ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil dispute compels Kathy Castor to support removing U.S. troops from Saudi Arabia and UAE

By Mitch Perry
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jo3Oh_0iTMefLL00

Gas station. Credit: Getty Images, Joe Raedle

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

Tampa Democratic U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor says she supports a bill to pull all U.S. troops out of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in retaliation for the decision announced last week by the OPEC + consortium to sharply cut oil production, which is predicted to increase gas prices in the U.S.

“The Saudis have proven over and over that they’re not in the mainstream of nations when it comes to human rights. They murdered a reporter, and we don’t need their oil anymore,” Castor told the Phoenix on Friday, specifically referring to the assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia,  approved the murder of Khashoggi, according to a U.S. intelligence report that was declassified and released to the public last year.

President Biden criticized the Saudi government during his campaign for president in 2020, warning the kingdom would “pay the price” for human rights abuses. Yet he ended up meeting up with the crown prince this summer, when he said he was doing “all I can to increase the supply for the United States of America, which I expect to happen.”

The announcement by the Saudis last week has angered Democrats, with inflation and high gas prices one of the top issues listed by voters going into the midterms elections next month.

“We’re moving to clean energy in this country,” said Castor, who chairs the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. “We’ve got to support the countries in the world that believe in democracy and human rights, and Saudi Arabia is not it.”

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the U.S. is $3.92. In Florida, it’s at $3.33 a gallon. That’s down from a high of $4.89 recorded on June 13, but up 11 cents from a week ago, according to AAA. Patrick De Haan, an analyst with GasBuddy, predicted last week that the move by OPEC + will raise gas prices between 15 and 30 cents.

‘Hostile act’

The proposal in the U.S. House is being sponsored by New Jersey’s Tom Malinowski, Illinois’ Sean Casten, and Pennsylvania’s Susan Wild, all Democrats. In a statement , the three members said that Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s support for the decision by OPEC to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day “is a hostile act against the United States that they have chosen to side with Russia in its war against Ukraine.”

The bill is similar to a 2020 proposal introduced by Louisiana GOP U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy that called for withdrawing all members of the U.S. Armed Forces within 30 days of passage. He proposed that after OPEC + announced that they would slash oil production by approximately 15 million barrels, or 15 percent of global production.

The U.S. has about 3,000 troops in Saudi Arabia and 2,000 in the UAE, according to military.com.

Castor is running for re-election next month against Republican James Judge in Florida’s 14th Congressional District. A military veteran, Judge told the Phoenix Monday that he would need to look at the bill and consult with experts before making a decision about supporting it.

‘PR stunt’

“At first thought, the geopolitical implications could be worse off and create further instability in the Middle East, which could cause fuel prices to skyrocket even more,” Judge said in a written statement.

“I think this is more likely a PR stunt by the Democrats, who are worried about losing the midterms, as they should be, because they are the ones to blame for the high fuel prices, the absurd inflation we’re facing, along with skyrocketing violent crime rates. More importantly, we need to stop printing money and look at ways to reduce federal spending and start repaying our federal debt. ”

Congressional District 14’s boundaries were moved during the redistricting process that resulted in a new congressional map approved by the Florida Legislature earlier this year, and now adds a part of eastern Pinellas County to what had previously been a Hillsborough County seat.

The post Oil dispute compels Kathy Castor to support removing U.S. troops from Saudi Arabia and UAE appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

A vote to reelect Florida Gov. DeSantis is a vote for more Hurricane Ians

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Note: Craig Pittman filed this column early Wednesday afternoon, before Ian made landfall. By the time you read this, we will know where Hurricane Ian made landfall, and how much destruction it caused. We’ll know how high its winds were and how much storm surge it pushed ashore. We will begin to count the number […] The post A vote to reelect Florida Gov. DeSantis is a vote for more Hurricane Ians appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

President Biden on Ian: Rebuilding Southwest Florida is ‘going to take a hell of a long time.’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times President Joe Biden traveled to Fort Myers Wednesday afternoon, promising to use all of the power of the federal government to rebuild the Southwest region of Florida following the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 storm made landfall six days ago, resulting in at least 72 deaths and a swath of destruction. “I […] The post President Biden on Ian: Rebuilding Southwest Florida is ‘going to take a hell of a long time.’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

National Hurricane Center: Keep watch on new storm that could hit FL as hurricane

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Update: Gov. DeSantis has issued an emergency order for 24 counties in response to the tropical system threatening Florida next week. “This declaration will make available important resources and support, as well as free up funding sources for emergency protective measures. Under this this emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated […] The post National Hurricane Center: Keep watch on new storm that could hit FL as hurricane appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
Newsweek

North Korea Tells U.S. to 'Keep Its Mouth Shut' as It Denies Arming Russia

North Korea has warned the U.S. to "keep its mouth shut" after denying that it exported weapons to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine. Recent Russian military supply difficulties have forced Moscow to purchase millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, according to a New York Times report citing declassified U.S. intelligence this month. North Korea has openly sided with Russia during the war, being the only country besides Syria and Russia to officially recognize the independence of the pro-Russian breakaway "republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons

The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Malinowski
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Kathy Castor
The Hill

Murphy: US relationship with Saudis ‘broken’

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) on Sunday called for a reassessment of the U.S. military alliance with Saudi Arabia after the country and its oil-exporting allies agreed to a production cut, describing the decades-long partnership as “broken.”. Speaking with co-anchor Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Murphy lambasted...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Castor Oil#Oil War#Democratic#Saudis#Washington Post#Democrats
Reuters

U.S. may block Russian aluminum imports -source

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is weighing restricting imports of Russian aluminum as it charts possible responses to Moscow's military escalation in Ukraine, a person briefed on the conversations told Reuters.
POTUS
POLITICO

A top Senate Republican is urging the Biden administration to maintain the U.S. security alliance with Saudi Arabia.

Democrats, meanwhile, are devising plans to limit that partnership. What happened: Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is urging the Biden administration to continue partnering with Saudi Arabia on security matters in the Middle East, as Democrats push to dramatically scale back the U.S.-Saudi relationship amid an OPEC+ oil production cut. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
United Arab Emirates
AFP

S.Africa leader vows cooperation with Biden but firm on Russia ties

South Africa's leader on Friday agreed to cooperate closely with US President Joe Biden on health, security and climate but warned against punishing African nations for maintaining ties with Russia. Ramaphosa said he sought to work together on security, including in South Africa's troubled neighbor Mozambique, as well as on climate change, a key priority for the Biden administration.
POTUS
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy