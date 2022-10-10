Read full article on original website
greenvillejournal.com
Upstate Beat: Valerie June brings cosmic Americana soul to Fall For Greenville
Talking to Grammy-award-nominated Tennessee singer-songwriter Valerie June is a lot like listening to her music. On albums, June creates a kaleidoscopic blend of styles, mixing soul and funk with Americana and just a bit of country twang. Her most recent original album, “The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers,” is as expansive as its title, moving through multiple genres with ease and creating an immersive listening experience.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in Southern Blues Bar
Daniel Harrison, author of Live at Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in a Southern Blues Bar (2021, USC Press), talks with Walter Edgar about how Jackson Station, in the little upstate town of Hodges, SC, emerged as a cultural kaleidoscope that served as an oasis of tolerance and diversity in a time and place that often suffered from undercurrents of bigotry and violence—an uneasy coexistence of incongruent forces that have long permeated southern life and culture.
FOX Carolina
Greenville restaurant to be featured on Food Network show
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The hit show ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ on the Food Network will be filming at a Greenville restaurant in October. Celebrity chef Robert Irvine chose Runway Cafe, located at the Downtown Airport, to be featured on his new challenge of “saving America’s most desperate restaurants from impending failure in just two days”.
‘It’s time’: Lighthouse Fish Camp to close its doors
The time has come for the Lighthouse Fish Camp to finally close its doors.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Cider, Pumpkin Patches, Scarecrows, and Views Are All on These 5 Upstate, SC Fall Driving Routes!
If you’re overwhelmed by all the awesome things to do during fall in the Upstate, SC we’ve narrowed down five routes that include short hikes with amazing views, spots to get coffee and lunch, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes. Fall is an insanely busy time of year for...
my40.tv
New restaurant offering up "comfort classics" set to take over space of former Happy Hill
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are new beginnings for the building that was once one of West Asheville's most beloved family-owned restaurants. The old Happy Hill Restaurant on Patton Avenue will soon become Regina's. Asheville Chef Elliott Moss, formerly with Buxton Hall BBQ, shared those details from his Instagram...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Clemson might establish research park in Anderson, SC
Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John talks about Clemson University exploring the possibility of establishing a small business incubator in the Anderson, SC Research Park. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities in 2001 as Senior...
North Carolina HBCU leader ‘outraged’ after bus of Black students stopped in SC
“Armed police, interrogating innocent Black students, conducting searches without probable cause and blood-thirsty dogs. It’s hard to imagine.”
PhillyBite
South Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless varieties of options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but there are some that stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best...
greenvillejournal.com
Parsley & Mint closes downtown Greenville location
Parsley & Mint, a Mediterranean restaurant, has permanently closed its downtown location on Oct. 10. The closure comes after staffing issues, food cost increases and other issues, said a post on Parsley & Mint’s Facebook page. “Well, my friends, I gave it a shot,” said the social media post....
Carscoops
BMW Hosting Three-Day M Celebration In Spartanburg Facility
BMW’s sprawling Spartanburg facility in South Carolina will celebrate the 50th anniversary celebrations of BMW M this weekend at the BMW Zentrum, The Ultimate Driving Museum, and the BMW Performance Center. The festivities will start on Friday, October 14 at The Ultimate Driving Museum where attendees will be presented...
thebluestockingpc.org
Met and Married: How Two PC Seniors Are Celebrating their Recent Engagement
Inside the Cornelson Center in Presbyterian College’s Neville Hall, a “Met and Married” wall is displayed for couples who met during their time on campus and later married. Now, this “Met and Married” wall will add a new couple to the list. PC senior Seth...
FOX Carolina
New school opening in Greenville County
Big plans just announced for Mauldin. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has a live look at a concept that will bring multiple restaurants to the area. A Greenville restaurant will be featured on 'Restaurant: Impossible'. Pedestrian safety study in Greenville. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. With accidents on the rise in...
‘Everybody’s protector:’ Girlfriend, sister of murdered football player say they want answers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers accused of murdering a high school football star arrived in a Gwinnett County jail this Monday. Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside the Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill mall last week. The 18-year-old was a star player at Jefferson High...
FOX Carolina
New public high school in Greenville County holds ribbon cutting
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - GREEN Charter Schools is launching its first stand-alone public high school of choice for 9th through 12the grade students in the Upstate. GREEN Upstate High School (GUHS), nearly 80,000 square feet, will be the home to 260 students in its first year of operation and is still enrolling for most grades.
Almost 700 incorrect ballots mailed to South Carolina voters
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Almost 700 incorrect absentee ballots were mailed to voters in Spartanburg County. According to Spartanburg County, a vendor used by the Spartanburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office to print and mail the ballots made an error. The error occurred when the file was being prepared by the vendor for […]
greenvillejournal.com
Photos: 2022 Red Ribbon 5K Walk/Run in Greer
The Red Ribbon 5K Walk/Run was held Sunday, Oct. 9 in the afternoon on the streets of Sugar Creek in Greer. The sixth annual event kicks off Red Ribbon Week and raises funds for Just Say Something. Just Say Something has a mission to help youth, parents and communities have open, honest, and ongoing conversations about risky behavior, drugs, and alcohol.
WYFF4.com
'He was my absolute world': Loved one remembers one of the five victims found dead in Inman home
INMAN, S.C. — Samatha McKelvey and 37-year-old Thomas Anderson dated for six years. "His laugh was contagious, his smile was even worse than that," McKelvey said. Through the ups and downs, McKelvey said Thomas was one of a kind. "Just everything that has happened. I'm just still so confused...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Tech Foundation to honor Buddy Wallace for his quiet philanthropy
If Arthur “Buddy” Wallace were still alive, he probably wouldn’t be too thrilled to be honored for his philanthropy by the Greenville Tech Foundation at its Champions for Student Success event scheduled for Nov. 1. “He was such a private, quiet man … who hated to be...
WYFF4.com
Driver dies when truck goes off Greer road, hits object, coroner says
GREER, S.C. — A Greenville County man was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash, according to the coroner's office. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Joshua D. Strange, 44, of Greer, died in the single vehicle collision at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive.
