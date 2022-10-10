Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!Dianna CarneyAttleboro, MA
Foxborough's Free Fall Harvest Celebration Announces Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Kingston Dog Park Invites You to a Pup Parent Night Out!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Free Family Fun at Middleborough's 9th Annual Crantoberfest!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
Related
Turnto10.com
Third person charged in Fall River shooting death
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Bristol County prosecutors said Tuesday that a third person was arrested and charged in the shooting death of a man in Fall River. The district attorney's office said Anthony Miranda, 36, of New Bedford and Fall River, was charged with manslaughter, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying an illegal firearm, and carrying a loaded illegal firearm. He's scheduled for arraignment Wednesday.
ABC6.com
2 men arrested in deadly shooting outside Fall River bar
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Monday that two men have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting outside a bar in Fall River over the weekend. Shortly after midnight Sunday, Fall River police responded to the Riverside Sports Bar and...
Turnto10.com
Man charged with manslaughter in Fall River shooting death held without bail
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A suspect accused of manslaughter in the shooting death of a Fall River man was ordered held without bail Wednesday. Anthony Miranda was the third person charged in the death of 45-year-old Jose Zelaya. Witnesses said Zelaya was trying to break up a fight...
DA: 2 facing charges after man shot to death outside Fall River restaurant
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two people are facing criminal charges after a man was shot to death outside of a restaurant in Fall River over the weekend. Jose Pagan, 23, of Fall River, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River District Court on charge of accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm. Luis Colon, 42, also of Fall River, will be arraigned on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Turnto10.com
Wild Birds Unlimited to reopen after crash
(WJAR) — A Warwick store forced to shutdown after a truck crashed into it will reopen its doors on Thursday. According to police, a Coventry man crashed his truck into Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road on Saturday, Sept. 24. Police crews discovered the truck lodged into store...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police respond to report of fight with group of juveniles and possible shooting
Police in Fall River are investigating after a fight that may have led to a shooting. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, Fall River Police responded to Forest Street Tuesday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. for a report of a fight and a possible gunshot. It appears that there may have...
ABC6.com
No good deed goes unpunished: Providence man assaulted after offering to pay for laundry
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — What was supposed to be a good deed, turned into a nightmare for one Providence resident. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday at Freeway Laundry on Broadway. Christian Miller told ABC6 news he was doing his laundry on Sunday when he overheard a...
Tractor-trailer crash spills truckload of watermelons across Mass. highway
A tractor-trailer carrying a load of watermelons crashed on a highway in southeastern Massachusetts Tuesday night, spilling its sugary cargo across the roadway and requiring a several-hour-long cleanup. The tractor-trailer tipped over onto the highway median of Route 79 in Fall River, leaving broken watermelons across both sides of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
New Bedford Police Investigate West End Shooting, Arrest One
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — New Bedford Police are investigating an incident of shots fired in the city’s West End Monday night while also making an arrest during the investigation. According to police, patrol units responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 9:30 p.m. on October 10 in...
Teen suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Middleborough
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
NBC Connecticut
Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Mass. Town; Man, Woman IDed
Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts, during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The people, who have a child together, were identified Monday as Colin Cranham and Sara Emerick. Their 6-year-old daughter was not home when the shooting took place.
Turnto10.com
Providence man sentenced to life in kidnapping death of Boston woman
(WJAR) — A Providence man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison in the kidnapping death of a Boston woman. Louis Coleman III was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2019 death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia. “Jassy Correia was a vibrant and beautiful...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
Tractor trailer carrying produce rolls over in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A tractor trailer carrying watermelon and other produce overturned in Fall River Tuesday night. State police said they arrived to Route 79 in Fall River and found that a tractor trailer had rollover prior to North Main Street aroud 7:20 p.m. Troopers said the...
Turnto10.com
Truck carrying watermelons rolls over on Route 79
(WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police said a truck carrying watermelons rolled over on Route 79 in Fall River on Tuesday night, causing several watermelons to spill out onto the roadway. Police said the rollover happened around 7:20 p.m. on Route 79 southbound before North Main Street in Fall River.
Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native
KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
ABC6.com
Mother says her 6-year-old overdosed on medication given by Woonsocket school nurse
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket mother said her 6-year-old is recovering Wednesday after he overdosed on his ADHD medication that he was given by a school nurse. Gianna Read said every morning after eating breakfast, her son Giovanni routinely takes his medicine called Quillivant XR, with a nurse at Harris Elementary School.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
'As a mom, I had to at least try' Fall River mother searches for autistic son's lost toy
(WJAR) — What started as a casual, Sunday trip to the zoo turned into a Fall River mother's search for a lost toy. Sara Laurianno and her two children were at the Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford over the weekend, when her 4-year-old son Leland dropped and misplaced his toy plane.
Turnto10.com
91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park
(AP) — A 91-year-old civil rights activist was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in a Boston park. According to police and her sister, Jean McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed in Franklin Park at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police...
Turnto10.com
Fall River, New Bedford residents to vote on South Coast Rail service
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River and New Bedford have the chance to join the MBTA. The two cities would be connected to Boston by a rail line that passes through communities like Taunton, Bridgewater and Lakeville. The Yes for Rail campaign says this is an amazing opportunity...
Comments / 0