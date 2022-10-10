Read full article on original website
2 arrested for allegedly firing shots at Portage County home
KENT, Ohio — Two 19-year-olds have been arrested, according to the Kent Police Department, after allegedly firing shots at a house in Kent. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on Thursday, Sept....
Cleveland neighbors hope burned, abandoned camper can be removed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past several months, residents on the city’s West side have been forced to look at an abandoned camper destroyed by fire. The debris has been sitting at the corner of Barberton Road and W. 67th Street. “They need to get it up out...
‘Explosion of Thefts’: Euclid police investigate dozens of stolen Kia reports
Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer says his department has received dozens of reports of stolen Kias in the past few weeks.
Mom, grandma assault worker at nursing home: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 9:15 a.m. Oct. 2, a Cleveland woman, 32, who was working at The Woodlands of Shaker Heights nursing facility, 16333 Chagrin Blvd., reported that the 42-year-old mother and 63-year-old grandmother of a co-worker had punched her and pulled her hair after learning that she had been involved in an argument with the co-worker, 17.
Suspected wrong-way driver charged in crash that injured 4 on Cleveland highway
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old man is facing a felony charge in connection to an early-morning wrong-way crash on Sunday in Cleveland. Records from police and the Cleveland Municipal Court show that Juan Carlos Reyes Valladares faced a judge on Tuesday morning on a vehicular assault charge. Valladares is...
Driver pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old girl riding bike in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man who crashed his car into three people riding their bikes, killing a three-year-old girl, pleaded guilty on Wednesday. The accident happened around 10 p.m. on July 21 in the are of Track Road and Lufkin Avenue. This is in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.
Boat, trailer seized from man accused of cheating in walleye tournament
A boat and trailer were seized Tuesday from a Hermitage man who is accused of cheating in a fishing tournament in Cleveland Sept. 30.
I-Team: 33-year-old man dead at Cuyahoga jail after ‘sudden medical emergency’
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a man died Tuesday night, shortly after he’d been arrested by police and taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail. County spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan said Cleveland police arrested a 33-year-old man, and he suffered a “sudden medical emergency” as officers brought him into the jail complex.
Victim hospitalized following overnight shooting on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Cleveland Division of Police investigated an overnight shooting that occurred near the city’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood. The shooting was first reported before 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday on East 82nd Street near the intersection with Pulaski Avenue. Cleveland EMS said the victim, believed...
Gun fired into front window of Mentor home
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who fired a shot into a home Saturday evening. Mentor police said the gunshot went through the front window of a home in the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road around 9:30 p.m. The homeowner was home, but not injured.
Woman bites violent boyfriend to escape being choked: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Sept. 9, police were dispatched to the fire station, where a woman reported that she had been assaulted. An arriving officer found the Madison woman, who was visibly upset, in her car. The woman told the officer that her boyfriend, who lives on Cherry Lane, choked her after an argument about their relationship.
Cleveland man dies in police custody before he is booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died in police custody after he was arrested Tuesday for a domestic violence incident. Ashraf Hasan Nabeel Aljaf, 33, of Cleveland was arrested about 8:20 p.m. after officers were called for reports of a domestic violence incident, according to police and county officials.
Ex-girlfriend with warrant attempts to escape from second-floor window: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Sept. 16, police were dispatched to Harbour Light Drive after a resident called police to say that his ex-girlfriend -- who had a warrant -- was at the home. An arriving officer located the suspect’s car. The woman stuck her head outside before seeing the officer and locking the front door.
4 suspects steal $1,000 worth of clothes from Burlington, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed four theft suspects are accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of clothes from Burlington, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them. Police said the group consisted of one man and three women. The group walked into the store on Sept. 30,...
Two arrested in Summit County, car filled with possibly stolen items
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were arrested by Summit County deputies Sunday, with possibly stolen tools, coins and car converters recovered from their vehicle. According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Lombardo, 30, and Mysteria Pugh, 35, both of Akron, were pulled over for a license plate violation.
Quick-thinking man flags down officer during scam call: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Sept. 20, a man flagged down a police officer on Pearl Road after discovering that he was possibly being scammed. The man just so happened to be on the phone with an alleged representative of the Amazon Fraud Department. The caller was asking the victim to purchase a credit card, then provide the suspect with the information from his purchase.
‘Quick change’ con artists take Westlake clerk for thousands, police say
Surveillance cameras were rolling as two so-called “quick change" artists stole more than $2,000 in cash and merchandise from a local store.
Metroparks police officers rescue 1 person after their pick-up truck goes into Lake Erie
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland Metroparks police officers dove into Lake Erie Tuesday morning to rescue a man whose pick-up truck went into the water. First responders were called out to the E. 55th Street Marina around 10:20 a.m. <. As soon as the victim was out of the...
In separate incidents, two women report wallets stolen at Legacy Village businesses: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 5:35 p.m. Oct. 8, a Pepper Pike woman, 80, reported that her wallet had been stolen from her purse while she shopped at Giant Eagle, 25105 Cedar Road at Legacy Village. The woman believes that when a man began asking her questions while she was in the produce section, it was a distraction so someone else could steal her wallet. The wallet contained $200, her driver’s license, an insurance card, a credit card and more.
Teen driver experiences nightmare of car stuck on train tracks: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Sept. 27, police were dispatched to Prospect Road, where a teenage driver’s car was stuck on the train tracks. An arriving officer immediately contacted CSX, which was advised about the situation and quickly stopped an incoming train. After the vehicle was towed away from the scene, the officer...
