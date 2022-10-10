Stolen gun, Fentanyl, other drugs found in Crestview home: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

CRESTVIEW, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marlin Reynolds of Crestview on Oct. 7 for a list of drug-related charges.

Charges:

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Trafficking in fentanyl

Trafficking in cocaine

Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Tampering or destroying evidence

Felony violation of probation

OCSO said the Drug Task Force activated a search warrant of Reynolds’ home on Carver Ave. Deputies had been investigating Reynolds for trafficking drugs in the area.

In the home, OCSO said they found bags of cocaine and Fentanyl flushed down the toilet system. Investigating agencies shut the water off to the home before the search, indicating Reynolds had attempted to flush drugs down the drain when OCSO arrived.

Deputies said they also found 10 grams of cocaine in a dresser drawer and a Glock pistol that had been reported stolen in 2020.

OCSO said they located more than 500 grams of meth and packaging materials in Reynolds’ car.

According to to the arrest report, Reynolds’ has a long criminal history. Most recently Reynolds had been on probation for a March 2021 charge.

