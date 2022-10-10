ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Stolen gun, Fentanyl, other drugs found in Crestview home: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQtSD_0iTMfYDl00

CRESTVIEW, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marlin Reynolds of Crestview on Oct. 7 for a list of drug-related charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EDhFN_0iTMfYDl00

Charges:

  • Trafficking in methamphetamine
  • Trafficking in fentanyl
  • Trafficking in cocaine
  • Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon
  • Tampering or destroying evidence
  • Felony violation of probation

OCSO said the Drug Task Force activated a search warrant of Reynolds’ home on Carver Ave. Deputies had been investigating Reynolds for trafficking drugs in the area.

In the home, OCSO said they found bags of cocaine and Fentanyl flushed down the toilet system. Investigating agencies shut the water off to the home before the search, indicating Reynolds had attempted to flush drugs down the drain when OCSO arrived.

Deputies said they also found 10 grams of cocaine in a dresser drawer and a Glock pistol that had been reported stolen in 2020.

OCSO said they located more than 500 grams of meth and packaging materials in Reynolds’ car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPLP2_0iTMfYDl00

According to to the arrest report, Reynolds’ has a long criminal history. Most recently Reynolds had been on probation for a March 2021 charge.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Sheriff’s Office: Florida mother arrested for child neglect

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A mother of a three-month-old child has been arrested and charged with child neglect. On Wednesday, September 28th, investigators were made aware of a medical exam on a three-month-old child that resulted in abuse findings. The child was extremely underweight and had bruising on the body. According to medical records, […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
atmorenews.com

Atmore man jailed for possession of meth

The Escambia County Detention Center website shows that an Atmore man was arrested October 5 on a felony drug possession charge. According to the website, 31-year-old Daren Junior Knighten was booked into the jail around 8:41 p.m. by an Alabama State Trooper on one count of possession of methamphetamine. Jail...
ATMORE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Crestview#Alabama#Gulf Coast#Law Enforcement#Okaloosa County Sheriff#Trafficking#Ocso#The Drug Task Force#Nexstar Media Inc
WEAR

Deputies investigating shots fired incident at Oakwood Terrace Apartments

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shots fired disturbance Tuesday afternoon at the Oakwood Terrace Apartments. The sheriff's office says deputies received a call after the incident that two males were armed and shooting at each other. Deputies found evidence of gunfire, but there are no known victims at this time.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested in Ohio for alleged Okaloosa County fentanyl death

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florosa man who was charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide is back in Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Chad Long, 46, was being held in a Seneca County, Ohio, jail on an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office warrant for manslaughter and negligent homicide in connection with an […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Suspect charged in Bonifay murder case, according to police

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bonifay Police Department has charged a man in connection with a nearly month-old murder investigation. Officials said Raymond Matthew Reid, 31, has lived in Bonifay for several years and was a neighbor of the victim 53-year-old Jimmy Junior McCullous. On September 17th, a motorist found McCullous lying in the eastbound lanes […]
BONIFAY, FL
WKRG News 5

Father, son ‘seriously injured’ in ATV crash: Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A father and son are in the hospital with “serious injuries” after their ATV hit a pole in the ground causing the two to be ejected from the vehicle after it rolled over, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The 33-year-old father and 11-year-old son from Pensacola […]
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Argument leads to gunfire, arrest: Crestview Police Department

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Crestview man has been arrested after officers with the Crestview Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots being fired in the city, the agency has announced. According to the Crestview Police Department (CPD), Horace James Durden, 30, is charged with aggravated assault with a...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Boat left sinking in Destin Harbor removed

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County government stepped in to help after a boat was left sinking in Destin Harbor for 5 months. The boat took on the water just weeks before Memorial Day in May of 2022. City of Destin staff and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tied markers and buoys to […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Resident speaks out on Mid-Bay Bridge head-on crashes

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — For the last 5 years, the Mid-Bay Bridge connecting Niceville to Destin reports at least 1 head-on collision every year. Most recently, 5 people were injured in a three-car crash Sunday, Oct. 9. Niceville resident David Vardaman said safety measures need to be put in place. “There is no indicator for […]
WKRG News 5

Beach robot paves cleaner path on Okaloosa Island

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Everybody meet Bebot, the beach cleaning robot removing plastic and other trash from Florida beaches. Bebot made a stop on Okaloosa Island between Fort Walton Beach and Destin Tuesday on its state-wide tour. Non-profit Keep Florida Beautiful said Bebot is brand new technology donated by Surfing’s Evolution and Preservation […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
AL.com

Cassie Carli’s cause of death still a mystery: Florida woman was found in shallow grave in Alabama

The final autopsy report for a Florida woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Alabama earlier this year yields no definitive answers on how she died. St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell on Monday said the final report of the autopsy for Cassie Carli, conducted by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, ruled Carli’s cause of death undetermined, and the manner of death also undetermined.
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy