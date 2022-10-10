ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska’s commitment to child welfare

Nebraska is the best place to raise a family. We have safe, supportive communities. We have great schools. We have world-class zoos, fantastic children’s museums, and beautiful state and local parks. And children in Nebraska benefit from our state’s strong culture of community involvement and mentorship. I may...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Youth book features held at the Alliance Public Library

Alliance – Young Adult Book Feature for grades 6-12 on Monday, October 24th from 6:30-7:30 pm in the Community Room. Youth can select one of the Disney Twisted Tales from our Young Adult section in the library to check out, read and share in our discussion. Local author, Jen Ponce, will be a guest speaker to share about writing fantasy fiction and National Novel Writing month.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

4 anglers win grand prizes in Take ’em Fishing challenge

There is nothing quite like a fishing trip with family or friends, especially if a newcomer is involved. Nebraska’s Take ’em Fishing program celebrates that and rewards those who make the effort to bring fishing into someone’s life. At the conclusion of Take ’em Fishing’s fourth year, grand prizes were awarded to Dacia Caskey of Norfolk, Lajuana Davis of McCook, Scott Grossenbacher of Lincoln and Joel Dorfmeyer of Lincoln for their efforts.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Celebrate ‘A Country Christmas in Northwest Nebraska’

CHADRON – The countdown to the holidays has begun, and Northwest Nebraska is full of old-fashioned Christmas spirit!. From shopping events that feature unique gift items for your loved ones to fun decorating opportunities and family-friendly events, Northwest Nebraska is a great place to spend the holidays. Discover Northwest Nebraska and the Chadron and Crawford Chambers of Commerce, along with local businesses, are excited to promote a variety of holiday events this Thanksgiving and Christmas season.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Frakes: Leaving Nebraska prison system in a 'better place'

LINCOLN — Scott Frakes arrived from Washington State in 2015 with a mandate to turn around a troubled state prison system in Nebraska, which suffered from overcrowding, staff shortages and a scandal involving the mistaken early release of some inmates. The 64-year-old leaves his $255,000-a-year post later this month...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

POST PODCAST: Coach Carlos Palomo Talks Bulldog Softball Strong Finish

The seasoned ended for the Alliance Girls Softball Team in the B-10 subdistrict finals, dropping a 14-1 game to Scottsbluff, but the Bulldogs finished the season strong. Alliance ended the year winning 4 of their last 6 games and defeated Gering in the opening round of the subdistrict tournament 12-1. Gering had beaten the Bulldogs in all 5 of the previous match ups in the regular season.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Protesters disrupt Sasse’s public appearances in Florida

OMAHA — Hundreds of student protesters disrupted campus forums Monday with the U.S. senator from Nebraska who is the sole presidential finalist at the University of Florida. Sen. Ben Sasse made a joke at one point about the protesters, saying, “They have good rhythm,” the Independent Florida Alligator student newspaper reported.
FLORIDA STATE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska man gets prison for threatening Colorado election official

LINCOLN — A Lincoln man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for making threatening posts on an Instagram page concerning Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. Among the posts made by 42-year-old Travis Ford were ones that said, “Do you feel safe? You shouldn’t.”And “Your security detail is far too thin and incompetent to protect you. This world is unpredictable these days.…anything can happen to anyone.”
COLORADO STATE
Panhandle Post

Amnesty to be held at Chadron Public Library

Chadron- Friday, October 14 at 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. the Chadron Public Library will hold a fine Amnesty. Overdue fines will be forgiven. Come to the library check-in desk and ask that all your overdue be forgiven. Note: Amnesty does not apply to lost/damaged materials. For more information, call:...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

