Alabama linebacker Jaylen Moody expected to return for Tennessee game
Alabama linebacker, Jaylen Moody is expected to return for the Crimson Tide’s matchup against Tennessee Saturday. Moody missed the Tide’s last game against Texas A&M due to a bruised kidney. Redshirt freshman, Deontae Lawson started in his place alongside Henry To’oto’o at inside linebacker. Nick Saban said Moody has been active in practice all week during his Wednesday press conference.
Urban Meyer predicts outcome of Alabama-Tennessee game, discusses anticipation among Vols fans
Urban Meyer will be keeping a close eye on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game on Saturday, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Volunteers face off at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter the game undefeated. The Vols, despite their impressive start, have lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide. That said, Meyer feels that the potential absence of Bryce Young could finally tip things in Tennessee’s favor.
Alabama and Tennessee cigar shops ignite for Third Saturday in October
Dave Watson knew it could be a special year, so he needed a special deal for customers. Watson owns Smoky’s Tobacco, a Knoxville institution since 1983. Like most cigar shops in Tuscaloosa and Knoxville, business has increased for the Third Saturday in October. Alabama plays Tennessee in a football...
Aggies' Jimbo Fisher Comments on No-Call Penalty vs. Alabama: 'That's Their Opinion'
The Texas A&M Aggies were one goal-line touchdown away from beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. The play confused many - including A&M coach Jimbo Fisher - for different reasons.
How a pair of Alabama CBs won the Tide’s cornerback competition
A position that contributed to Nick Saban’s war on depth charts early in the season, the cornerback room was a competition through early September. Alabama’s head coach had a straightforward solution. All would play and the best would remain. Fast-forward to Week 7 and while the depth chart...
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town
Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
How Alabama Football Is Like A Mercedes Benz Plant
Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner has had as close of a look at Alabama football’s dynasty under Nick Saban as any other coach in the country. Tennessee’s matchup with No. 3 Alabama will be Garner’s 13th matchup against the Crimson Tide in Saban’s 16 seasons at the helm. The longtime SEC assistant has done it with three different logos on his shirt. Garner faced Saban and Alabama three times while at Georgia from 1998-2012, eight times while he was at Auburn from 2013-2020 and once since returning to Tennessee ahead of the 2021 season.
Tickets Skyrocketing for Undefeated Alabama-Tennessee Matchup
The crew of ESPN “College GameDay” aren’t the only ones flocking to Knoxville, Tennessee, for this Saturday’s matchup between the Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Monday afternoon, prices ranged from $300 to more than $1,000 a piece on both StubHub and Ticketmaster — not including fees.
Alabama-Tennessee fan rap battle might be bigger than the upcoming SEC showdown
Miami already tried him. Now it’s Tennessee’s turn. University of Alabama English instructor Brian Oliu came out of rap battle retirement after a Volunteers fan dropped a lyrical bomb on TikTok, challenging Crimson Tide fans ahead of Saturday’s SEC showdown in Knoxville. Shirtless and with an absolutely...
Look: Alabama Star Has Brutally Honest Response To Criticism
Even though Alabama has been one of the best teams in the country this season, it's definitely looked vulnerable at times. The Crimson Tide survived a scare against the Texas Longhorns about a month ago and then barely held on against the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday. The game went down to the final play and the Crimson Tide defense was able to get the stop.
Alabama Football vs Mississippi State Kickoff Time, Network Announced
The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs are set to play each other on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT.
Alabama, Georgia are no longer the favorites to win the college football national title
Ohio State is the favorite to win the 2023 national championship for the first time since Caesars Sportsbook posted college football futures in January. This marks the first time that a non-SEC team has sat atop the board, as Alabama or Georgia had been favored at every other point. The...
Alabama offers Birmingham 2025 DL Jourdin Crawford
Jourdin Crawford earned an offer from Alabama football Tuesday. Crawford attends Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, and he holds 15 D1 offers. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds on Parker’s 2022 football roster. The Birmingham product recently released his mid-season film. He has been disruptive along...
WATCH: “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to be Bammers”
Well, it’s that time of the year again in Knoxville, Tennessee. It’s time for the third Saturday in October, which means that a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide is on deck for the Tennessee Volunteers. No. 6 Tennessee and No. 3 Alabama are set for a collision...
Birmingham names Wenonah field after legendary coach; ex-NFL players pay tribute
The Birmingham Board of Education voted Tuesday to name the Wenonah High School field house and football field in honor of former Wenonah High School Coach Ronald Cheatham. “Ronald Cheatham changed my life,” said board member Walt Wilson. “He taught me not only how to bring the best out of myself, but how to bring the best out of other people.”
Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB
Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.
The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
Could this be the Magic City Classic’s last year in Birmingham?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magic City Classic is just a few weeks away but could it be the last time Classic takes place in Birmingham?. Alabama A&M and Alabama State are in the last year of a deal that will see the classic kick off at Legion Field. Negotiations...
Famous Burger Joint Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa in Early 2023
One of the state's most beloved burger restaurants is coming to downtown Tuscaloosa early next year, a manager confirmed to the Thread Monday afternoon. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is already a local favorite in Birmingham, Huntsville and a dozen other cities in Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Ohio.
AHSAA volleyball area tournament play continues
AHSAA volleyball area tournaments started on Tuesday with teams playing a single elimination format to determine each area winner and runnerup. The top two from each area advance to super regional sites with play beginning on Wednesday. Each super regional tournament is comprised of 104 teams with the South Super...
