Boston, MA

NECN

14-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Roxbury Is Identified

The teenager fatally shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Monday afternoon has been identified. Rasante Osorio, a 14-year-old from Dorchester, was found shot on Washington Street near Cobden Street after the shooting, about 12:18 p.m., according to a release from Boston police Wednesday. Shot multiple times, Rasante was rushed to a...
WPXI Pittsburgh

91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park

BOSTON — (AP) — A 91-year-old civil rights activist and education advocate was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in a Boston park, authorities said. Jean McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed in Franklin Park about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Wednesday after visiting McGuire at the hospital.
NECN

Serious Crash Reported in Wilmington

Police and fire are at the scene of a serious crash on Route 38 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night. Wilmington fire said on Twitter shortly before 8 p.m. that the crash was on Route 38 at the Woburn line. The Jaws of Life had to be used to extricate two people, they said.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Teen suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
NECN

Influential Boston Educator, 91, Stabbed Multiple Times in Franklin Park

The victim of Tuesday night's stabbing in Franklin Park is a 91-year-old woman, who was stabbed multiple times, according to Boston police. Civil rights icon Jean McGuire — a former Boston School Committee member and the first Black woman elected to the panel, as well as the longtime head of the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity, or METCO, was attacked while walking her dog.
CBS Boston

Charlene Casey found guilty in South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old

BOSTON – Jurors found Charlene Casey guilty Wednesday in the 2018 South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath.Wednesday marked the first full day of deliberations after jurors got the case Tuesday afternoon.Casey was found guilty of negligent motor vehicle homicide. Sentencing will take place at a later date. Casey faces up to 2.5 years in the House of Correction.    Prosecutors said Casey caused the crash by failing to yield to a van at L and East Sixth Streets, forcing the van up onto the sidewalk and into Colin's stroller.The defense argued during the trial that the van played a bigger...
NECN

Third Suspect Arrested in Deadly Shooting Outside Fall River Bar

A third person has been arrested in connection with a fight outside a Fall River, Massachusetts bar that ended in a deadly shooting over the weekend. Fall River police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street shortly after midnight on Sunday for a reported altercation and shooting outside the bar, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. When officers arrived, they said they found a man on the ground.
CBS Boston

Elderly woman stabbed in random Franklin Park attack

JAMAICA PLAIN – An elderly woman was stabbed Tuesday night while walking her dog in Franklin Park during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road.Boston Police only said they received a report of a person who was stabbed.I-Team sources said an elderly woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into Franklin Park with her dog and was stabbed numerous times.The woman is expected to survive following the attack.No arrests have been made.
CBS Boston

91-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park

JAMAICA PLAIN – A 91-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed several times in Franklin Park Tuesday night, Boston Police said. There have been no arrests.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road.  The woman, who has not been identified yet, was stabbed while walking her dog during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.I-Team sources said the woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into the park with her dog and was stabbed several times. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
whdh.com

Stabbing reported in Abington, officers searching for suspect

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A reported stabbing in Abington on Monday has community members on edge as officers search for the suspect. “I don’t like to see trouble,” said Abington resident Gail Campbell. “None of us like to see trouble.”. 7NEWS spoke with a man who said...
liveboston617.org

Man Shot on Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale Sunday

On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 23:10 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District E-18, as well as the K-9 Unit responded to a 911 call reporting that a person had been shot in the area of 428 Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale. Upon arrival, first...
BOSTON, MA

