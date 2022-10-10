GALESBURG — The woman charged with concealing the death of a man found in a storage container in Maquon on Friday, has been scheduled a preliminary hearing for Oct. 31. Mary Oglesby, 50, who lives across the street from the storage unit where the human remains were found, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with one count of a concealment of death, a class 4 felony, by Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin. The charge carries a potential sentence of 1-3 years in prison — or 3-6 years if the state approves aggravated circumstances in court — and at least one year of mandated supervised release .

MAQUON, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO