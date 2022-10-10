ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iosco County, MI

recordpatriot.com

Bad Axe man pleads no contest to indecent exposure

A Bad Axe man who police say exposed and fondled himself in a business on Port Crescent Street on Aug. 19 and was then arrested for peeping on Aug. 20 pleaded no contest to indecent exposure late last week. Christopher Johns, 47, pleaded no contest to aggravated indecent exposure, habitual...
BAD AXE, MI
The Saginaw News

Michigan man arrested after allegedly detaining school bus for 20 minutes while impersonating police officer

GOODAR TWP, MI — A South Branch man was arrested after allegedly detaining a school bus while falsely claiming he was a police officer. About 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 28, a Hale Community Schools bus was taking students to the South Branch Fire Department in Goodar Township. A student began experiencing a bloody nose, prompting the bus driver to pull into the parking lot to determine whether the student needed medical attention and if an assault had occurred.
SOUTH BRANCH, MI
9&10 News

Man Killed in Side-By-Side Accident in Roscommon County

A Stoney Point, Ontario man was arrested Sunday after causing a deadly side-by-side accident due to drunk driving, according to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were sent to Windywood Drive and Artesia Beach Road in Saint Helen where they found Richfield Township paramedics and fire personnel helping two people. After investigating, they determined that three people had been in the Can-Am side-by-side that rolled over.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Bay Co. crash kills woman days before birthday

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 24-year-old woman has died following a crash that happened Monday morning in Bay County according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a truck versus pedestrian crash around 6:08 a.m. The truck was merging from M-47 to 10. The woman was walking in the merge lane when she was struck.
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

24-year-old woman hit and killed while walking along U.S. 10

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman died as she was walking along U.S. 10 Monday morning in Bay County. Police received 911 calls about a person walking along and on the freeway near the M-47 interchange around 6 a.m. A short time later, a vehicle exiting M-47 to get on eastbound U.S. 10 hit the woman.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff’s office investigating string of breaking and enterings

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of breaking and enterings. The incidents have taken place between Sept. 19 and Oct. 5. During that time, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar townships, the sheriff’s office said.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Midland County COVID-19 report — Oct. 11, 2022

Midland County added 87 COVID-19 cases from Oct. 5-11, according to the State of Michigan's website on Tuesday. Midland County added 87 cases from Oct. 5-11. Overall, Midland County has 20,331 cases, 1,930 probable cases, 216 deaths and 26 probable deaths. Bay County added 71 cases and two deaths. Overall,...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Swan Valley Learning Center looking for director

We talk with the team behind Evil Dead the Musical, with shows in Midland. TV5 talks with a Michigan man who created the Fire Igloo, a new way to keep warm while tailgating. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this afternoon.
MIDLAND, MI
The Saginaw News

$820K in EGLE brownfield funding to help redevelop contaminated sites in Bay City, Sebewaing, and West Branch

BAY CITY, MI— Improvements will be made to places in three Michigan towns that are receiving $820,000 in Brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to redevelop a handful of contaminated properties across mid-Michigan. The property redevelopments include the formation of...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Superintendent of Meridian Public Schools announces retirement

SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - Members of the Meridian Board of Education in Midland County voted six to zero in a special meeting tonight, to accept the retirement of Craig Carmoney. Carmoney was named superintendent of the district in 2011. Before coming to MPS, according to his LinkedIn page, he was...
SANFORD, MI
The Saginaw News

Two newcomers vying for 4th District seat on Bay County Board of Commissioners

BAY CITY, MI - Two newcomers are running against each other for a chance to take a seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. Democrat Colleen Maillette and Republican Lance Anson are both running for the 4th District seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. The seat is currently held by Democrat Kim Coonan who opted to run for the 96th House Seat against Republican and incumbent Timothy Beson this November instead of running for his current seat. The 4th District covers the west side of Bay City as well as a portion of Bangor Township.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Mid-Michigan sites receive $820K for redevelopment

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Three contaminated sites in mid-Michigan have received $820,000 from the state for redevelopment. The brownfield grants were awarded to sites in Sebewaing, Bay City, and West Branch by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). The plans for the sites include a new credit...
BAY CITY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Forshee's Haunted Forest returns for ninth year

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend, a strange collection of creatures will be on display on Deb Forshee’s property in Lee Township – ghosts, skeletons, witches, monsters and more. Forshee’s Annual Haunted Forest returns for its ninth year. Forshee’s Haunted...
MIDLAND, MI

