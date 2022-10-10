Read full article on original website
Bryce Young injury update on ‘progress’ made in practice for Tennessee
**Update from Wednesday evening: Bryce Young ‘on a pitch count’ in Alabama practice. The search for breadcrumbs in Nick Saban’s comments about Bryce Young’s injured right shoulder continues as Alabama hits the midweek point of Tennessee prep. After sitting out last week’s win over Texas A&M,...
Stephen A. Smith has Alabama losing to Tennessee with Jalen Milroe: ‘He ain’t no damn Bryce Young, OK?’
Stephen A. Smith doesn’t like what he’s seeing out of Tuscaloosa. As No. 3 Alabama (6-0) prepares for a road trip to No. 6 Tennessee (5-0), the ESPN host is in uncharted waters. “For the first time since I’ve been sitting up here, I’m actually thinking Alabama’s going...
The latest on Jaylen McCollough, injured Tennessee starters
As questions continue about Alabama’s quarterback situation, Tennessee may be without two key pieces on Saturday. Both Nick Saban and Josh Heupel updated players’ statuses during Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference. Each did their part on the verbal gymnastics required to make every decision seem up-in-the-air, 50-50, or a coaches’ favorite: day-to-day.”
Aaron Suttles’ ‘The Program’ looks to tell history of Alabama’s Saban era
The history of Alabama football is as vast as it is triumphant, so narrowing it down to a single volume was the biggest challenge for first-time author Aaron Suttles. Suttles, who now covers the Crimson Tide for The Athletic after several years doing so for The Tuscaloosa News, is the author of “The Program Alabama: A Curated History of the Crimson Tide.” The book was released Tuesday by Triumph Books.
Urban Meyer predicts outcome of Alabama-Tennessee game, discusses anticipation among Vols fans
Urban Meyer will be keeping a close eye on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game on Saturday, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Volunteers face off at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter the game undefeated. The Vols, despite their impressive start, have lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide. That said, Meyer feels that the potential absence of Bryce Young could finally tip things in Tennessee’s favor.
Alabama vs. Tennessee: 5 ‘streak-starters’ that defined rivalry’s last 5 decades
Alabama is currently riding a 15-game winning streak over Tennessee, the longest in the history of a rivalry that dates to 1901. However, it’s far from the only lengthy streak in the “Third Saturday in October” rivalry. Both the Crimson Tide and the Volunteers have gone many years at a stretch without losing to the other.
Alabama and Tennessee cigar shops ignite for Third Saturday in October
Dave Watson knew it could be a special year, so he needed a special deal for customers. Watson owns Smoky’s Tobacco, a Knoxville institution since 1983. Like most cigar shops in Tuscaloosa and Knoxville, business has increased for the Third Saturday in October. Alabama plays Tennessee in a football...
The ‘almost embarrassing’ stat that’s driving Alabama nuts
In the realm of statistical anomalies, Alabama’s defense is a fascinating study. It ranks among the nation’s best in practically every major statistical category -- No. 6 in both scoring and yardage average allowances. Neither of the two escapes in the first half of the season could be pinned on a defense that had to bail out the offense a few times at Texas and last Saturday against Texas A&M.
How Alabama Football Is Like A Mercedes Benz Plant
Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner has had as close of a look at Alabama football’s dynasty under Nick Saban as any other coach in the country. Tennessee’s matchup with No. 3 Alabama will be Garner’s 13th matchup against the Crimson Tide in Saban’s 16 seasons at the helm. The longtime SEC assistant has done it with three different logos on his shirt. Garner faced Saban and Alabama three times while at Georgia from 1998-2012, eight times while he was at Auburn from 2013-2020 and once since returning to Tennessee ahead of the 2021 season.
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town
Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
Alabama women’s soccer up to No. 2 in rankings
The historic run of the Alabama women’s soccer team reached another level when the latest weekly rankings were released. The Crimson Tide are up to No. 2 in multiple polls including the United Soccer Coaches ranking listed on the NCAA website. Top Drawer Soccer and College Soccer News also had Alabama at No. 2.
Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game
Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
Nick Saban is breaking out one of his old strategies ahead of matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Knoxville in what’s poised to be one of the biggest college football games of the year. Tennessee is ranked No. 6 in the nation while Alabama is ranked No. 3 in the nation. Alabama...
Tickets Skyrocketing for Undefeated Alabama-Tennessee Matchup
The crew of ESPN “College GameDay” aren’t the only ones flocking to Knoxville, Tennessee, for this Saturday’s matchup between the Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Monday afternoon, prices ranged from $300 to more than $1,000 a piece on both StubHub and Ticketmaster — not including fees.
Tennessee football: ‘Orange Out’ for Alabama makes no sense
Who on earth thought this made sense? Tennessee football has restored plenty of traditions the past two years, from black jerseys to the Smokey Greys to Checker Neyland to the V-O-L-S letters going back on top of the stadium. However, they are starting a new one Saturday, and in all...
Former Gardendale, UAB standout returns to NFL
Former Pro Bowl running back Jordan Howard returned to the NFL on Wednesday, when the New Orleans Saints signed the Gardendale High School and UAB alumnus for their practice squad. Two other players with Alabama football roots also appeared on the NFL’s transactions report for Wednesday:. · The Kansas...
Birmingham names Wenonah field after legendary coach; ex-NFL players pay tribute
The Birmingham Board of Education voted Tuesday to name the Wenonah High School field house and football field in honor of former Wenonah High School Coach Ronald Cheatham. “Ronald Cheatham changed my life,” said board member Walt Wilson. “He taught me not only how to bring the best out of myself, but how to bring the best out of other people.”
Vols gear up for game against Alabama
Tennessee fans are looking ahead to the weekend.. when the Crimson Tide comes to town. The Vols have never beaten Coach Nick Saban.
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Tennessee News
Troubling news has emerged out of Tennessee ahead of this weekend's game against Alabama. According to reports out of Knoxville, a Volunteers football player has been arrested on felony assault charges. Four-year starting defensive back Jaylen McCollough was reportedly arrested on Sunday. He allegedly assaulted a man who had mistakenly...
‘Records don’t matter’: UAB remains home to face Charlotte
An eerie yet familiar situation presents itself for the UAB football team as it prepares for its final home game of October. Brimming with confidence after two crucial league wins in the return season of 2017, the Blazers fell to a winless Charlotte 49ers team in overtime and are hoping history does not repeat itself as they play host to the Charlotte, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.
