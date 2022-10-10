Destiny 2's new patch contains nothing, as it is only a test to set up a new kind of hotfix. This might seem like a pretext to sneak something hidden into the game or to set up some future event, but by all appearances, the patch is exactly what it claims to be. The post on the Destiny 2 website is barebones, stating that the patch is truly a test and that there are no hidden features or quests attached to it. The patch notes conclude with the words, "If you want to go hunting, feel free. Don't come crying to us when you don't find anything."

