ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Bozeman teacher dies of injuries following bike crash

By MTN News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TvFk8_0iTMh02c00

BOZEMAN - A Bozeman High School teacher has died as a result of injuries he suffered last week after a vehicle struck him while he was riding a bicycle.

Kelly Fulton's death was confirmed in an email sent to parents and guardians on Monday, Oct. 10.

Fulton was riding a bike to work when a vehicle struck him.

The Bozeman Police Department said the incident occurred at 8:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Fulton was headed southbound on 15th Avenue and stopped for a red light at the intersection of 15th and Oak Street. Fulton proceeded through the intersection when the light turned green. A pickup truck heading west on Oak ran a red light and hit Fulton.

The police department said the driver of the truck stopped and no charges have been filed at this time.

Fulton was seriously injured and flown to Billings for surgery.

"This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students," stated Bozeman High School Principal Dan Mills in an email release. "BSD7 has a Crisis Response Team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this. This morning we shared this news with our students at Bozeman High and had counselors available for any student who needed or wanted help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss. We encourage you, as parents, to also feel free to use our resources."

An online fundraiser has been launched to support Fulton's family.

More information about the GoFundMe campaign can be found here: https://gofund.me/6c4ef4a0

Comments / 4

Kathryn Davis
2d ago

What a horrific tragedy. Many prayers to his family and friends. Yet, I am surprised that there hasn't been more. I have witnessed so many people running red lights and stop signs even in the presence of law enforcement. Our roads are far from being safe. How many need to die, or even maimed before our roads are safe?

Reply
6
Related
The Moose 95.1 FM

Popular Trail Near Bozeman Closed Due to Small Fire

Crews are working to contain a small fire located along a popular hiking trail northeast of Bozeman. According to a press release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest, crews responded to reports of a small wildfire located along Drinking Horse Trail. Firefighting crews from the Bridger Canyon Fire District and Custer Gallatin National Forest are currently on the scene and have reportedly completely contained the Drinking Horse fire.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Montana DNRC announces shooting restrictions in Gallatin Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation announced two new shooting restrictions that will be implemented on state trust lands in Gallatin County. Restrictions go into effect Nov. 12. Officials cited misuse of state trust lands as reasons behind the restrictions. The Montana DNRC released the...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Crime & Safety
Montana State
Montana Accidents
Bozeman, MT
Accidents
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Bozeman, MT
Montana Free Press

Couple takes to airwaves in ongoing water fight with Bozeman

A couple that has been fighting for years with the city of Bozeman over water rights is now going to spend large sums on ads aimed at winning over the city’s residents. Lance and Siri Gilliland, who live on the property that is home to Lyman Creek, which supplies Bozeman with 20% of its water, have been fighting a losing battle over the city’s usage of the resource for six years.
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Traffic Accident#Bsd7
XL Country 100.7

Check Out This Incredible Alternative To Bozeman’s Housing Issues

One company has come up with an incredible housing alternative, and it could be a hit with many young adults looking to stay in the Bozeman area long term. Housing has become a real issue in Bozeman over the past several years. House, condo, and townhome prices have skyrocketed and pushed out many locals who can't afford to live here anymore. Even the rental market is getting out of hand. No one can afford to live by themselves anymore, which is both frustrating and sad.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

7 Closed Bozeman Businesses That Locals Miss the Most

Over the years, several businesses that were once extremely popular in Bozeman have closed. It's a hard time to be a small business owner in Bozeman. Workforce issues are a major problem. Finding employees that actually want to work is a constant struggle for local business owners. Those struggles have been amplified as a result of the pandemic.
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Idaho State Journal

Why ISU coach Charlie Ragle missed his team's game against Montana State

When Charlie Ragle chatted about his absence from his Idaho State club’s game last weekend, a blowout loss to No. 4 Montana State in Bozeman, he sounded frustrated. Disappointed. Discouraged. “It’s gut-wrenching,” Ragle said. “You prepare all week, and you’re the leader of the ship and not to be there, I just feel bad. I feel like I owe my guys an apology, the fans. I apologized to my wife and kids. It’s disheartening.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
The Moose 95.1 FM

Big, Orange Full Hunter’s Moon Tonight: What to Expect

The Bozeman area should be in for a real treat tonight, October 9th. Weather looks good for what should be a really big, orange hued full moon. Sunday, October 9th is when we'll be getting this full Hunter's Moon shortly after sunset. The last few evenings have been stunning already with good timing and perfect weather. Fingers crossed that Mother Nature continues to cooperate.
BOZEMAN, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy