden on Monday for the adminstration’s weapons strategy.

“They’ve been dribbling out these weapons — too slow, not enough range,” Pompeo said on “Fox and Friends.” “We should be providing Ukrainians every tool they need.”

The United States has provided approximately $15.8 billion in aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, Blinken said in a statement on Sept. 15.

The attacks over the weekend amount to “red meat” for Putin’s base, Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass said on Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” Because of Russia’s struggles on the battlefield, Putin is adopting an indirect strategy of applying pressure to Ukrainian society and attempting to weaken Western support, Haass said.

“We all gotta psychologically and politically prepare ourselves for a long struggle,” he said.

When Biden addressed Russia’s war in Ukraine last week, he raised the possibility of nuclear “Armageddon” from Russia. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Biden’s comment reflected the stakes of the war, rather than any new intelligence.

Lara Seligman, Lee Hudson and Paul McLeary contributed to this report.

Comments / 24

Dar Mason
2d ago

By the time biden is done he will have 1 and a half trillion$ gave to them. This has to stop and now

Reply(2)
5
Patti L Ene
2d ago

He had no choice . Ukraine has a lot of dirt on him and others .. go back to when he was vice prez.

Reply
4
Washington Examiner

Russian troops pour into Belarus ‘by the trainload’

Russian troops are pouring into Belarus “by the trainload.”. The news comes alongside an announcement from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that Russian troops would return to the country, which neighbors both Russia and Ukraine, in large numbers, according to the Belarusian state news agency Belta. Tens of thousands of Russian troops used Belarus as the staging ground for their initial northern offensive into Ukraine in February but mostly withdrew by late March. Since then, a few hundred Russian troops have stayed behind, mostly air and missile troops that use the close Russian ally as a launching pad for missile strikes into Ukraine, but that now appears to be changing.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Kremlin seizes on Zelensky 'blunder' after Ukraine President demands NATO 'launch pre-emptive strikes' on Russia to stop Putin using nukes - before insisting he meant 'imposing sanctions' pre-invasion as Kyiv troops hammer Moscow forces into retreat

The Kremlin has warned of potentially 'monstrous consequences' after Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to suggest NATO powers should bomb Russia to deter Vladimir Putin from using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Russia said such comments risked starting 'yet another world war' after the Ukrainian president seemed to tell Australian think tank the...
POLITICS
Benzinga

'You're Blowing This:' Donald Trump's Wife Melania Was Convinced He Was 'Screwing Up,' New Book Says

Former first lady Melania Trump was worried about the way her husband, former President Donald Trump, was handling the COVID-19 pandemic, says a new book. What Happened: Melania was “rattled by the coronavirus and convinced that Trump was screwing up,” according to a new book by New York Times correspondent Peter Baker and his wife New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser, CNN reported. The book titled “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021” is set to publish on Tuesday.
POTUS
Business Insider

Russian soldier in Kharkiv told his father in a call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence that 'everything's bad,' Russia is 'losing,' and they have 'nowhere to run'

A Russian soldier told his father in an intercepted phone call that "everything's bad" in the war. Ukraine's intelligence service said it intercepted the call and published it to social media. An ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv has sent Russian troops scrambling. A Russian soldier told his father in a...
POLITICS
Dr. E.C. Beuck

After Calls For Putin to Use Nuclear Weapons, Chechen Leader to Deploy Teenage Sons to Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan KadyrovPresidential Executive Office of Russia. Ramzan Kadyrov, the Head of the Chechen Republic, was recently in the news for his calls for President Putin to utilize low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine following military setbacks. According to the Russian-backed leader, he stated that “…more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons.” The Kremlin responded by stating they preferred to take a more measured approach, though Kadyrov was praised for his contributions to the war effort.
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
POLITICS
DOPE Quick Reads

Putin Recently Used Fresh Flounder and Salmon to Pay Eastern Russians For Continuing to Send Their Men To War

Recent reports indicate that enlisted officers "have resorted to plying people with fresh fish in a bid to entice men to join the army and fight the war in Ukraine." One of the Russian Government's local representatives, Mikhail Shuvalov, is said to have promised individuals "in the eastern Sakhalin island 5kg of flounder, pollock and salmon in exchange for sending their men to war." [i]
Business Insider

Russia complains about Western arms flowing into Ukraine, but Putin's troops are giving Kyiv far more heavy weaponry as they retreat

Throughout the war, Russia has repeatedly complained about Western countries arming Ukraine. Putin and other top Kremlin officials have said this could drag the West into direct conflict. Ukraine's advances, meanwhile, have yielded it a massive haul of abandoned Russian weaponry. Throughout Russia's war in Ukraine, which has stretched over...
POLITICS
Business Insider

2 Russians sailed 300 miles across the Bering Strait to a remote island in Alaska to avoid Putin's military draft

Two Russians sailed hundreds of miles to a remote Alaskan island, local and federal officials said. According to a media report, the individuals were fleeing Putin's military mobilization. A Homeland Security official told Insider the individuals were sent to Anchorage to be processed. Two Russians trying to avoid President Vladimir...
ALASKA STATE
