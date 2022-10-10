Read full article on original website
Tony Dungy Believes He Knows Why Tom Brady Penalty Was Called
As a defensive-minded head coach who masterminded the Tampa 2 defense and coached some of the game's greatest players, you can imagine Tony Dungy didn't care for Sunday's questionable roughing the passer call in the Falcons-Bucs game. And you'd be right. Prior to last night's SNF broadcast, Dungy shot off...
NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton, Panthers News
The Carolina Panthers have a head coaching vacancy and former Saints coach Sean Payton will reportedly be at the top of owner David Tepper's wish list. However, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, it's difficult to see the Saints letting their former head coach go to a divisional rival.
Legendary NFL Coach Tony Dungy Calls Out The Chiefs' Coaching Staff
Tony Dungy, a legendary NFL coach, is not happy with the Kansas City Chiefs' coaching staff this Monday night. The Raiders have a 17-0 lead over the AFC West-leading Chiefs early in the second quarter. Derek Carr is carving up the Kansas City secondary. Dungy thinks it's "not smart" ...
Cleveland Browns Are Releasing A Veteran Quarterback This Monday
The Cleveland Browns are making a change to their quarterback situation this Monday morning. The AFC North franchise is reportedly releasing veteran quarterback Josh Rosen today. Rosen, a former first-round pick, was sitting fourth on the team's quarterback depth chart behind Jacoby ...
Panthers Fire Matt Rhule; Commanders' Ron Rivera Next?
The Washington Commanders head coach is 1-4 this season. If Ron Rivera doesn't turn it around, perhaps he may join Matt Rhule in the unemployment line.
Odds say Sean Payton favored to be next coach of Carolina Panthers
Odds at an off-shore sportsbook show that New Orleans Saints coaching legend Sean Payton could be coaching the division rival Carolina Panthers next. The Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday after Carolina lost to the San Francisco 49ers to fall to 1-4 this season and 11-27 in Rhule's two-plus seasons with the team.
What Is Sean Payton Implying With Comments On Saints’ Taysom Hill?
The window on Sean Payton’s coaching career hasn’t closed just yet, but it sure sounds like the former Saints head coach would like Taysom Hill back on his future team. New Orleans edged out the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 5 shoutout thanks to four total touchdowns from Hill, who practically did everything for the Saints except play defense.
Washington Commanders’ Ron Rivera takes no accountability, throws Carson Wentz under the bus
Carson Wentz has not been good in his first season as the Washington Commanders’ quarterback. Ron Rivera has proven himself
Payton Was Asked About Panthers Head Coach Job After Rhule Firing
The former Saints coach discussed what he thinks about the recently-vacated Carolina position.
How would Sean Payton tell Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara to hold the rock?
Former New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton may no longer be coaching an NFL team, but that does not mean he stopped coaching players. "You have me throwing pillows at the screen," Payton said as he picked up the chair cushion on the Up and Adams Show. Can't see...
Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’
Ready to re-ignite rumors of talented wideout Odell Beckham Jr. joining the New England Patriots in 2022?
Las Vegas Raiders Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver To Active Roster This Tuesday
The Las Vegas Raiders are signing a veteran wide receiver to their active roster this Tuesday afternoon. The Raiders are reportedly signing veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson, elevating him from the practice squad to active roster. Wilson, 30, caught 25 passes for 213 yards for the ...
Commanders' Ron Rivera accidentally crushes Wentz's play
I think sports fans sometimes misunderstand how difficult it is to give press conferences multiple times per week for months on end the way NFL head coaches do. At some point you're bound to stick your foot in your mouth and say something you didn't mean to say, or a way that doesn't accurately convey your message.
Buccaneers Are Releasing A Veteran Linebacker This Monday Afternoon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released linebacker Kenny Young. Young, in his fifth NFL season and first with the Bucs, appeared in four games this season, playing exclusively on special teams. He made one tackle. The move opens a spot on the 53-man roster for Tampa Bay. "The Bucs released veteran ...
P.J. Walker set to start at quarterback for Panthers in Week 6
P.J. Walker will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Walker took over for starting quarterback Baker Mayfield after Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and is now in line to start in Week 6 while Mayfield recovers from his ankle injury. Walker struggled in his opportunities with the team over the past two seasons, but the team will finally be under new management after the firing of Matt Rhule ahead of Week 6.
Commanders’ Ron Rivera apologizes to Carson Wentz for QB comment
Too late for an audible, Commanders coach Ron Rivera called a mea culpa instead. In front of the entire team,
Commanders Big Problem? ‘Quarterback,’ Says Blunt Coach Ron Rivera of Carson Wentz
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is not mincing words. Nor, when it comes to identifying the central reason his team is off to a 1-4 start, is Rivera using up many words. What, Rivera was asked on Monday, is the difference between his team and the other four clubs...
Steve Wilks: Firing defensive coordinator was my decision, Al Holcomb will call plays now
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant...
Encouraging injury news for Eagles to start Cowboys week
The Eagles got some very encouraging injury news Wednesday at the start of Dallas week. All their key injured players – left tackle Jordan Mailata, center Jason Kelce, slot corner Avonte Maddox, kicker Jake Elliott, left guard Landon Dickerson and right guard Isaac Seumalo – are listed as “limited participation” on the team’s official injury report.
Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground after loss
Davante Adams took his frustrations out on a cameraman. As the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver walked off the field following a devastating 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, what appeared to be a cameraman crossed in front of him while carrying a piece of equipment. Adams shoved him with both hands, sending him crashing to the ground.
