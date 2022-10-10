Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
Find the Perfect Costume at the Halloween BOOtique ~ October 21-23
Rylie's ARK believes that every child should be able to experience the joy of dressing up on Halloween without the burden of cost. Their annual Halloween BOOtique offers a pay-what-makes-you-happy model with the hopes of creating joy and removing the burden of cost, especially when a costume is only worn once. Whether someone can contribute $0, 50¢, or $10, all are welcome.
The American Legion turns 103: A brief history of the organization formed to aid WWI veterans
America’s boldest advocate for military veterans is celebrating 103 years of service. Congress officially chartered the American Legion on Sept. 16, 1919, to serve veterans, service members and communities following World War I. The group quickly evolved from "war-weary" veterans to "one of the most influential nonprofit groups in...
Comments / 0