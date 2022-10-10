Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
Bad Axe man pleads no contest to indecent exposure
A Bad Axe man who police say exposed and fondled himself in a business on Port Crescent Street on Aug. 19 and was then arrested for peeping on Aug. 20 pleaded no contest to indecent exposure late last week. Christopher Johns, 47, pleaded no contest to aggravated indecent exposure, habitual...
abc12.com
63-year-old accused of impersonating police to detain school bus with kids
IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say a 63-year-old impersonated a police officer when he detained a Hale Community Schools bus full of children on Sept. 28. Michigan State Police say the bus stopped at the South Branch Fire Department to let students off around 4:20 p.m. that day. One...
abc12.com
Body camera video details how Cecchini defended his handling of confrontation with teens
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City police body camera footage following a Sept. 17 confrontation involving the former public safety director sheds light on the incident that led to his decision to retire. Michael Cecchini came out of his Bay City apartment and confronted some teenagers, who he felt...
Michigan man arrested after allegedly detaining school bus for 20 minutes while impersonating police officer
GOODAR TWP, MI — A South Branch man was arrested after allegedly detaining a school bus while falsely claiming he was a police officer. About 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 28, a Hale Community Schools bus was taking students to the South Branch Fire Department in Goodar Township. A student began experiencing a bloody nose, prompting the bus driver to pull into the parking lot to determine whether the student needed medical attention and if an assault had occurred.
Man Killed in Side-By-Side Accident in Roscommon County
A Stoney Point, Ontario man was arrested Sunday after causing a deadly side-by-side accident due to drunk driving, according to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were sent to Windywood Drive and Artesia Beach Road in Saint Helen where they found Richfield Township paramedics and fire personnel helping two people. After investigating, they determined that three people had been in the Can-Am side-by-side that rolled over.
1 Person Died, 1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Roscommon County (Roscommon County, MI)
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Robert Simard, 44, from Ontario, after causing a deadly motor vehicle crash due to drunk driving. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Attorney looks forward to disproving allegations East Tawas councilman tried hiring man to kill 2 people
EAST TAWAS, MI — The attorney representing an East Tawas city councilman accused of trying to hire another man to kill two people over an inheritance says he is anticipating disproving the charges against his client. Michael A. Mooney, 65, is charged with two counts of solicitation of murder,...
WNEM
Bay Co. crash kills woman days before birthday
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 24-year-old woman has died following a crash that happened Monday morning in Bay County according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a truck versus pedestrian crash around 6:08 a.m. The truck was merging from M-47 to 10. The woman was walking in the merge lane when she was struck.
abc12.com
24-year-old woman hit and killed while walking along U.S. 10
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman died as she was walking along U.S. 10 Monday morning in Bay County. Police received 911 calls about a person walking along and on the freeway near the M-47 interchange around 6 a.m. A short time later, a vehicle exiting M-47 to get on eastbound U.S. 10 hit the woman.
WNEM
Sheriff’s office investigating string of breaking and enterings
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of breaking and enterings. The incidents have taken place between Sept. 19 and Oct. 5. During that time, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar townships, the sheriff’s office said.
East Tawas councilman accused of trying to hire man to kill 2 people for inheritance money
EAST TAWAS, MI — An East Tawas city councilman and business owner is facing criminal charges after allegedly trying to hire an out-of-state man to kill two people over an inheritance. Michigan State Police troopers on Wednesday, Oct. 5, arrested Michael A. Mooney, 65, who later the same day...
recordpatriot.com
Midland County COVID-19 report — Oct. 11, 2022
Midland County added 87 COVID-19 cases from Oct. 5-11, according to the State of Michigan's website on Tuesday. Midland County added 87 cases from Oct. 5-11. Overall, Midland County has 20,331 cases, 1,930 probable cases, 216 deaths and 26 probable deaths. Bay County added 71 cases and two deaths. Overall,...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Wednesday afternoon, October 12
We talk with the team behind Evil Dead the Musical, with shows in Midland. TV5 talks with a Michigan man who created the Fire Igloo, a new way to keep warm while tailgating.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nonprofit helping restore 4 lakes in mid-Michigan that disappeared after dam failure
SANFORD, MI – Four dams are being restored after catastrophic failures led to four man-made lakes disappearing in May 2020. The dam failures took away Sandford Lake, Wixom Lake, Secord Lake and Smallwood Lake. Four Lakes Task Force, a nonprofit of career scientists, engineers, and volunteers, has taken over...
WNEM
Swan Valley Learning Center looking for director
We talk with the team behind Evil Dead the Musical, with shows in Midland. TV5 talks with a Michigan man who created the Fire Igloo, a new way to keep warm while tailgating. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this afternoon.
$820K in EGLE brownfield funding to help redevelop contaminated sites in Bay City, Sebewaing, and West Branch
BAY CITY, MI— Improvements will be made to places in three Michigan towns that are receiving $820,000 in Brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to redevelop a handful of contaminated properties across mid-Michigan. The property redevelopments include the formation of...
WNEM
Superintendent of Meridian Public Schools announces retirement
SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - Members of the Meridian Board of Education in Midland County voted six to zero in a special meeting tonight, to accept the retirement of Craig Carmoney. Carmoney was named superintendent of the district in 2011. Before coming to MPS, according to his LinkedIn page, he was...
Two newcomers vying for 4th District seat on Bay County Board of Commissioners
BAY CITY, MI - Two newcomers are running against each other for a chance to take a seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. Democrat Colleen Maillette and Republican Lance Anson are both running for the 4th District seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. The seat is currently held by Democrat Kim Coonan who opted to run for the 96th House Seat against Republican and incumbent Timothy Beson this November instead of running for his current seat. The 4th District covers the west side of Bay City as well as a portion of Bangor Township.
WNEM
Mid-Michigan sites receive $820K for redevelopment
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Three contaminated sites in mid-Michigan have received $820,000 from the state for redevelopment. The brownfield grants were awarded to sites in Sebewaing, Bay City, and West Branch by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). The plans for the sites include a new credit...
recordpatriot.com
Forshee's Haunted Forest returns for ninth year
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend, a strange collection of creatures will be on display on Deb Forshee’s property in Lee Township – ghosts, skeletons, witches, monsters and more. Forshee’s Annual Haunted Forest returns for its ninth year. Forshee’s Haunted...
