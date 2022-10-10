Read full article on original website
Funeral arrangements have been made for a Newburgh, Indiana man who was killed in an attack at a local bar. Private services have been planned for 30-year-old Colin McHargue after he died on Saturday, according to his obituary. According to his obituary, McHargue enjoyed hiking, wood working, drawing, and painting....
Authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Tuesday. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 38-year-old Douglas Ryan Flowers of Evansville died in Tuesday afternoon's crash. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said they were at the scene...
WFIE 14 First Alert 6 p.m. Tennessee nonprofit organization helps build home for Ky. Dec. 10 tornado victim.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville firefighters and EMTs were honored for their successful rescue on a medic run. On July 1, first responders were called to Wendy’s on Lincoln Avenue for an unresponsive customer. Paramedics say they were able to assess the patient and save him from cardiac death. Megan Berg, an EMT, was on scene assisting the first responders. She says she’s thankful for the patient’s recovery and to work alongside her team.
A Evansville teen is accused of selling fentanyl to a 19 year old woman last June that resulted in her death. Another person overdosed, but survived. 18 year old Jeremial Leach, who is also known as Mel was using Snap Chat to sell drugs and guns and continued after the woman’s death.
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities say a single vehicle accident sent four people to the hospital late Wednesday night. Dispatch tells us the crash happened at the intersection of Bayou Creek and Seminary Road. According to deputies, four people were involved but only one person had to be extricated from the vehicle. The Sheriff […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man with a federal warrant is now in jail after authorities say he ran from officers and struck a police dog against the side of the head. According to an affidavit, Deputy U.S. Marshals were searching on the 1800 block of South Judson Avenue for 31-year-old Mykale Davis just before noon on Wednesday.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville family is shocked and confused tonight after police say family members were targeted by a prank ‘swatting’ call. For the unaware, the term ‘swatting’ is described by police as “an act of creating a hoax 911 call typically involving hostages, gunfire, or other acts of extreme violence, with the […]
According to Henderson Police, a female juvenile was attacked and choked by her own mother. It happened at a home on the 2700 block of Zion Road in Henderson. Police were called out to the home on October 10 around 9:20 pm. When they arrived, police say they found a...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in the Vanderburgh County Jail child molesting and intimidation charges. 49-year-old Mario Dejournett was booked Tuesday shortly after 10 a.m. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond. According to court records, a warrant has been issued for his arrest since September 28.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mo’s House is reopening Tuesday after a murder that took place over the weekend. On Saturday, Evansville police were called to the bar for an assault in progress. When crews arrived, they found 30-year-old Colin McHargue had been stabbed. Officials say McHargue was stabbed in...
WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office says you may be able to earn some cash if you’re able to help them find a “most wanted” man. According to deputies, Anthony W. Tucker recently made the list after he was issued an arrest warrant stemming from a burglary charge. Authorities refer to […]
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - A Fairfield man took the stand in his own murder trial on Wednesday. He’s accused in the 2014 murder of 15-year-old Megan Nichols. Brodey Murbarger was arrested in 2020. Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains were found in a rural area in Wayne County, Illinois in 2018.
Authorities have released the identity of a man who was fatally stabbed at a bar in downtown Evansville, Indiana. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says that 30-year-old Colin McHargue of Newburgh died at the hospital after being taken there for a stab wound on Saturday. Police said the stabbing happened...
A bar in downtown Evansville, Indiana, is opening back up after a recent murder that took place. The owners of Mo's House say the bar will be back open to customers on Tuesday following the incident, which they called a devastation and a tragedy. "Tonight we re-open our home. The...
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died after being stabbed on Friday. According to the coroner's office, 42-year-old Jermon Weathers of Evansville died at the hospital on Friday after being taken there for a stab wound. Police said that 26-year-old Zachary Page was...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nearly two dozen firearms were among almost 40 items stolen this week from a storage unit in Evansville. According to a police report, the Evansville Police Department responded to a storage facility on North Burkhardt Road in reference to a burglary at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The person who filed the report and his mother were on scene when officers arrived.
One person is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash in Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said deputies were at the scene of the crash, which happened in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Road. At this time, it's not clear what caused the...
Police are investigating a burglary at an Evansville storage unit where nearly two dozen guns were stolen. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to investigate a burglary at some storage units off of North Burkhart Road on Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m. EPD says the owners of the...
