Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate
Get yourself a friend like Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
MLB Coach Missing Playoff Game For His Wedding Saturday
Guardians hitting coach Chris Valaika will miss Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees to get married in Oregon this Saturday. This conflict isn't due to a lack of belief in his team — his fiancé just set the wedding date before he landed an MLB coaching job with Cleveland.
Dodgers Have To Regret Trading This Now-Superstar To Astros
The Los Angeles Dodgers are being constantly reminded this postseason of a player they never should have traded away. Now, all the Dodgers can do on the West Coast is sit back and watch Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez terrorize the opposition and be a monumental difference-maker. Álvarez, who...
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison Bader etches name in Yankees history books with never-before-done feat
Much has been said about how the New York Yankees received the short end of the stick in their trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, which saw starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery go the other way in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader just before the 2022 trade deadline. However, it seems...
Dodgers Fans Enjoyed Their Postseason Win By Fighting Each Other
Dodgers Fans Enjoyed Their Postseason Win By Fighting Each Other
Umpire gifts Dodgers early lead over Padres with crazy missed call
The San Diego Padres jumped out to an early lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS after trailing for all of Game 1. Manny Machado took a 2-1 Clayton Kershaw offering over the left field wall to put the Padres up 1-0. Freddie Freeman responded...
Report: Joe Maddon to interview for 2 MLB manager jobs
Joe Maddon may not even need to take a gap year after being fired by the Los Angeles Angels a few months ago. Chicago MLB insider Mike Rodriguez reported this week that the veteran manager Maddon will interview with both the Chicago White Sox and the Miami Marlins for their managerial vacancies.
RELATED PEOPLE
Baseball Fans Didn't Like 1 Commercial During Yankees-Guardians Game
MLB fans weren't too happy with an in-game promotion during Tuesday night's playoff matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon."
Dodgers wasting Rally Goose in Game 2 vs Padres was a sin
What was more baffling, Los Angeles Dodgers fans? A goose invading the field on Wednesday night’s NLDS Game 2 matchup against the San Diego Padres, or manager Dave Robert pinch hitting Austin Barnes over Chris Taylor and Miguel Vargas? We’ll let you decide. But we’d be remiss not...
‘That was pretty gnarly’: Manny Machado reacts to ‘good luck’ goose after Padres beat Dodgers
The San Diego Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of their NLDS matchup with the help of a goose. Well, at least Padres star Manny Machado thinks so. A goose made its way onto the field at Dodger Stadium in the eighth inning as the Padres led. They would hold onto he lead against their divisional foe. San Diego held onto the lead and evened up the series at one game apiece. According to Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star, Machado thinks it was a good luck charm.
KPBS
'Pretty insane' crowd expected for game 3 of Padres-Dodgers NLDS at Petco Park
The first postseason game at Petco Park with fans since 2006 will be played Friday with the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers tied at one game apiece in a National League Division Series. "I expect it to be pretty insane, which I'm really excited about," Blake Snell, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Shares his Reasoning for Extending Phil Nevin
He wanted to give his guy a true opportunity.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Explains Pinch Hitting Austin Barnes for Cody Bellinger
With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Dodgers had runners on first and second with Padres closer Josh Hader on the mound. Cody Bellinger’s spot in the lineup came up, and with the lefty killer Hader on the mound, L.A. manager Dave Roberts chose to pinch-hit for Bellinger.
PHOTOS - Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
MLB on Fox David Ortiz Humiliates Padres after Loss to Dodgers Game 1
Hall of Famer David Ortiz had a blunt, accurate, and hilarious assessment of the relationship between the Dodgers and the Padres after LA's NLDS Game 1 win.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Bullpen Locks Down NLDS Game 1 Over Padres
The Dodgers beat the Padres, 5-3, in Game 1 of the National League Division Series behind just enough early offense and some outstanding relief pitching. Julio Urias pitched five innings for the victory, allowing four hits and three runs. Four relievers combined for four shutout innings, with Chris Martin locking things down in the ninth for the save.
Braves Pitcher Undergoing Tommy John Surgery Today
Left-hander Tyler Matzek played such a pivotal role in the Atlanta Braves' World Series run last season. Unfortunately, he won't have the chance to make an impact this postseason. It was announced on Wednesday that Matzek will undergo Tommy John surgery. This will knock him out for a considerable amount...
FOX Sports
Padres and Dodgers tied 1-1 ahead of NLDS Game 3
Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (16-1, 2.14 ERA, .88 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
Dodgers: Last Time the Padres Played the NLDS in San Diego, Dave Roberts Was the Star
The Departed starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon was a big hit at the box office. Justin Timberlake was bringing “Sexy Back” on the Billboard charts. The United States hit 300 million in population for the first time. Google purchased YouTube for $1.65 billion. The month was October...
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 0