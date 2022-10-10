Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLDS against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies started the lefty-hitting Stott against a southpaw in the Wild Card round, but they are taking him out of the lineup against the Braves' left-hander. Edmundo Sosa will start at shortstop in place of Stott and hit ninth.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO