dotesports.com
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
Blizzard Removes A Pair Of Heroes From Overwatch 2 As Bugs Crop Up
"Overwatch 2" has finally arrived, but the launch day was less than exciting for many players hit by a number of bugs. Now two heroes are gone ... for now.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players blast Blizzard’s “low effort” cosmetics in expensive bundles
Overwatch 2 players have it out at the quality of the cosmetics found in Blizzard’s paid bundles, calling them “low effort” when you consider how much real money they cost. The decision to make Overwatch 2 free to play and switch to the Battle Pass model found...
NME
Blizzard fixes ‘Overwatch 2’ auto-purchase bug, but refuses to offer refunds
Blizzard has fixed a bug in Overwatch 2 that saw players accidentally making store purchases while using the in-game chat, but is apparently not offering any refunds. As seen on the Overwatch 2 subreddit, user Dracyoshi recalled his experience of talking with friends while browning the hero gallery, when suddenly he began unlocking Junker Queen’s Plutonium skin. The purchase went through before Dracyoshi was able to cancel the purchase.
Starfield will be single player with no online multiplayer modes
Will Starfield be single player or multiplayer?
Centre Daily
IiTzTimmy Masterfully Dismantles Competition in Apex Legends During Twitch Rivals
Apex Legends fans were treated to an impressive squad wipe from iiTzTimmy during Twitch Rivals. Many esports fans are aware of the massively popular series of Twitch Rivals tournaments and events. Twitch Rivals boasts some of the most recognizable Twitch streamers and has them duke it out in competitions featuring a wide array of titles ranging from Apex Legends to MultiVersus.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Patch Is Just A Test For A New Kind Of Hotfix
Destiny 2's new patch contains nothing, as it is only a test to set up a new kind of hotfix. This might seem like a pretext to sneak something hidden into the game or to set up some future event, but by all appearances, the patch is exactly what it claims to be. The post on the Destiny 2 website is barebones, stating that the patch is truly a test and that there are no hidden features or quests attached to it. The patch notes conclude with the words, "If you want to go hunting, feel free. Don't come crying to us when you don't find anything."
notebookcheck.net
Nintendo Switch Update 15.0.0 now available with multiple changes
In addition to what Nintendo labels as "general system stability improvements" and delivers with each system update, the firmware update 15.0.0 for the brand's portable gaming console also allows users to take screenshots when using the Nintendo Switch Online application. Sadly, there are no other major changes. Released worldwide over...
Amouranth fans asked her to step on them at TwitchCon
TwitchCon, an official convention organised by Twitch to focus on gaming and livestreaming culture, came to a close yesterday, after a full weekend of fan meet and greets. Loads of famous creators attended the event, and as you can imagine, even more fans were there to say hi and get pictures with their favourites.
Xbox says PlayStation is too big to fail without Call Of Duty
That’s right. Xbox and PlayStation are still arguing over the future of Call of Duty which doesn’t come as a surprise. After all, Call of Duty is one of the biggest video game franchises there is. Still, we’ve been treading the same ground for quite some time. When Microsoft first unveiled their plans to acquire Activision, they assured fans that CoD would not become an Xbox exclusive for “several years,” later adding that this decision “wouldn’t be profitable” anyway.
dexerto.com
Will Call of Duty Points transfer to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?
With the upcoming launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 in October and November respectively, many Call of Duty players are questioning whether their CoD Points, the native in-game currency in CoD, will carry over. We know already that cosmetics that have already been purchased in Warzone 1 and...
Polygon
Cyberpunk 2077 dev rescues Stadia players from losing their saves
When Cyberpunk 2077 launched turbulently in December 2020, Google Stadia was arguably the best place to play. Now, as Google gears up to shutter its cloud gaming platform for good, developer CD Projekt Red is supporting those players: The studio announced one of the first official methods for players to rescue any Cyberpunk 2077 save files from the sinking Stadia ship.
makeuseof.com
How to Downgrade Steam Games
Steam has a library of thousands of games, and many of them see updates every few days or weeks. While this is mostly a good thing, new updates can remove features that you enjoyed and occasionally bring about new bugs and glitches. Do you ever wish you could go back...
