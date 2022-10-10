ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians pitcher Sandlin done in postseason with injury

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin will miss the rest of the postseason with a shoulder strain suffered in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.

The team said Monday that Sandlin underwent an MRI that revealed the strain of his his Teres major muscle. The right-hander will be shut down for up to six weeks, eliminating him from any more games this season.

Times set for first two ALDS games for Cle, NY

Sandlin was removed in the 10th inning of Saturday’s game — won 1-0 by the Guardians in 15 — with what the team called “upper arm tightness.”

Cleveland will open the AL Division Series on Tuesday in New York against the Yankees after the Guardians’ sweep of Tampa Bay in the wild-card round.

The team will replace the 25-year-old Sandlin on the ALDS roster before Tuesday’s 10 a.m. deadline.

‘Critical condition:’ Do the Browns have the worst defense in the NFL?

Sandlin was a dependable member of Cleveland’s strong bullpen this season. He went 5-2 with a 2.25 ERA in 46 games as a set-up man for closer Emmanuel Clase, who led the majors with 42 saves.

Sandlin missed the final month of the 2021 season with a shoulder strain.

