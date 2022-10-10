ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales

It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
Online holiday shopping sales to reach $209.7B this year: Adobe

Adobe projected Monday that online shopping sales are expected to reach $209.7 billion this holiday season amid consumers grappling with scorching-hot inflation and rising borrowing costs. According to Adobe, the projected total for online shopping sales during the 2022 holiday season spanning Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 would constitute a...
Economy
Costco puts off membership fee increase as renewals hit all-time highs

Costco is putting off a potential membership fee increase as its renewal rates hit all-time highs in its fourth quarter. "In terms of membership fees and a possible increase, there are no specific plans regarding a fee increase at this time," Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said during the company's earnings call on Thursday. "We're pleased with our growth in both top line sales and membership households over the last several quarters and in member loyalty as reflected in increasing member renewal rates."
Costco's Pumpkin Pie Is Somehow Winning Against Inflation

It hasn't been a particularly great financial year for shoppers or supermarkets. As consumer spending habits change due to inflation and shoppers switch to more affordable brands or rely more on store promotions, supermarkets have seen a downward dip in the stock market as customers look for ways to save money and keep up with the inflating costs of food, according to The Street. But it's not all bad news.
JCPenney Ends Contract With Sephora

Door Jonesdr77 op de Engelstalige Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Target and Amazon offer deals as inflation slashes holiday shopping budgets

Calling all shoppers: Target and Amazon holiday deals are starting early this year. But this shopping season is going to look very different from previous years. With inflation majorly impacting consumer budgets, 48% of Americans admit they plan to spend less money this holiday season compared to last, according to a new survey by Credit Karma.
Amazon Dangles $19 Average Hourly Wage in Bid to Hire 150K for Holidays

Amazon will hire 150,000 workers for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in its operations network as the holiday season approaches. The positions are open to applicants “from all backgrounds and experience levels,” offering average wages of more than $19 per hour depending on position and geography, according to an Thursday (Oct. 6) Amazon blog post.
Amazon’s Holiday Hiring Plans Are Bittersweet

While the leaves change color and temperatures cool, Amazon is setting its sights on the holiday shopping season. The e-commerce giant is going on a hiring spree, planning to add 150,000 employees to its ranks across full-time, seasonal, and part-time positions. The company’s move comes as the U.S. unemployment rate came in at a better-than-expected 3.5% in September.
Retailers Like Target Drop Fresh Fashion for Fall

Retailers hope new fashion will entice shoppers to spend despite the reality that everything’s a little more expensive right now. Still, new launches are brightening up store (and digital) shelves as the holiday season is just about in full swing. Target to launch second Fall Designer Collection The second edition of Target’s limited-time Fall Designer Collection will be available on the retailer’s website and in some stores starting on Oct. 9. The collection featuring Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson includes more than 100 apparel and accessories items ranging in price from $8 to $70, with most options at under...
Postal Service proposes price increases

(CNN) - Higher prices might be coming to the post office soon. The U.S. Postal Service has proposed price hikes to offset inflation. First-class stamps would cost 3 cents more, and mailing a postcard would increase by 4 cents. The agency is also looking to increase fees for post office...
Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Many consumers began holiday shopping as early as July for the 2022 season; still, as the holidays approach, experts say brands and retailers can expect another year of hectic, peak levels of shipments. According to data from Ware2Go, the UPS company that simplifies the end-to-end supply chain to enable merchants to compete and grow, a full 95 percent of merchants have had to adjust their planning in response to supply chain disruptions and market conditions, starting with inventory planning. For 68 percent of small- and medium-size businesses (SMBs), this means changing up their inventory ordering strategy in some way this holiday...
