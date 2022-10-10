ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

MLB Coach Missing Playoff Game For His Wedding Saturday

Guardians hitting coach Chris Valaika will miss Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees to get married in Oregon this Saturday. This conflict isn't due to a lack of belief in his team — his fiancé just set the wedding date before he landed an MLB coaching job with Cleveland.
MLB
NESN

Dodgers Have To Regret Trading This Now-Superstar To Astros

The Los Angeles Dodgers are being constantly reminded this postseason of a player they never should have traded away. Now, all the Dodgers can do on the West Coast is sit back and watch Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez terrorize the opposition and be a monumental difference-maker. Álvarez, who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Baseball Fans Didn't Like 1 Commercial During Yankees-Guardians Game

MLB fans weren't too happy with an in-game promotion during Tuesday night's playoff matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon."
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

‘That was pretty gnarly’: Manny Machado reacts to ‘good luck’ goose after Padres beat Dodgers

The San Diego Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of their NLDS matchup with the help of a goose. Well, at least Padres star Manny Machado thinks so. A goose made its way onto the field at Dodger Stadium in the eighth inning as the Padres led. They would hold onto he lead against their divisional foe. San Diego held onto the lead and evened up the series at one game apiece. According to Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star, Machado thinks it was a good luck charm.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Braves Pitcher Undergoing Tommy John Surgery Today

Left-hander Tyler Matzek played such a pivotal role in the Atlanta Braves' World Series run last season. Unfortunately, he won't have the chance to make an impact this postseason. It was announced on Wednesday that Matzek will undergo Tommy John surgery. This will knock him out for a considerable amount...
MLB
FOX Sports

Padres and Dodgers tied 1-1 ahead of NLDS Game 3

Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (16-1, 2.14 ERA, .88 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
LOS ANGELES, CA
