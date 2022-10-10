ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Winston the Whippet Goes Viral for Speedy Moves at Fastest Dogs USA

By jane mundy
DogTime
DogTime
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FqzpT_0iTMiU9i00
(Photo Credit: Susu Hauser via American Kennel Club)

Winston the Whippet, a competitor at the the Fastest Dogs USA event televised on ABC, went viral for his speedy moves at the 100-yard dash.

Admirers on Twitter wrote, “Bro was so fast the camera glitched.”

“I mean look at that form and those muscles,” another said.

A Sight to Behold

Although another Whippet named Reas garnered first place in the 100-yard dash, Winston was a sight to behold. The slow-motion replay revealed Winston’s entire body working in perfect harmony to achieve high velocity.

Winston trailed Reas — coming in second place — with an average of 5.939 seconds for 34.44 mph. Reas averaged 5.847 seconds in his heats for a speed of 34.98 miles an hour. While Winston achieved internet fame, Reas thinks his reward was better; his victory meal was sardines, cheese, and a steak dinner.

The American Kennel Club said that some of the fastest dogs in the country dashed after the coveted “bunny” lure in a 100-yard Fast CAT dash, in hopes of being named the fastest dog in the country. Competitors include the top dogs from the 14 fastest breeds, plus the winner from last year. Each dog ran the 100-yard dash twice, with the top five fastest running an additional heat to determine the winner.

Reas is a two-time winner! He returned to keep his crown from 2021, and he succeeded. His owner Lindsay Manetti said, “He lives to chase those bunnies.”

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home

A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
PETS
Upworthy

Man spends $400 at vet to treat his limping dog only to realize that he was simply copying him

People with pets know that sometimes animals will do absolutely absurd things out of their love for you. Billy, an adorable dog from London, proves this point. Russell Jones, Billy's owner, had a plaster cast on after an injury. He shared that he observed his dog limping and thought something was wrong with him. Worried, he took the dog to get him checked out by a vet and also run a couple of tests as well. After spending close to $400 on X-rays and vet bills, the owner learned that his dog was in fact in perfect health. He was only copying him! Jones posted a touching yet humorous video of his dog mirroring his behavior while walking beside him on Facebook in January 2021. In the short video, Jones, whose leg was in a plaster cast, is seen walking the street with his dog Billy. The lurcher is observed imitating his owner's limp by walking with one paw elevated above the ground. “Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong, just sympathy. Love him,” Russell shared in the post's caption.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whippets#Dog Nutrition Food#Cute Dogs Funny Dogs#Pet Lover#Pet Owner#Fastest Dogs Usa#Abc#The American Kennel Club
Newsweek

Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless

A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
PETS
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On

Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Pets
ohmymag.co.uk

This unwanted dog got adopted after a heartbreaking video showing his loneliness went viral (VIDEO)

Social media can change lives, and it did for this lonely pup. Sarge, the longest resident of Orange County Animal Services in Orlando, Florida, was struggling to find a forever home. It seemed, no one wanted him. But when a TikTok video documenting his sadness took the Internet by storm, Sarge was up for his happily ever after with a perfect new family.
ORLANDO, FL
Newsweek

Dog's Last Cuddle Before 'Crossing The Rainbow Bridge' Melts Hearts Online

A dog named Bowie has melted hearts on the internet after a video of his last cuddle with his owner before "crossing the rainbow bridge" went viral on social media. The video shared on TikTok on September 28 by the dog's owner, under the username iamrachelmarch, shows the 13-year-old golden cocker spaniel cuddling with his human one last time, resting his head on her shoulder seeking comfort.
PETS
Outsider.com

LOOK: Gruesome Photo Shows Whitetail Buck That Speared Itself Trying to Jump a Cemetery Fence

When animals like a whitetail buck come into areas they are not familiar with in life, then things can go really wrong. For a case in point, take a look at our photo right here. A whitetail buck ends up spearing itself. How did this happen? The buck was reportedly trying to jump a cemetery fence. As you can see, tragically it did not happen. The buck’s intestines can be seen in this photo. Sometimes, these viral photos will reflect what can happen in nature.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Doodle's Pitiful Reaction to His Bowl Being Empty Has People Melting

Mostly the Goldendoodle was caught on camera giving his mama the hardest time about his breakfast — and people online are absolutely loving it. Apparently, the pup was just a bit upset when he realized his breakfast wasn't in his bowl at the usual time. But luckily for us his over-the-top reaction was pretty darn funny.
ANIMALS
petpress.net

10 Most Loyal Dog Breeds: Faithful Dogs Make the Best Friends

Dogs have been known as “man’s best friend” for centuries, and there’s a good reason for that. They are incredibly loyal creatures who will stick by our side through thick and thin. This loyalty is one of the many things that make dogs such special companions.
PETS
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy