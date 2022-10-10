Montgomery County Provides Relief for Florida Shelters in the Aftermath of Hurricane Ian; Cats and Dogs Available for Adoption

Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Muddy Branch Square Giant Temporarily Evacuated for Investigation of Fuel Odor
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services are on the scene at Giant in Muddy Branch Square (Gaithersburg) investigating a fuel odor in the store., according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. The store, located at 842 Muddy Branch Rd., has been temporarily evacuated during the investigation. We’ll have an update...
WJLA
Parents located after child found wandering Montgomery County parking lot
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The parents of a child found wandering in a parking lot in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue were identified by officers Wednesday, a Montgomery County police spokesperson said. Authorities first discovered the child around 5:45 a.m. No further details were immediately available. It...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore Humane Society hopes to find a new home for dog 'Gino'
REISTERSTOWN, Md. — It's time now to introduce you to a pet looking for a good home. Joining us is Kate Pika with the Baltimore Humane Society. She has a special senior dog named "Geno" who is looking for a new companion after his recently passed.
Police identify boy found alone in parking lot in Montgomery County
UPDATE, Oct. 12, 2:05 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that that officer identified the boy and located his parents. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they needed help identifying a boy who was by himself in a parking lot early Wednesday morning. Someone found him around 5:45 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
Virtual Public Hearing on Proposed Old Baltimore Road Sidewalk Proposal in Olney to be Held on Wednesday, Nov. 9
On Wednesday, Nov. 9 starting at 7 p.m., the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will hold a virtual public hearing to discuss the proposed construction of a sidewalk on Old Baltimore Road from Menden Farm Drive to the path at the lake. At the virtual hearing, MCDOT will present...
Look: Loose donkey found wandering Virginia road
Sheriff's deputies in Virginia responded to an unusual situation when an escaped donkey was spotted wandering down a road.
mocoshow.com
Free Electric Scooter Clinics for Those 18-and-Older Will Be Available in October and November
Residents 18-and-older who are interested in electric scooter lessons will have the opportunity to attend four free clinics in October and November sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation. Participants will be able to take a test ride, learn safety tips and get details on basic scooter laws. The...
Nottingham MD
Attorney General Frosh announces Final Order against unlicensed Middle River home improvement contractor
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh has announced that the Consumer Protection Division has entered a Final Order against Patrick Michael Savage, who did business as Extreme Backyard’s, resolving charges that Savage violated the Consumer Protection Act when he took deposits from consumers for home improvement services, failed to provide the services, and refused to refund consumers’ money.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police identify man without ID who said name is ‘Dominick’
UPDATE, Oct. 11, 3:32 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that officers were able to identify the man and thanked people for sharing his picture. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police released a picture of a man Tuesday afternoon, hoping someone would see it and help them figure out […]
mocoshow.com
MCPD Attempting to Identify Child Found This Morning in Silver Spring
UPDATE: The child has been identified and parents have been located. Montgomery County Police are asking the public’s assistances in identifying a child found this morning on Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring. Per MCPD:. If you recognize this child, please call (301) 279-8000. He was found on Wednesday, October...
bethesdamagazine.com
Who’s that guy on the bike with a dog, pedaling the streets of Bethesda?
People often stare at Richard Hoye. He catches the eye—an older man on a bicycle with a poncho-clad black dog in the pedicab trailing behind him. Hoye often sports a large Western-style straw hat that he considers his signature. The hat is called “The Gus.” The black Lab mix...
clayconews.com
State Police arrest Seven People from multiple States at Scene of Protest that shut down Interstate 495 in Montgomery County, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, MD – The Maryland State Police is reporting that seven people were arrested after a group of protestors shut down a portion of Interstate 495 Monday morning in Montgomery County. Shortly before 10:30 A.M., troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to inner loop of I-495...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woonsocket Call
PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to Open First Virginia Location
VIENNA, Va. - October 11, 2022 - (Newswire.com) After-hours veterinary urgent care services will soon be available in Vienna, VA. PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open its doors in the new year. The practice will be conveniently located at 1495 Cornerside Boulevard in Tyson's Corner near B. Good, Dunkin and Walmart.
mocoshow.com
Halloween ‘BOO!sterama’ to Be Held Saturday, Oct. 29 at Westfield Wheaton Mall; Montgomery County Encourages Updated Boosters as COVID-19 Illness Continues
Montgomery County health officials urge anyone age 12 and older to get their COVID-19 booster. The County, in partnership with Por Nuestra Salud y Bienestar, Proyecto Salud and Westfield Wheaton, will host a “BOO!sterama” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 to provide free COVID-19 boosters to shoppers. No appointment is needed.
fox5dc.com
Crime on the rise in Montgomery County
Crime is on the rise in Montgomery County. According to the latest report given to the county's public safety committee, several types of crime saw dramatic increases compared to last year.
foxbaltimore.com
Residents say neighbor was shot dead in the parking lot of Columbia apartment
COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — Residents at a Columbia apartment complex say one of their neighbors was shot and killed in the parking lot Friday night. “I heard like a loud bang, came outside, and they was giving somebody CPR across the street,” said a man who lives at the Bluffs at Hawthorn apartments on Hickory Ridge Road.
52 years later, a cold case has left Prince William County Police searching for information
On Oct. 10, 1970, Patricia's skeletal remains were found in a wooded area north of Old Colchester Road in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County. The cause and manner of her death were never determined.
mocoshow.com
DC and Baltimore Named Among ‘Worst Cities For Driving’ in New Report
With Americans losing an average of $564 per year in wasted time due to traffic congestion, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities to Drive in. Washington DC and Baltimore, the two closest major cities included in the list, were both ranked among the worst cities to drive in, ranked in the bottom 7 of the 100 cities listed.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Columbia, MD (Howard County) is ‘Safest City in America’, According to Report
Personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Safest Cities in America, and nearby Columbia MD (Howard County) was ranked the safest city in America. It appears that only Baltimore and Columbia, the two areas in MD with a population over 100,000 were the only places in Maryland included in the report.
Comments / 1