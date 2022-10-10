ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to play Monday

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to play in Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network reported.

Smith-Schuster is listed as questionable with hamstring and quad injuries and was a limited participant at practice Saturday.

Smith-Schuster has 19 catches for 224 yards and no touchdowns in four starts in his first season with the Chiefs.

He has 342 receptions for 4,079 yards and 26 TDs in 67 career games (55 starts) with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2017-21) and Chiefs.

–Field Level Media

