Virginia State

JarheadDI
2d ago

Thanks to Walter, aka Brandon, his administration, Dems and the Mo Rons that voted for them. Congratulations Dems, you won, I'm so happy for you you're getting what you asked for.

Money

Gas Prices Could Fall Back Below $3 by Late October

TRAFFIC
msn.com

Oil prices jump to multi-week highs after OPEC+ output cut

TRAFFIC
Money

Why Gas Prices Aren't Falling Like Forecasts Predicted

ConsumerAffairs

Buckle up! Gas prices are about to go higher

The national average price of gasoline has been moving higher over the last couple of weeks and is about to go even higher. This week the group of major oil-producing nations, known as OPEC + because it includes non-OPEC members like Russia, announced member nations will cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day by the end of October. The cuts come at a time that the world is already experiencing tight supplies.
TRAFFIC
J.R. Heimbigner

Virginia residents to receive between $250 to $500 over next couple weeks

photo of money on tablePhoto by Nickolay Frolochin (Creative Commons) If you live and file taxes in Virginia, here is some amazing news that you'll want to hear. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. The Virginia Department of Taxation says that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)
VIRGINIA STATE
Benzinga

Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why

Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
STOCKS
Washington Examiner

Inflation hotter than expected in September in producer price index

Inflation, as measured by producer wholesale prices, came in a bit hotter than expected at 8.5% for the year ending in September, according to a report Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 8.7% the month before, but still a bit higher than...
BUSINESS
Newsweek

A Prolonged U.S. Recession More Likely After OPEC Oil Cuts: 'No Question'

Rising gas prices are sure to strike Americans in their wallets, but some experts expect the return of high gas prices to have a more overarching effect on the U.S. economy. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day Wednesday, and the effects are already being felt in the U.S. Gas prices are starting to rise again, leading to increasing anxiety from Americans who have struggled with the effects of inflation this year. In addition to gas prices, grocery store costs continue to rise and the Federal Reserve recently hiked interest rates again. Much of the nation doesn't expect inflation to improve anytime soon, and the OPEC decision could lead to a worsening American economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ValueWalk

Five Energy Stocks That Should Win Big With Higher Oil And Gas Prices

The major stock indices fell immediately after the market opened on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 down 1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average off by less than 1%, and the Nasdaq Composite declining more than 1% in early trading. However, as has been the case for much of this year, energy stocks are holding up better than the broader market.
STOCKS
UPI News

U.S. wholesale prices show inflation is entrenched

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Wednesday's reading of inflation at the wholesale level for the U.S. economy suggested the pressures building toward recession remain persistent. The producer price index (PPI) is a gauge of the prices paid to U.S. producers for their goods and services and is used as a measure of wholesale inflation. The federal government reported the PPI increased 0.4% from August to September, about twice as high as expected.
BUSINESS
The Independent

US home prices fall for the first time in a decade

Average home prices have declined in the US for the first time in a decade, according to new data. A benchmark dataset comparing home prices in the 20 largest cities fell by .44 per cent in July, the first drop in the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index since March 2012. It’s...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Oil Falls by Nearly 2% as Recession Fears Outweigh Tight Supply Prospects

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices sank by nearly 2% on Monday, after five straight sessions of gains, as investors worried that economic storm clouds could foreshadow a global recession and erode fuel demand. Brent crude futures settled at $96.19 a barrel, down $1.73, or 1.8%. West Texas Intermediate crude...
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Big reversal in DOE/EIA diesel price on back of broader market upswing

The increase in the weekly average retail diesel price published by the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Service rose by the third largest amount ever this week. The benchmark used for most fuel surcharges was reported a day later than normal due to the Columbus Day holiday Monday. And its gain of 38.8 cents per gallon trails only two increases posted earlier this year at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
TRAFFIC

