Subway car takes win in 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest
OMAHA — The winner, announced Tuesday, of the first-ever “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” competition by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry is a new technology subway car made in the Lincoln plant of Kawasaki Motors. The R211 subway car, which can be found running on...
Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska’s commitment to child welfare
Nebraska is the best place to raise a family. We have safe, supportive communities. We have great schools. We have world-class zoos, fantastic children’s museums, and beautiful state and local parks. And children in Nebraska benefit from our state’s strong culture of community involvement and mentorship. I may...
Youth book features held at the Alliance Public Library
Alliance – Young Adult Book Feature for grades 6-12 on Monday, October 24th from 6:30-7:30 pm in the Community Room. Youth can select one of the Disney Twisted Tales from our Young Adult section in the library to check out, read and share in our discussion. Local author, Jen Ponce, will be a guest speaker to share about writing fantasy fiction and National Novel Writing month.
'Wounded Knee & Impact of Northwest Nebraska' to be held at Knight Museum
Alliance – Speaker Broc Anderson will present a program, Wounded Knee & Impact of Northwest Nebraska on Thursday, October 13 at 5:30PM/MST at Knight Museum & Sandhills Center. For more information, please contact Jodi Ringbauer at 308-762-2384.
4 anglers win grand prizes in Take ’em Fishing challenge
There is nothing quite like a fishing trip with family or friends, especially if a newcomer is involved. Nebraska’s Take ’em Fishing program celebrates that and rewards those who make the effort to bring fishing into someone’s life. At the conclusion of Take ’em Fishing’s fourth year, grand prizes were awarded to Dacia Caskey of Norfolk, Lajuana Davis of McCook, Scott Grossenbacher of Lincoln and Joel Dorfmeyer of Lincoln for their efforts.
🔊 PODCAST: CSC Sports Road Show - Joel Smith, Athletic Director - 10/5/22
CSC Athletic Director Joel Smith joins Voice of the Eagles Dave Collins to talk about developments in the athletics department, name-image-likeness for student-athletes, and upcoming events including the CSC Hall of Fame ceremony and When Eagles Dare.
Celebrate ‘A Country Christmas in Northwest Nebraska’
CHADRON – The countdown to the holidays has begun, and Northwest Nebraska is full of old-fashioned Christmas spirit!. From shopping events that feature unique gift items for your loved ones to fun decorating opportunities and family-friendly events, Northwest Nebraska is a great place to spend the holidays. Discover Northwest Nebraska and the Chadron and Crawford Chambers of Commerce, along with local businesses, are excited to promote a variety of holiday events this Thanksgiving and Christmas season.
🔊PODCAST: CSC Sports Journal - Jalen Starks, 10/12/22
CSC running back Jalen Starks shares his story of finding success with the Eagles after transferring from UCLA, taking a year away from football and returning in the fall of 2022, his 3 touchdown game at Fort Lewis and much more with Voice of the Eagles Dave Collins!
🔊 PODCAST: Jay Long Show 10/11/22
Chadron State Head Coach Jay Long talks about the win at Fort Lewis, highlights key moments and players, and responds to an editorial in last week's student newspaper calling for a new head coach of CSC football.
Ricketts celebrates groundbreaking of North Platte meatpacking plant, discusses proposed rail park
LINCOLN COUNTY – On Tuesday afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts gave remarks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef, a meat processing plant being built in North Platte. He then traveled to Hershey for a briefing with leaders of a planned industrial rail park in Lincoln County. Sustainable Beef is...
Frakes: Leaving Nebraska prison system in a 'better place'
LINCOLN — Scott Frakes arrived from Washington State in 2015 with a mandate to turn around a troubled state prison system in Nebraska, which suffered from overcrowding, staff shortages and a scandal involving the mistaken early release of some inmates. The 64-year-old leaves his $255,000-a-year post later this month...
Author Tosca Lee to speak at Alliance Public Library
Alliance – New York Times bestselling author Tosca Lee will be speaking at the Alliance Public Library on Thursday, October 13 as part of a library tour presented by Western Library Systems. This event begins at 6:00pm with a meet and greet, and the author talk begins at 6:30pm...
POST PODCAST: Coach Carlos Palomo Talks Bulldog Softball Strong Finish
The seasoned ended for the Alliance Girls Softball Team in the B-10 subdistrict finals, dropping a 14-1 game to Scottsbluff, but the Bulldogs finished the season strong. Alliance ended the year winning 4 of their last 6 games and defeated Gering in the opening round of the subdistrict tournament 12-1. Gering had beaten the Bulldogs in all 5 of the previous match ups in the regular season.
Protesters disrupt Sasse’s public appearances in Florida
OMAHA — Hundreds of student protesters disrupted campus forums Monday with the U.S. senator from Nebraska who is the sole presidential finalist at the University of Florida. Sen. Ben Sasse made a joke at one point about the protesters, saying, “They have good rhythm,” the Independent Florida Alligator student newspaper reported.
Nebraska man gets prison for threatening Colorado election official
LINCOLN — A Lincoln man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for making threatening posts on an Instagram page concerning Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. Among the posts made by 42-year-old Travis Ford were ones that said, “Do you feel safe? You shouldn’t.”And “Your security detail is far too thin and incompetent to protect you. This world is unpredictable these days.…anything can happen to anyone.”
City of Alliance plans scheduled rural power outage
Alliance, NE – The City of Alliance announced that there will be a scheduled power outage on Tuesday, October 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Following is a list of areas that will be affected:. -From Lincoln County Rd. 60, east until County Rd. 57. -North County Rd....
Federal judge weighs effort to halt student loan forgiveness
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis is weighing the fate of the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans following a court hearing on Wednesday. It's unclear when U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey will rule on the lawsuit...
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
Amnesty to be held at Chadron Public Library
Chadron- Friday, October 14 at 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. the Chadron Public Library will hold a fine Amnesty. Overdue fines will be forgiven. Come to the library check-in desk and ask that all your overdue be forgiven. Note: Amnesty does not apply to lost/damaged materials. For more information, call:...
CSC struggles at #23 Colorado Mines, drops fifth straight RMAC match
The Chadron State College volleyball team dropped its fifth straight Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference match on Tuesday night, falling to Colorado School of Mines in three sets, (13-25, 15-25, 19-25). The Eagles are now 7-13 overall, and 5-6 in the RMAC, while Mines improves to 14-5 (9-2 RMAC). CSC had...
