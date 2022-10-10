Beavercreek seeks submissions for new park name

Thanks for signing up!

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Beavercreek is looking for input for naming the city’s newest park.

According to the city, the park will be located along Grange Hall Road between Patterson Road and Shakertown Road. Spanning 148 acres, it will be the city’s largest park.

“We believe it is important to include residents in the naming process,” said Beavercreek City

Manager Pete Landrum. “We want them to have a say and feel proud of this park, as well as

the city they chose to call home.”

Residents of Beavercreek can submit name suggestions through the city’s website . The deadline to submit is Friday, Oct. 28.

Names will not be considered if they are named after a person or organization.

A public forum about the park will be held on Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Beavercreek Senior Center. Residents will have the chance to review concept plans, ask questions and provide feedback on the park.

The City of Beavercreek said that if residents are unable to attend the Oct. 26 meeting, future opportunities will be available.

