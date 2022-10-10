ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Denver

Two planes touched wings before crashing and killing all onboard

The NTSB has released it's preliminary report on a mid-air collision that happened in Boulder County last month. Two planes crashed along Niwot Road, killing three men. One plan was a Cessna 172S from a flight school, and the other was a Sonex Aircraft Xenos. The report says both planes were flying at about 7,000-7,500 feet, and were operating under visual flight rules. The Cessna turned eastbound, and the flight track data of the two planes merged, and then both planes rapidly descended. The report says that investigators found fragmented sections of the outboard left wings of both airplanes in a field below the point where the two flight tracks merged.The report indicates that both airplanes were operating within the Mode-C veil of the Denver International Airport Class B airspace that requires automatic dependent surveillance broadcast (ADS-B) "out" transmissions. The Cessna was equipped with ADS-B "in/out" equipment, and did transmit ADS-B data. The Sonex did not transmit ADS-B data during the accident flight. ADS-B is used to detect and alert pilots to potential traffic conflicts.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Pilot seen flying at boats in reservoir before crash

A pilot is being described as reckless and careless by aviation professionals after crashing their aircraft shortly after flying erratically around Horsetooth Reservoir. After a CBS News Colorado report highlighted the Larimer County Sheriff's Office's request for images of the flight before the crash several people started turning over their images and videos to investigators. One photographer, Stephanie Stamos, said she witnessed the erratic flying while trying to photograph a client's senior photos at the picturesque reservoir.  "I was up at Horsetooth doing a photo shoot for a high school senior," Stamos said. "All of a sudden I see this plane...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Daily Mail

'Caution, wake turbulence': Haunting air traffic control audio reveals final words of Swedish flight instructor, 23, killed in Virginia crash after student, 18, stalled plane during take-off

A Swedish flight instructor was heard talking over air traffic control towers just seconds before she was killed in a Virginia plane crash. Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, 22, died on Thursday around 3pm when her student pilot Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode pulled the nose of the plane too high and stalled it near Williamsburg International Airport in Newport News, Virginia.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Independent

Southwest Airlines passenger accused of ‘jamming seatback into woman’s head’ on flight

A woman travelling on Southwest Airlines says that she was left with an injured head when someone rammed their seat back into her head.Saarah Sareshwala - a software engineer - was flying from Orlando, Florida to Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday (24 September), when the passenger seated in front of her allegedly slammed his seatback into her head whilst she was asleep against it.Ms Sareshwala’s husband, Faraaz Sareshwala, took to social media to document the incident.This morning, my wife left Orlando, Florida aboard @SouthwestAir flight 1630 (MCO to PHX).She sat behind this man. She had been attending the Grace Hopper...
ORLANDO, FL
liveandletsfly.com

Pakistan International Airlines Warns Crews…Over Their Underwear

As street protests erupt in Iran over the Islamic Republic’s treatment of a woman who was accused of wearing a head covering inappropriately and then died in police custody, in neighboring Pakistan the flag carrier PIA is warning flight attendants that they better wear underwear…. PIA Underwear Memo: Flight...
Daily Mail

Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military

A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
Markets Insider

Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says

Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
