MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today
John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
Phillies' David Robertson hurt celebrating Bryce Harper's home run, out of NLDS
Manager Rob Thomson said David Robertson strained his right calf jumping up in the air when Bryce Harper homered against the Cardinals in the last round.
Are Mets’ Buck Showalter, Billy Eppler in trouble after Wild Card Series loss?
Buck Showalter and Billy Eppler won’t be one-and-done with the New York Mets. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports “Both Billy Eppler’s and Buck Showalter’s jobs are safe, according to a high-ranking Mets source. The team may still look to hire a president of baseball ops, but that is considered a long-term initiative that doesn’t necessarily need to be implemented this offseason.”
The Phillies Have Made A Decision On Their Manager
The Phillies have made an official decision on their manager situation. Following Philadelphia's Wild Card series win over St. Louis, the Phillies have removed the interim tag from their manager Rob Thomson. Thomson is reportedly signing a two-year contract with the Phillies franchise. "Phillies are formally removing the interim tag...
NBC Sports
Phillies announce Rob Thomson extension through 2024 season
ATLANTA – The Phillies have made some news on the day before they open play in the National League Division Series. The club has rewarded Rob Thomson with a two-year contract extension to manage the club through 2024. Thomson, 59, took over as interim manager when the club fired...
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies Tuesday in NLDS opener
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLDS against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies started the lefty-hitting Stott against a southpaw in the Wild Card round, but they are taking him out of the lineup against the Braves' left-hander. Edmundo Sosa will start at shortstop in place of Stott and hit ninth.
MLB insider shares tentative Phillies-Braves game start time
It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will be able to continue their series today. Game 2 of the National League Division series was set to start at 4:35 on Wednesday, but was delayed due to rain in Atlanta. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time will be between 7:30 and 7:45 on Wednesday.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 MLB Division Series, Game 1: Phillies vs. Braves, Mariners vs. Astros
After a weekend full of sometimes-exciting, sometimes-blowout baseball, we’re now down to the final eight for MLB’s postseason tournament. Two games will happen this afternoon as the division series round gets under way. Here’s the info you’ll need for those two games. As you can see, there will...
ESPN
Bryce Harper rocks massive Phillies chain ahead of Phillies-Braves Game 2
The Philadelphia Phillies have yet to lose in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Bryce Harper, the reigning NL MVP, is showing off the swag that comes with Philadelphia's hot start in the postseason. The Phillies hold a 1-0 lead in their NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, the reigning World...
NLDS Game 2 Highlights: Phillies at Braves
Highlights from Game 2 of the NLDS between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, October 12th.
numberfire.com
Matt Vierling on Phillies' bench Tuesday in Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Brandon Marsh will replace Vierling in center field and hit seventh. Vierling went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Game 1 on Tuesday. Marsh...
FOX Sports
MLB Divisional Series top plays: Phillies dominating Braves
The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX while the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. Later in the day, the New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers host...
