JarheadDI
2d ago
Thanks to Walter, aka Brandon, his administration, Dems and the Mo Rons that voted for them. Congratulations Dems, you won, I'm so happy for you you're getting what you asked for.
Gas Prices Could Fall Back Below $3 by Late October
Gas prices could soon fall back below $3 a gallon in your neck of the woods — if they haven't already. Prices for regular gasoline are now below $3 at one in 10 gas stations around the country, according to a report by GasBuddy, an app that tracks real-time fuel prices. And forecasts indicate the nationwide average could reach $2.99 or lower this fall.
Gas Prices Are on the Rise Again — Will the Surge Last Long?
American motorists have seen some worrying signs in recent days in the form of rising gasoline prices following more than three months of falling prices at the pump. The good news, however, is that...
Oil prices jump to multi-week highs after OPEC+ output cut
NEW YORK, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices rose on Friday for a fifth straight session, as market participants assessed major producers' decision to cut output. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery increased 4.19 U.S. dollars, or 4.7 percent, to settle at 92.64 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It marked the highest finish since Aug. 29 for the U.S. crude standard, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Why Gas Prices Aren't Falling Like Forecasts Predicted
Forecasts suggested gas prices would continue their months-long drop into the fall. But the national average is now up more than 20 cents a gallon in the past month, and the dream of gas dropping back below $3 is fading fast. Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, says gas...
Buckle up! Gas prices are about to go higher
The national average price of gasoline has been moving higher over the last couple of weeks and is about to go even higher. This week the group of major oil-producing nations, known as OPEC + because it includes non-OPEC members like Russia, announced member nations will cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day by the end of October. The cuts come at a time that the world is already experiencing tight supplies.
Virginia residents to receive between $250 to $500 over next couple weeks
photo of money on tablePhoto by Nickolay Frolochin (Creative Commons) If you live and file taxes in Virginia, here is some amazing news that you'll want to hear. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. The Virginia Department of Taxation says that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)
Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia SNAP EBT Card Benefits for October 2022
Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) recipients in Virginia have it easy compared with other states, at least when it comes to remembering when monthly payments are sent. SNAP beneficiaries...
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
Inflation hotter than expected in September in producer price index
Inflation, as measured by producer wholesale prices, came in a bit hotter than expected at 8.5% for the year ending in September, according to a report Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 8.7% the month before, but still a bit higher than...
Oil could plunge to just $60 a barrel if there's a deep recession next year, RBC says
Oil could fall to $60 a barrel next year in the most bearish scenario, according to RBC. Sticky inflation and a Federal Reserve policy mistake could both slash crude prices, the bank said. Oil benchmarks are hovering around $90 a barrel after surging to $130 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Oil...
A Prolonged U.S. Recession More Likely After OPEC Oil Cuts: 'No Question'
Rising gas prices are sure to strike Americans in their wallets, but some experts expect the return of high gas prices to have a more overarching effect on the U.S. economy. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day Wednesday, and the effects are already being felt in the U.S. Gas prices are starting to rise again, leading to increasing anxiety from Americans who have struggled with the effects of inflation this year. In addition to gas prices, grocery store costs continue to rise and the Federal Reserve recently hiked interest rates again. Much of the nation doesn't expect inflation to improve anytime soon, and the OPEC decision could lead to a worsening American economy.
Pennsylvania Gas Prices Inching to $4, and That's Good News for Dr. Oz
"Plain and simple. Rising gas prices help Republican candidates this year," GOP strategist Jay Townsend told Newsweek.
Five Energy Stocks That Should Win Big With Higher Oil And Gas Prices
The major stock indices fell immediately after the market opened on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 down 1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average off by less than 1%, and the Nasdaq Composite declining more than 1% in early trading. However, as has been the case for much of this year, energy stocks are holding up better than the broader market.
U.S. wholesale prices show inflation is entrenched
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Wednesday's reading of inflation at the wholesale level for the U.S. economy suggested the pressures building toward recession remain persistent. The producer price index (PPI) is a gauge of the prices paid to U.S. producers for their goods and services and is used as a measure of wholesale inflation. The federal government reported the PPI increased 0.4% from August to September, about twice as high as expected.
PUMP PATROL: Gas prices spiking again on Long Island as OPEC cuts oil production
After more than 100 days of respite, Long Island gas prices are creeping back upwards again.
This key inflation measure shows prices rose faster than expected last month
A key measure of inflation increased faster than expected in September, raising concerns that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes are having limited impact in bringing inflation under control.
US home prices fall for the first time in a decade
Average home prices have declined in the US for the first time in a decade, according to new data. A benchmark dataset comparing home prices in the 20 largest cities fell by .44 per cent in July, the first drop in the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index since March 2012. It’s...
Goldman raises oil price forecasts on 'very bullish' OPEC+ cuts
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has raised its oil price forecast for this year and 2023, as the U.S. bank expects the 2 million barrels per day (bpd) output cut agreed by OPEC+ producers to be "very bullish" for prices going forward.
Oil Falls by Nearly 2% as Recession Fears Outweigh Tight Supply Prospects
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices sank by nearly 2% on Monday, after five straight sessions of gains, as investors worried that economic storm clouds could foreshadow a global recession and erode fuel demand. Brent crude futures settled at $96.19 a barrel, down $1.73, or 1.8%. West Texas Intermediate crude...
Big reversal in DOE/EIA diesel price on back of broader market upswing
The increase in the weekly average retail diesel price published by the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Service rose by the third largest amount ever this week. The benchmark used for most fuel surcharges was reported a day later than normal due to the Columbus Day holiday Monday. And its gain of 38.8 cents per gallon trails only two increases posted earlier this year at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
