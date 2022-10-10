ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Comments / 0

Related
greenvillejournal.com

Upstate Beat: Valerie June brings cosmic Americana soul to Fall For Greenville

Talking to Grammy-award-nominated Tennessee singer-songwriter Valerie June is a lot like listening to her music. On albums, June creates a kaleidoscopic blend of styles, mixing soul and funk with Americana and just a bit of country twang. Her most recent original album, “The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers,” is as expansive as its title, moving through multiple genres with ease and creating an immersive listening experience.
GREENVILLE, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in Southern Blues Bar

Daniel Harrison, author of Live at Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in a Southern Blues Bar (2021, USC Press), talks with Walter Edgar about how Jackson Station, in the little upstate town of Hodges, SC, emerged as a cultural kaleidoscope that served as an oasis of tolerance and diversity in a time and place that often suffered from undercurrents of bigotry and violence—an uneasy coexistence of incongruent forces that have long permeated southern life and culture.
HODGES, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville restaurant to be featured on Food Network show

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The hit show ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ on the Food Network will be filming at a Greenville restaurant in October. Celebrity chef Robert Irvine chose Runway Cafe, located at the Downtown Airport, to be featured on his new challenge of “saving America’s most desperate restaurants from impending failure in just two days”.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Entertainment
State
South Carolina State
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Clemson might establish research park in Anderson, SC

Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John talks about Clemson University exploring the possibility of establishing a small business incubator in the Anderson, SC Research Park. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities in 2001 as Senior...
ANDERSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Rucker
PhillyBite

South Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless varieties of options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but there are some that stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Parsley & Mint closes downtown Greenville location

Parsley & Mint, a Mediterranean restaurant, has permanently closed its downtown location on Oct. 10. The closure comes after staffing issues, food cost increases and other issues, said a post on Parsley & Mint’s Facebook page. “Well, my friends, I gave it a shot,” said the social media post....
GREENVILLE, SC
Carscoops

BMW Hosting Three-Day M Celebration In Spartanburg Facility

BMW’s sprawling Spartanburg facility in South Carolina will celebrate the 50th anniversary celebrations of BMW M this weekend at the BMW Zentrum, The Ultimate Driving Museum, and the BMW Performance Center. The festivities will start on Friday, October 14 at The Ultimate Driving Museum where attendees will be presented...
SPARTANBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Drummer#The Masonic Temple#Rsvp
FOX Carolina

New school opening in Greenville County

Big plans just announced for Mauldin. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has a live look at a concept that will bring multiple restaurants to the area. A Greenville restaurant will be featured on 'Restaurant: Impossible'. Pedestrian safety study in Greenville. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. With accidents on the rise in...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

New public high school in Greenville County holds ribbon cutting

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - GREEN Charter Schools is launching its first stand-alone public high school of choice for 9th through 12the grade students in the Upstate. GREEN Upstate High School (GUHS), nearly 80,000 square feet, will be the home to 260 students in its first year of operation and is still enrolling for most grades.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Almost 700 incorrect ballots mailed to South Carolina voters

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Almost 700 incorrect absentee ballots were mailed to voters in Spartanburg County. According to Spartanburg County, a vendor used by the Spartanburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office to print and mail the ballots made an error. The error occurred when the file was being prepared by the vendor for […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
greenvillejournal.com

Photos: 2022 Red Ribbon 5K Walk/Run in Greer

The Red Ribbon 5K Walk/Run was held Sunday, Oct. 9 in the afternoon on the streets of Sugar Creek in Greer. The sixth annual event kicks off Red Ribbon Week and raises funds for Just Say Something. Just Say Something has a mission to help youth, parents and communities have open, honest, and ongoing conversations about risky behavior, drugs, and alcohol.
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver dies when truck goes off Greer road, hits object, coroner says

GREER, S.C. — A Greenville County man was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash, according to the coroner's office. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Joshua D. Strange, 44, of Greer, died in the single vehicle collision at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive.
GREER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy