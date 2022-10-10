Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond releases list of stores set to close
(NEXSTAR) — As it continues to face financial uncertainty, home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond is preparing to close 150 stores and cut its workforce by about 20%. The retailer has released a list identifying over one third of those stores set to close in the coming weeks.
Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers
List of 56 Bed Bath and Beyond Locations Announced Today as Permanently Closing
Following a substantial stock downturn and the suicide of its CFO, the company has announced the first 56 of 150 stores set to close this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BedBathandBeyond.gcs-web.com, The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, and KTLA.com.
Bed Bath & Beyond Plunges Toward Zero
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) management said it had a new turnaround plan, after falling sales, a management turnover and the shuttering of stores. However, the company’s new earnings show nothing ahead of the retailer beyond a bad end. Bed Bath & Beyond will have trouble making it into next year intact.
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Having a Massive Fall Sale With up to 50% Off Just About Everything
Bed Bath & Beyond is one of those places that has pretty much everything and anything you could possibly need. From pots and pans and hair styling tools to mattresses, vacuum cleaners, and coffee makers,n you could furnish your entire home courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond. And right now, the retailer is hosting a Fall Savings Event during which you can save up to 50% on pretty much everything in-store and online. Looking to overhaul your entire cookware collection? Then check out the Our Table 10-piece cookware set, which is marked down to just $60. The set comes with two...
