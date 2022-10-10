Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
toplaxrecruits.com
.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit: Garnet Valley (PA) 2024 ATT Raucci commits to Maryland
Garnet Valley (PA) 2024 attack Mia Raucci of NXT has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at the University of Maryland. High school: Garnet Valley High School (Garnet Valley, PA) Grad year: 2024. Position: Attack. College committed to: University of Maryland. Club team: NXT Lacrosse Girls. Lacrosse...
toplaxrecruits.com
.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Kingsway Regional (N.J.) 2023 MF Robichaud commits to Arcadia
Kingsway Regional (N.J.) 2023 midfielder Reilly Robichaud of South Jersey Shamrocks has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Arcadia University. High school: Kingsway Regional (Woolwich, NJ) Grad year: 2023. Position: Midfield. College committed to: Arcadia University. Club team: South Jersey Shamrocks Lacrosse. Lacrosse honors: First Team All-Conference...
toplaxrecruits.com
Arlington (N.Y.) 2023 MF Hogaboom is ‘Player to Watch’ for @Victory_Events Beast National Showcase Oct. 29 at Proving Grounds (PA)
Spencer Hogaboom is looking to expand his recruiting opportunities this fall. “I have a few options right now where I could commit right away,” said the 2023 midfielder from Arlington (N.Y.). “Right now I still want to expand my options and commit before the (spring) season.”. Hogaboom had...
Times News
Homecoming royalty crowned
Bryana Calcano was crowned homecoming queen at Jim Thorpe Area High School during halftime of the football game Sept. 30 between Jim Thorpe and Tamaqua. Lawrence “Chip” Baldassano was crowned the homecoming king. (THOMAS LESISKO/SUBMITTED PHOTO)
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #8
Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, October 14th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Blue Mountain (4-3) at Saucon Valley (2-5) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pen Argyl (2-5) at Schuylkill Haven (2-5) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Catasauqua (4-3) at Panther Valley (2-5) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tamaqua (3-4) at...
northampton.edu
Athletic Hall of Fame Inducts New Members
The Northampton Community College (NCC) Athletic Hall of Fame inducted its 10th class this fall. An induction ceremony was held on October 10 to honor the five inductees for the impact each of them made on athletics at NCC. The only NJCAA All-American in NCC golf history, Jesse Bingaman, who...
This Bucks County High School Golf Team Just Made History During a Major Tournament
A Bucks County high school golf team recently made their mark on the sport in a major tournament that took place this week. Staff writers at Suburban One Sports wrote about the recent victory by the local team. The Bensalem Owl’s gold team, featuring four players fro Bensalem High School...
Bucks County Leadership: Daylin Leach, Former State Senator, and Representative
Daylin Leach, former State Senator, and Representative, spoke to BUCKSCO Today about the lessons he learned from his tumultuous childhood – he went to eight different elementary schools – and how he became interested in politics and law early on. Daylin described how another former Senator and Representative,...
sauconsource.com
Gilberto James Ventura, 53, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
Gilberto James Ventura (1969 – 2022) Gilberto James Ventura, 53, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice, Allentown. He was the husband of Evelyn (Gonzalez) Ventura. Gilberto was born on May 1, 1969 in Fountain Hill to Gilberto Ventura of Bethlehem and the late Olga (Ramirez) Soto, who died Sept. 22, 2015. He worked in the Sterilization Department of B. Braun Medical, Bethlehem, for 20 years. Gilberto was a member of Life Church, Allentown. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
phillygrub.blog
Honeygrow opening in Collegeville
BTW – have you tried the Yo, Adrian yet??? I’m going to try it this week, I think!. Food enthusiast. Travel lover. Social media maven. Independent Journalist. Food marketing/PR expert. https://phillygrubtrips.wordpress.com/. Email: phillygrub@gmail.com.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton Area High School teacher dies
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area School District is mourning the loss of one of its own. Peter McCabe, a teacher at Easton Area High School, died last week. He was just 37 years old. McCabe spent his his entire career teaching in the Easton School District, first at the...
This Bucks County High School Student was Recognized for Her Academic Excellence by a Major Scholarship Program
The Bucks County student was recognized for her academic excellence.Image via William Tennent High School. A student at a Bucks County high school was recently recognized for her academic achievements by a well-known scholarship program.
4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
What's your favorite thing to order at a restaurant? If your answer is a good steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Below you will find a list of four great restaurants in Pennsylvania that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in nicely decorated places, that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
WFMZ-TV Online
70-year-old man groped students at Palisades football game, officials say
NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - Officials in Bucks County are investigating what they say was "reprehensible" behavior at a high school football game. In an email to the community, the superintendent of the Palisades School District says a 70-year-old man from Pen Argyl groped and behaved inappropriately toward several female students during Friday night's homecoming game.
WFMZ-TV Online
Two prominent Easton properties, retail center near river and former Catholic school, are sold
Growth in Easton keeps attracting investment, as two landmark properties have recently changed hands. The Easton Mall South on Larry Holmes Drive, a shopping center anchored by Wawa and Domino's, has been sold for $3.2 million. On the southside, the former Easton Catholic school and adjacent property on West Saint...
When the Lehigh Lookout killer was on VH1, victims’ families urged a boycott | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Christopher Bissey was in prison for the 1995 murder of two Lehigh Valley teens at Lehigh Lookout in Bethlehem. But in 2002, he was on TV for being in a prison rock band. Twenty years ago, the upcoming premiere of VH1′s “Music Behind Bars” was making local headlines for all the wrong reasons. Lehigh Valley officials and the families of the young victims — 15-year-old Mary Anne Orlando and 17-year-old Jennifer Grider — were calling for a boycott of the pop-culture network and the show that was to feature heavy-metal band Dark Mischief at Pennsylvania’s (now-closed) maximum-security prison in Graterford.
Dynamite truck explodes at PA quarry
2:05 update According to Schuylkill County Firewire, OSHA & Mine Safety and Health Administration are restricting access to those who don't need to be there. -- Joliett, Pa. — A dynamite truck has exploded at a quarry in Schuylkill County that has left at least five injured, according to various reports. The explosion took place at the Summit Quarry in Joilett this morning, leading to the injury of at least five people as confirmed by Schuykill County emergency dispatch. One person was reportedly flown by helicopter for medical care. The condition of the individuals injured in the explosion and the cause of the explosion are unknown at this time. NCPA will update this story as more information becomes available.
Pa. Turnpike plans weekend closure along part of Northeast Extension
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning motorists to change travel plans or prepare for a lengthy detour due to a continuous, 55-hour weekend closure planned between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, on the Pa. Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension (I-476) from Friday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Oct. 17 as workers replace a bridge.
homenewspa.com
Looking Back | Concrete Busters, Part 1 of 2
Recently, Ms. Chris Damore, a 1965 graduate of Northampton High School, visited the Atlas Cement Company Memorial Museum and presented a rare football program from 1946 to Larry Oberly and this writer, who was her teacher in 1965. It was an opening-day program between the Allentown Buccaneers and the Northampton...
New Sheetz with drive-thru proposed for Southside Bethlehem
While many would argue the Lehigh Valley is Wawa territory, Bethlehem could be adding a location of Wawa’s biggest rival. A new Sheetz is being proposed for the eastern part of Bethlehem’s Southside. The gas station and convenience store combo will potentially fill a vacant lot at 1720 East Fourth Street between Emery Street and Lynn Avenue. The company is asking the Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board for a zoning variance in two weeks.
