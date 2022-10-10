ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavercreek, OH

Beavercreek seeks submissions for new park name

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Beavercreek is looking for input for naming the city’s newest park.

According to the city, the park will be located along Grange Hall Road between Patterson Road and Shakertown Road. Spanning 148 acres, it will be the city’s largest park.

“We believe it is important to include residents in the naming process,” said Beavercreek City
Manager Pete Landrum. “We want them to have a say and feel proud of this park, as well as
the city they chose to call home.”

Residents of Beavercreek can submit name suggestions through the city’s website . The deadline to submit is Friday, Oct. 28.

Names will not be considered if they are named after a person or organization.

A public forum about the park will be held on Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Beavercreek Senior Center. Residents will have the chance to review concept plans, ask questions and provide feedback on the park.

The City of Beavercreek said that if residents are unable to attend the Oct. 26 meeting, future opportunities will be available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WDTN

Warren Co. Career Center lockdown lifted following threat

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A lockdown at the Warren County Career Center has been lifted after a threat was made on the main campus. Police were called to the trade school on OH-48 in Lebanon around 11:30 a.m. The Warren County Career Center sent a statement that said: Around noon today, we were made […]
WDTN

Construction complete: New lanes open on US-35

“An efficient infrastructure network is essential for economic growth in the Dayton region,” stated Chris Kershner, President and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. “US 35 is a key artery between downtown Dayton and Ohio’s largest single-site employer, WPAFB.”
DAYTON, OH
