ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland City, IN

Oakland City University ranks fourth nationally in forensic science

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VBi5R_0iTMcjnp00

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Oakland City University has been ranked by OnlineU, a higher-ed publisher, as the 2022 fourth-best Online Forensic Science Degree program in the United States.

A news release says OnlineU’s program rankings compare the real-world outcomes of online school alum salaries to help students figure out which online degree programs would be their best long-term financial investment.

Ground breaks for new tennis center in Gibson County

University President Ron Dempsey stated, “OCU provides an online Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. The U.S. Department of Education calculates the median starting salary of OCU alums in entry-level positions in Criminal Justice at $45,808. Our Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice provides students with the information, knowledge, and skills to enter various criminal justice professions. The Criminal Justice major exposes students to critical foundation-level information and skills, including advanced education in policing, police organizations, investigations, report writing, and probation and parole. It’s a systematic degree.”

A news release says a degree in criminal justice from OCU can pave the way for a wide range of career options as any of the following:

  • law enforcement officer
  • crime and intelligence analyst
  • criminal and arson investigator
  • crime scene technician
  • correctional security officer and probation officer
  • private security and private investigator
  • crime victims’ advocates
  • public policy specialist
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

University of Southern Indiana’s RN program ranks #2 in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana’s RN program has been ranked as one of the best in Indiana. According to Registered Nursing, USI is home to some of the most widely acclaimed nursing curriculum in the state. Officials say with BSN and MSN pathways to guide nursing students to their goals, USI […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

USI holds job fair for people with disabilities

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — People with disabilities were given the opportunity to attend a disability focused job fair Wednesday. The event was organized by the University of Southern Indiana and included an educational seminar that focused on teaching businesses the best practices when hiring someone with disabilities. We’re told the seminar also included information on […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Educators Rising Kentucky names 2022-2023 inaugural state officers

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Educators Rising Kentucky has named four students to its inaugural team of state officers for the 2022-2023 academic year. One of these students is from Union County. Lilly Hibbs of Union County High School was named Vice President of Memberships. Hibbs is one of four students chosen throughout the state for this […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

USI offering free disability-related resource fair

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Disability Resources at the University of Southern Indiana is partnering with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Advisory Board on Disability Services to offer a free workshop and job fair. “How Dis-ABILITY Can Build Your Workforce” will be held for employers and prospective employees on October 12 at the Old National Events Plaza.  Organizers […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland City, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Education
City
Oakland City, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky teacher ambassador named in Daviess County

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – GoTeachKY announced the 18 teacher ambassadors for 2023 on October 10, and one of those ambassadors is in Daviess County. Margaret Janiak, also known as Nikki, is the ambassador chosen from Estes Elementary in Owensboro Independent School District. According to a news release, ambassadors must hold or have held a teaching position […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Youth get chance to learn about skilled trade work

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County is hosting an event where youth will have an opportunity to learn about skilled trade work. Habitat for Humanity’s E.P.I.C. Fall Break Camp is a three-day event during Fall Break for most schools. Organizers say E.P.I.C. is an acronym for: E – Electrical and Welding […]
OWENSBORO, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Poll [UPDATE]

The 2022 high school marching band season is approaching another dramatic conclusion. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) regional competitions will be held on Saturday, October 15, at four Indiana high schools, including Central High School in Evansville. The bands that advance will then perform at the semi-state competition on Saturday, October 29. The next stop for the bands that advance there will be the state finals, held on Saturday, November 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Several bands from southern Indiana are still competing, hoping to bring home a state championship for their school, and we wish them all the luck in the world.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland City University#Forensic Science#Private Security#Linus College#Gibson County University#Ocu#Criminal Justice
WEHT/WTVW

Voter registration continues to rise in the Tri-State

Voter registration ended today at 2 p.m. for Indiana and Kentucky residents. If you did not register before the deadline, you will not be able to vote in the upcoming elections. Henderson County Clerk Renesa Abner says, “Voter registration is up and likely due to the variety of ways that voter registration is available. No […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville-native named USI softball assistant coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Softball and Head Coach Sue Kunkle announced that Emily Goodin has been elevated to assistant coach for 2023, working primarily with USI’s pitching staff. Goodin was a volunteer assistant on the 2022 coaching staff. Goodin helped guide the Screaming Eagles’ pitching staff in 2022 to a 2.23 earned run average, 27 complete games with […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Redistricting discussion causes tension in city council

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Some voters in Evansville may be casting their ballots in different wards during the next city election. The Evansville City Council discussed redrawing voting districts during a meeting on Monday night. The first map was proposed by Zac Heronemus. It was drawn by Main Street Communications, a firm based in Iowa. “What […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Women farmers celebrated for agricultural success in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman honored women in the state’s farming industry Monday. She presented a proclamation declaring October 10 “Women in Agriculture Day” during the Kentucky Women in Agriculture Conference in Owensboro. Lieutenant Governor Coleman says the Commonwealth recognizes more than 40,000 female farm operators across the state. “I think […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville City Parks Council approves Parks Department funding

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Department of Parks and Recreation receives some good news after it presented a grant proposal to the Evansville City Council. The City Council has approved funding to hire more Parks Department employees. Council member Missy Mosby says that she wants to see more funding go towards parks maintenance. She states […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Kids suit up for Fire Prevention Week in Tell City

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — With only a few days left during Fire Prevention Week, many local agencies are getting together with the community to teach the importance of fire safety. This week, William Tell Elementary students were surprised by a visit from the Tell City Fire Department. Pictures posted online show kids trying on […]
TELL CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

County commissioners approve more pay and benefits for deputy sheriffs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Commissioners have approved a contract for deputy sheriffs which raises salaries by 30% over the next 4 years and increases longevity and retention benefits. Commission Member Cheryl Musgrave said, “Raising the salaries and improving benefits, inorder to not only attract, but to retain the best qualified law enforcement […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Dream Center Evansville to host “Love Jacobsville Day”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Dream Center Evansville will host a neighborhood cleanup day to bring awareness, activity, and engagement within the Jacobsville neighborhood. The day will be on October 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The cleanup project is part of the organization’s Love Jacobsville Day initiative. Jeremy Evans, executive director of the Dream […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Power restored to hundreds of Hancock County residents

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Kenergy says hundreds of Hancock County residents were temporarily left without power Wednesday afternoon. The energy company tweeted out at 3:54 p.m. saying they were aware of outages within the county. In the social media post, they approximated 442 residents didn’t have power. Officials say they received a report that […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy