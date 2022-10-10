ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, WY

Wyoming Woman Suffers Multiple Puncture Wounds & Fractured Vertebra After Buck Gores Her In Driveway

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
Absolute chaos…

When you think of deer, most of the time they’re skittish and afraid of human interaction, so they generally run off in the opposite direction whenever they encounter a person.

However, there are times where deer aren’t afraid of humans at all, especially during the rut, and can fight back if they feel threatened in any way.

This also typically happens when a deer has become comfortable with human interactions, typically after a person continuously feeds one, and it begins to gain their trust.

With that being said, there’s no telling what made this deer willing to fight back and run off in the opposite direction, and the results were near deadly.

According to KSL 5, an Evanston, Wyoming woman was sent to the hospital after getting gored by a buck outside of her home.

Wanda Kaynor was outside of her home, getting ready to take her husband, Daniel, to an appointment.

That’s when they noticed the unwanted guest in their driveway.

Daniel told the outlet:

“There was this buck sitting there, just laying there.”

When their dog ran out of the house and towards the buck, the aggressive buck immediately went into attack mode:

“He went after him. Of course, the buck didn’t like that. So, he went after him with his antlers and shoved him underneath the car.”

Wanda decided to fight back in an effort to save the dog:

“She threw her hat at the thing, and of course, it came after her now”

The four-pointer fought back as well, goring Wanda, resulting in seven puncture wounds, and a crushed vertebra after the buck knocked her to the ground.

Daniel then walked outside and saw the horrific scene, and he did what he could to get the buck to leave:

“I grabbed him by the antlers, trying to pull him off.”

Daniel got punctured a well along his waistline.

Luckily, a UPS driver was nearby after delivering a package across the street, and he came over to help, putting Wanda in a car and a neighbor drove her to the hospital.

Daniel said:

“We just got instantaneously all of his help.”

He said that Wanda will be in the hospital for several days, and will most likely have to spend a couple weeks in rehab.

After the attack, the buck made his way to another front yard and hung out in the shade for a while. A relative notified Wyoming Fish and Game, and an officer came by and put the buck down.

Daniel said that he and his wife are traumatized by the incident, and understandably so:

“Having a buck stomp on you on the ground… I was pretty traumatized last night myself. Wild animals are wild animals.”

Comments / 16

Justin Gault
1d ago

the only reason why this deer went after this women is cause she hit the deer with her purse. cause it was going after her dog. this is on her I watched the video

Reply
9
Proud and Free
1d ago

People are so used to seeing Bambi at the zoo they think all deer will be the same. The dog was being aggressive first no brainer the deer is going to protect itself. It really is crap the deer was put down instead of having Fish and Game relocated it.

Reply
8
Catherine Crum
2d ago

The dog was safe under the car. You don’t put yourself in the middle of a fight you don’t have the weapons for.

Reply
6
Related
Outdoor Life

Watch: Wyoming Couple Gored by a Buck in Their Driveway

A doorbell camera caught a grisly encounter between an Evanston, Wyoming couple, their three dogs, and a startled mule deer buck on Thursday, Oct. 6. The footage starts when Wanda Kaynor steps outside on her way to her car, waking the buck up from a nap in the shade on their driveway. At first, it just stands there staring at her, but then their small dog runs at the buck, which lowers its antlers and charges. The buck corners the dog up against the front right tire of the Kaynors’ Toyota.
EVANSTON, WY
KSLTV

Deer attack in Bountiful kills family’s pet

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A couple said a deer attacked their dog Sunday last week, leaving significant enough internal injuries for the pet to be put down. Lacey Randall said Thursday evening, her 15-year-old dachshund, Bella, was out front briefly when she and her husband, Matt Unrein, started to hear a disconcerting noise coming from that direction.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
