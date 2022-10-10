ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slatington, PA

Colonial-Schuylkill football: Northern Lehigh’s Jayden Krempasky among Week 7 ‘stat’ heroes

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
 2 days ago
A.J. Jimenez ran for three of Northern Lehigh's six touchdowns thanks in part to Jayden Krempasky, who switched positions to give the Bulldogs a better opportunity to knock off Notre Dame-Green Pond for the first time in eight years. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

Jayden Krempasky did not have a carry. He did not make a catch or throw a pass. He didn’t even make a tackle on defense or special teams.

But Krempasky was an invaluable part of Northern Lehigh’s last-minute victory Friday night over visiting Notre Dame-Green Pond.

“One of those people you won’t notice,” Bulldogs head coach Joe Tout said, “we put Jayden Krempasky at tight end. He didn’t play as much defensively. At tight end, he did an incredible job washing guys down.

“He’s not one that jumps out because he does not carry the ball. But we felt for tonight that’s what we needed from him, then things will go back to normal.”

Krempasky was a starting offensive tackle last season. He starts on the defensive line and normally does not play on the offensive line in 2022 because of Northern Lehigh’s depth.

But this wasn’t a normal game. Northern Lehigh needed to find a way to keep the ball away from Notre Dame-GP’s explosive offense as much as possible in a matchup of 5-1 teams.

Tout instituted Air Force’s midline option attack that quarterback Nick Frame ran to perfection. Frame had the speed and instincts to engineer that offense, but also had the help of linemen Jackson Van Norman, Landon Moll, Ben Reitz, Brody Dye, Seth Adams and Krempasky. A.J. Jimenez, Ethan Karpowich and Jack Tosh also gave the Bulldogs the versatility to keep the Crusaders’ defense guessing.

Northern Lehigh ran 79 offensive plays compared to 38 for Notre Dame.

“Knowing they platoon and don’t have a lot going both ways,” Tout said of the Crusaders, “they turned it into a little bit of a track meet. We planned to control the clock, slow it down. [The Air Force midline option] was a big part of it.”

Krempasky was instrumental in Northern Lehigh grinding out 426 yards of offense in the 40-33 win.

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

Colonial-Schuylkill Week 7 stat heroes

(in alphabetical order)

Nick Beck, Salisbury : Rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Palmerton.

Chad Beller, Catasauqua : Made a team-high 12 tackles, including three for loss, in a win at Minersville.

Greg Campbell, Bangor : Returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown, made five tackles, one for loss, and caught five passes in a win over Lehighton.

Cade Christopher, Northwestern : Rushed for 206 yards and four touchdowns in a win at Pottsville. He also threw for 88 yards and a score.

Danny Darno, Notre Dame-GP : Ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 235 yards and three scores against Northern Lehigh.

Connor Dillon, Tamaqua : Rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 53 yards and a score in a win over Pine Grove. He also intercepted a pass.

David Fiorito, Jim Thorpe : Ran for a touchdown and caught five passes for 83 yards in a loss to North Schuylkill.

Nick Frame, Northern Lehigh : Rushed for a career-high 206 yards and a touchdown, plus led the Bulldogs on a 10-play, 63-yard drive in the final moments of a win over Notre Dame-GP. He also made five tackles and intercepted a pass.

Jacob Gibbons, Salisbury : Made a team-high eight tackles, including three for loss, against Palmerton.

Anthonie Hunsicker, Catasauqua : Rushed for 132 yards and a score in a comeback win at Minersville.

A.J. Jimenez, Northern Lehigh : Ran for three touchdowns, including the game-winner with 18 seconds left against Notre Dame-GP. He also made caught two passes and made four tackles, one for loss.

Stephen Jones, Palmerton : Rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns against Salisbury as he works his way back after missing the first month of the season with an injury.

Anderson Louie Juene, Wilson : Caught three passes for 56 yards and made six tackles in a loss to Blue Mountain.

Ashton Kluska, Bangor : Rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown in a victory over Lehighton.

Steven Lilly, Palisades : Rushed for 93 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Pen Argyl.

Mason Ludlow, Notre Dame-GP : Had 11 tackles, including a sack, against Northern Lehigh.

Matt Martin, Marian Catholic : Rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns and made a team-high 12 tackles, two for loss, in a victory over Shenandoah Valley.

Dylan Moyer, Lehighton : Ran for 46 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 20 yards in a loss to Bangor.

Andrew Olesh, Southern Lehigh : Made four tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown in a win over Saucon Valley.

Michael Pascoe, Panther Valley : Rushed for 186 yards and two TDs and threw for 113 yards and a score against Schuylkill Haven.

James Rodino, Marian Catholic : Made 11 tackles, three for loss, and intercepted a pass against Shenandoah Valley.

Cade Sawyer, Southern Lehigh : Ran for 201 yards and four touchdowns against Saucon Valley. He also made four tackles and intercepted a pass.

Austin Smyth, Northern Lehigh : Caught a touchdown pass, intercepted a pass that led to a score and recovered a fumble against Notre Dame-GP. He also had three tackles, including a sack.

Blaine Snyder, Northwestern : Made a team-high 11 tackles against Pottsville.

Eric Striba, Bangor : Threw a touchdown pass, ran for 80 yards and a score, plus made a team-high seven tackles, one for loss, against Lehighton.

Michael Styka, Tamaqua : Made a team-high 10 tackles, including a sack and another tackle for loss, against Pine Grove.

Josh Torres, Saucon Valley : Ran for 106 yards and a score against Southern Lehigh.

Damian Tyminski, Pen Argyl : Registered a team-high 11 tackles and caught five passes against Palisades.

Dainn Vassallo, Notre Dame-GP : Made a team-high 12 tackles, including one for loss, against Northern Lehigh

