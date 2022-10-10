Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner has had as close of a look at Alabama football’s dynasty under Nick Saban as any other coach in the country. Tennessee’s matchup with No. 3 Alabama will be Garner’s 13th matchup against the Crimson Tide in Saban’s 16 seasons at the helm. The longtime SEC assistant has done it with three different logos on his shirt. Garner faced Saban and Alabama three times while at Georgia from 1998-2012, eight times while he was at Auburn from 2013-2020 and once since returning to Tennessee ahead of the 2021 season.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO