Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Sunday Peoria hit-and-run victim identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The man killed in a hit-and-run car crash has been identified as 52-year-old John Fasig of W. Reservoir Boulevard in Peoria. Fasig was struck by a car around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning and despite respondents performing life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
25newsnow.com
Fingerprint databases help identify man found Sunday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The man found dead Sunday after struck by a vehicle has been identified. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man is John Fasig, 52, of West Reservoir Boulevard. Fasig was identified through a collaboration with Peoria Police and Illinois State Police fingerprint databases. A...
Illinois woman arrested in connection with human remains found
MAQUON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Maquon woman has been arrested for concealment of death after human remains were discovered in a storage unit over the weekend. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, was arrested Tuesday by detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a class 4 felony. The […]
wcbu.org
On his 60th birthday, family and friends mourn Peoria man killed in police shooting
Family and friends gathered in Tuesday afternoon at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Peoria to commemorate what would have been the 60th birthday of Samuel “Vincent” Richmond. Four Peoria police officers shot and killed Richmond in Martin Luther King Jr. Park around 10 p.m. on Oct. 3....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
Man indicted for West Peoria double homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted for the murder of his wife and stepson Tuesday. According to Peoria County court documents, 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne was indicted for six counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 32-year-old Quadreka S. Payne and 8-year-old Cael Thornton. Prosecutors...
KWQC
Police: Kewanee crash leads to confrontation, threats
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two teens were arrested after police say they threatened a woman while leaving the scene of a crash in Kewanee. The Kewanee Police Department responded about 5:45 p.m. Oct. 7, to a disturbance in the area of East Division and Dwight streets, according to a media release.
25newsnow.com
Birthday marks Peoria man’s death after officer-involved shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s been one week since a Peoria man was shot and killed by Peoria Police. The police chief said the man was armed with a gun at the time. His friends and family cried and shared stories as they remembered his life. Samuel Vincent...
1470 WMBD
Grand jury charges teen with Taft Homes homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has indicted a Peoria teenager for a shooting last month at Taft Homes that claimed the life of a Georgia man. Peoria County Court records indicate the grand jury Tuesday charged the 16-year-old male, with three counts of First-Degree Murder, and one count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
aledotimesrecord.com
Maquon woman charged for concealing 'other than homicidal' death of body in storage unit
GALESBURG — The woman charged with concealing the death of a man found in a storage container in Maquon on Friday, has been scheduled a preliminary hearing for Oct. 31. Mary Oglesby, 50, who lives across the street from the storage unit where the human remains were found, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with one count of a concealment of death, a class 4 felony, by Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin. The charge carries a potential sentence of 1-3 years in prison — or 3-6 years if the state approves aggravated circumstances in court — and at least one year of mandated supervised release .
Central Illinois Proud
Help PPD locate suspect in Sunday night shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The suspect in a Sunday night shooting in Peoria is on the loose, and is considering by police to be armed and dangerous. According to Peoria Police Department (PPD) Public Information Officer Semone Roth, 43-year-old Terrell “Freddie” Joiner is wanted by police in connection to a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 9.
wcbu.org
Mississippi man indicted on murder charges in West Peoria double homicide
A Mississippi man was indicted Tuesday by a Peoria County grand jury on six counts of first-degree murder in the shoting deaths of his wife and stepson. Rickey Payne, 34, is charged with fatally shooting 32-year-old Quadreka Payne and, Cael Thornton, 8, last month at their West Peoria home. Payne's...
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files new murder charges in West Peoria homicide case
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has handed down murder charges in connection with a West Peoria double-homicide late last month. The grand jury Tuesday filed six counts of First-Degree Murder against Rickey Payne, 34, — three counts for the death of his 32-year-old wife Quardreka, and three for the death of Quadreka’s eight-year-old son, Cael Thornton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
aledotimesrecord.com
Injured Galesburg woman says man hit her with mallet, cut her with knife
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on a felony domestic battery charge after allegedly battering and cutting a woman Sunday morning. Galesburg police responded to Advance Auto Parts, 598 N. Henderson St., at 9:46 a.m. for a report of a bleeding woman coming into the store. Upon arrival,...
1470 WMBD
Teen injured in shooting, then involved in crash
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police say a 17-year old girl was shot in the arm Monday night, then involved in a crash that happened when her mother was driving her to a hospital. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the shooting happened around 8 p.m. near the River West Apartments. The teenager’s injuries were not serious.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen injured in Monday night shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen was injured in a shooting at approximately 8 p.m. Monday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the victim, a 17-year-old female, was shot in the arm in an open area at River West apartments. The injury was not life-threatening.
25newsnow.com
Arrest made after decomposed body discovered in Knox County storage unit
KNOX COUNTY (25 News Now and KWQC) - An arrest has been made after human remains were found in a Knox County storage unit, although the dead person has yet to be identified. Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for concealment of death which is a Class 4 felony. Her bond was set at $10,000.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen, juveniles arrested after fleeing police in stolen car
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Five suspects have been arrested after fleeing from police in a stolen car Sunday evening, announced the Peoria Police Department on Monday. Just before midnight on Sunday, Peoria Police officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of McClure and Sheridan. However, the vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
1470 WMBD
Man wanted for late night Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they want your help looking for a man who allegedly shot and injured another man late Sunday night. Peoria Police say it started around 10:20 p.m. with a ShotSpotter alert on South Western. While they believed there was no evidence of a shots fired call, they were taken to West Lincoln a short time later where a victim was found, and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Central Illinois Proud
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
wcbu.org
One dead in Sheridan road hit and run
One person died after an early morning hit and run at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Corrington Avenue on Sunday. According to the Peoria Police Department, officers were called to the intersection around 2 a.m. for a man lying in the street unconscious. Police say they found the man on the ground and not breathing, with a bicycle lying nearby. Life saving attempts were not successful, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 8