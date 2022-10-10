Read full article on original website
NECN
14-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Roxbury Is Identified
The teenager fatally shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Monday afternoon has been identified. Rasante Osorio, a 14-year-old from Dorchester, was found shot on Washington Street near Cobden Street after the shooting, about 12:18 p.m., according to a release from Boston police Wednesday. Shot multiple times, Rasante was rushed to a...
WCVB
Police identify 14-year-old boy fatally shot Monday in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood
A 14-year-old who was fatally shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Monday afternoon has been identified by police. Boston police identified the teen Wednesday as Rasante Osorio, 14, of Dorchester. According to Boston police, the shooting happened at 12:18 p.m. in the area of 2990 Washington St. Boston police said there...
Police continue to search for suspect in deadly shooting of 14-year-old boy in Boston
BOSTON — Authorities are turning to the public for help tracking down a suspect wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a teenage boy in broad daylight in Boston on Monday. Officers responding to a report of a shot spotter activation in the area of 2990 Washington Street...
Woman found guilty in trial for 2018 South Boston crash that killed a toddler
Charlene Casey has been found guilty of negligent motor vehicle homicide in the death of Colin McGrath, the jury found Wednesday. Casey now faces up to 2.5 years in the a house of correction for the charge, according to District Attorney Kevin Hayden. The late Colin McGrath’s mother held her...
91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park
BOSTON — (AP) — A 91-year-old civil rights activist and education advocate was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in a Boston park, authorities said. Jean McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed in Franklin Park about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Wednesday after visiting McGuire at the hospital.
NECN
Serious Crash Reported in Wilmington
Police and fire are at the scene of a serious crash on Route 38 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night. Wilmington fire said on Twitter shortly before 8 p.m. that the crash was on Route 38 at the Woburn line. The Jaws of Life had to be used to extricate two people, they said.
WCVB
91-year-old civil rights pioneer stabbed while walking dog in Boston's Franklin Park, sources say
BOSTON — A Massachusetts civil rights pioneer and education activist was stabbed multiple times while walking a dog in Boston's Franklin Park on Tuesday night, and her friend said the victim believes there was a sexual component to the attack. The victim, 91-year-old Jean McGuire, who was the first...
NECN
‘Crazy': Roxbury Community Searching for Answers After 14-Year-Old Shot and Killed
Investigators and the community are searching for answers after a teen was killed and another child wounded in shootings in broad daylight in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Monday. The violence broke out around midday Monday. Police say they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound behind a building...
Teen suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Middleborough
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
NECN
Influential Boston Educator, 91, Stabbed Multiple Times in Franklin Park
The victim of Tuesday night's stabbing in Franklin Park is a 91-year-old woman, who was stabbed multiple times, according to Boston police. Civil rights icon Jean McGuire — a former Boston School Committee member and the first Black woman elected to the panel, as well as the longtime head of the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity, or METCO, was attacked while walking her dog.
Charlene Casey found guilty in South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old
BOSTON – Jurors found Charlene Casey guilty Wednesday in the 2018 South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath.Wednesday marked the first full day of deliberations after jurors got the case Tuesday afternoon.Casey was found guilty of negligent motor vehicle homicide. Sentencing will take place at a later date. Casey faces up to 2.5 years in the House of Correction. Prosecutors said Casey caused the crash by failing to yield to a van at L and East Sixth Streets, forcing the van up onto the sidewalk and into Colin's stroller.The defense argued during the trial that the van played a bigger...
NECN
Third Suspect Arrested in Deadly Shooting Outside Fall River Bar
A third person has been arrested in connection with a fight outside a Fall River, Massachusetts bar that ended in a deadly shooting over the weekend. Fall River police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street shortly after midnight on Sunday for a reported altercation and shooting outside the bar, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. When officers arrived, they said they found a man on the ground.
Police investigating after 2 people wounded in daytime shootings in Boston
BOSTON — Police in Boston have launched an investigation after two people were wounded in daytime shootings on Monday. Officers responding to a report of a shot spotter activation in the area of 2990 Washington Street in city’s Roxbury section around 12 p.m. found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
Lyonel Williams, of Worcester, arraigned on firearm charges in Roxbury shooting
A Worcester man was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arraigned in Roxbury Boston Municipal Court Tuesday on charges in connection with a September shooting that left an unidentified person wounded, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said. Lyonel Williams, 39, was charged with illegal...
Elderly woman stabbed in random Franklin Park attack
JAMAICA PLAIN – An elderly woman was stabbed Tuesday night while walking her dog in Franklin Park during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road.Boston Police only said they received a report of a person who was stabbed.I-Team sources said an elderly woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into Franklin Park with her dog and was stabbed numerous times.The woman is expected to survive following the attack.No arrests have been made.
whdh.com
Student charged with shooting classmate outside Dorchester high school to appear in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - The 17-year-old student charged with shooting a teenage classmate outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester last week is set to appear in court Tuesday. The suspect is being held without bail pending Tuesday’s hearing. The suspect is currently facing charges that include Armed Assault...
14-year-old boy dies from gunshot wounds in Roxbury double shooting
One of the two teenage boys that were injured in a shooting in Roxbury has died, the Boston Police department has confirmed. Boston police officers responded Monday to a call of a person shot at 2990 Washington St. in Roxbury around 12:18 p.m. However, upon arrival, the officers found two teenage boys suffering from gunshot wounds.
91-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park
JAMAICA PLAIN – A 91-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed several times in Franklin Park Tuesday night, Boston Police said. There have been no arrests.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road. The woman, who has not been identified yet, was stabbed while walking her dog during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.I-Team sources said the woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into the park with her dog and was stabbed several times. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
whdh.com
Stabbing reported in Abington, officers searching for suspect
ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A reported stabbing in Abington on Monday has community members on edge as officers search for the suspect. “I don’t like to see trouble,” said Abington resident Gail Campbell. “None of us like to see trouble.”. 7NEWS spoke with a man who said...
liveboston617.org
Man Shot on Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale Sunday
On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 23:10 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District E-18, as well as the K-9 Unit responded to a 911 call reporting that a person had been shot in the area of 428 Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale. Upon arrival, first...
