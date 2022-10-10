Read full article on original website
Related
Millennial Bosses, What's Something Your Older Managers Did To You That You've Sworn Never To Repeat?
Micromanaging? I don't know her.
Centre Daily
IiTzTimmy Masterfully Dismantles Competition in Apex Legends During Twitch Rivals
Apex Legends fans were treated to an impressive squad wipe from iiTzTimmy during Twitch Rivals. Many esports fans are aware of the massively popular series of Twitch Rivals tournaments and events. Twitch Rivals boasts some of the most recognizable Twitch streamers and has them duke it out in competitions featuring a wide array of titles ranging from Apex Legends to MultiVersus.
122 Mom Jokes That Are Way Funnier Than Dad Jokes
"My husband bought harmonicas for our kids, and now I need to find a new family."
Centre Daily
Apex Legends Halloween Skins 2022 Detailed
Apex Legends' Halloween celebration is in full swing. Here are all of the skins players can pick up during the event. Every year, the month of October brings a variety of spooky-themed events and cosmetics to a variety of online games. This year, Respawn has brought back Fight or Fright to Apex Legends, with four limited-time modes rotating each week throughout October. The event began on Oct. 4 and is set to run up until Nov. 1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centre Daily
Pup with ‘heart of gold’, goofy smile steals millions of hearts on TikTok: Meet Anna
A pitbull mix with a quirky smile is pulling heartstrings on TikTok and is now aspiring to win the title of America’s Favorite Pet. Anna is a rescued pup from Oklahoma City and was adopted by her owner, only identified as Ava, in February, KFOR reported. The pup was abandoned along with her siblings by a man who was unable to care for them, the news outlet said.
How LinkedIn Became a Place to Overshare
“This isn’t Facebook,” users of LinkedIn complain. But others are finding it a valuable place to talk about much more than work. (Neil Webb/The New York Times) About three years ago, Joel Lalgee started posting on LinkedIn. He works in recruiting, so naturally, he spent a lot of time on the site, where people list their work experience and job seekers look for their next gig. But he didn’t just write about work. He wrote about his personal life: the mental health challenges he faced as a teenager, and his life since. “Being able to share my story, I saw it as a way to connect with people and show you’re not alone,” he said.
u.today
Shiba Inu Game to Have Player’s Guide with Next Update
According to lead Shiba Inu developer Shytoshi Kusama, a player’s guide for the Shiba Eternity game will be released as part of the next upgrade. The guide will have all the information about how to play the game while also explaining all the cards, memes, and esoteric secrets. Kusama...
Comments / 0