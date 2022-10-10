ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Spun

Tony Dungy Believes He Knows Why Tom Brady Penalty Was Called

As a defensive-minded head coach who masterminded the Tampa 2 defense and coached some of the game's greatest players, you can imagine Tony Dungy didn't care for Sunday's questionable roughing the passer call in the Falcons-Bucs game. And you'd be right. Prior to last night's SNF broadcast, Dungy shot off...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton, Panthers News

The Carolina Panthers have a head coaching vacancy and former Saints coach Sean Payton will reportedly be at the top of owner David Tepper's wish list. However, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, it's difficult to see the Saints letting their former head coach go to a divisional rival.
CHARLOTTE, NC
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Staley, NC
City
Wilson, LA
City
Wilson, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Charlotte, NC
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Denver, NC
NOLA.com

Odds say Sean Payton favored to be next coach of Carolina Panthers

Odds at an off-shore sportsbook show that New Orleans Saints coaching legend Sean Payton could be coaching the division rival Carolina Panthers next. The Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday after Carolina lost to the San Francisco 49ers to fall to 1-4 this season and 11-27 in Rhule's two-plus seasons with the team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NESN

What Is Sean Payton Implying With Comments On Saints' Taysom Hill?

The window on Sean Payton's coaching career hasn't closed just yet, but it sure sounds like the former Saints head coach would like Taysom Hill back on his future team. New Orleans edged out the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 5 shoutout thanks to four total touchdowns from Hill, who practically did everything for the Saints except play defense.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Commanders' Ron Rivera accidentally crushes Wentz's play

I think sports fans sometimes misunderstand how difficult it is to give press conferences multiple times per week for months on end the way NFL head coaches do. At some point you're bound to stick your foot in your mouth and say something you didn't mean to say, or a way that doesn't accurately convey your message.
NFL
numberfire.com

P.J. Walker set to start at quarterback for Panthers in Week 6

P.J. Walker will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Walker took over for starting quarterback Baker Mayfield after Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and is now in line to start in Week 6 while Mayfield recovers from his ankle injury. Walker struggled in his opportunities with the team over the past two seasons, but the team will finally be under new management after the firing of Matt Rhule ahead of Week 6.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Encouraging injury news for Eagles to start Cowboys week

The Eagles got some very encouraging injury news Wednesday at the start of Dallas week. All their key injured players – left tackle Jordan Mailata, center Jason Kelce, slot corner Avonte Maddox, kicker Jake Elliott, left guard Landon Dickerson and right guard Isaac Seumalo – are listed as "limited participation" on the team's official injury report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground after loss

Davante Adams took his frustrations out on a cameraman. As the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver walked off the field following a devastating 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, what appeared to be a cameraman crossed in front of him while carrying a piece of equipment. Adams shoved him with both hands, sending him crashing to the ground.
LAS VEGAS, NV

