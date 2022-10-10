ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Seahawks expect running back Rashaad Penny to need surgery

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XgoRT_0iTMepvN00

The Seattle Seahawks expect test results to reveal that starting running back Rashaad Penny will require surgery on his broken fibula and be lost for the rest of the season, NFL Network reported Monday.

Initial reports Sunday said Penny suffered a fractured right tibia. However, Penny fractured his fibula, per the report.

Penny was hurt when he was tackled near the sideline midway through the third quarter.

He was taken to the locker room on a cart, finishing the Seahawks’ 39-32 loss at New Orleans with 54 yards on eight carries.

Penny, 26, has rushed for 346 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season, his fifth with the Seahawks since being drafted in the first round in 2018 out of San Diego State.

Rookie Kenneth Walker III would ascend to RB1 for Seattle. He has 146 yards rushing on 23 carries this season in a backup role.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return

On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
NFL Analysis Network

Seahawks Receive Brutal Injury News About Key Offensive Player

The Seattle Seahawks have been much more competitive during the 2022 season than many people thought that they would be. After trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this past offseason, many assumed that the Seahawks would be heading toward a rebuild. While that still may be the case, this is a team that is playing hard every week and exceeding expectations set for them.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
KHOU

Why do Seattle Mariners fans put a shoe on their head? Here's a breakdown.

HOUSTON — As the Seattle Mariners took on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series, a fan at the T-Mobile Park watch party in Seattle had an idea. Down 9-5 in the top of the eighth inning, Ben Cox put a Birkenstock on his head. He was immediately put on the stadium's big screen for everyone to see and do the same.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Nfl Network#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Carolina Panthers Qb#Cb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Seahawks Tried Out Four Free Agents

DE Bruce Irvin (signing) Perine, 24, was selected by the Jets with the No. 120 pick in the fourth round out of Florida in 2020. He signed a four-year, $4,040,344 rookie contract that included a $745,344 signing bonus but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.
SEATTLE, WA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy