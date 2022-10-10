ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Third person charged in Fall River shooting death

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Bristol County prosecutors said Tuesday that a third person was arrested and charged in the shooting death of a man in Fall River. The district attorney's office said Anthony Miranda, 36, of New Bedford and Fall River, was charged with manslaughter, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying an illegal firearm, and carrying a loaded illegal firearm. He's scheduled for arraignment Wednesday.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

2 men arrested in deadly shooting outside Fall River bar

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Monday that two men have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting outside a bar in Fall River over the weekend. Shortly after midnight Sunday, Fall River police responded to the Riverside Sports Bar and...
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: 2 facing charges after man shot to death outside Fall River restaurant

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two people are facing criminal charges after a man was shot to death outside of a restaurant in Fall River over the weekend. Jose Pagan, 23, of Fall River, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River District Court on charge of accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm. Luis Colon, 42, also of Fall River, will be arraigned on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
FALL RIVER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bristol County, MA
Bristol County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Fall River, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Fall River, MA
Crime & Safety
Turnto10.com

Wild Birds Unlimited to reopen after crash

(WJAR) — A Warwick store forced to shutdown after a truck crashed into it will reopen its doors on Thursday. According to police, a Coventry man crashed his truck into Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road on Saturday, Sept. 24. Police crews discovered the truck lodged into store...
WARWICK, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Anne
Boston 25 News WFXT

Teen suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
NBC Connecticut

Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Mass. Town; Man, Woman IDed

Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts, during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The people, who have a child together, were identified Monday as Colin Cranham and Sara Emerick. Their 6-year-old daughter was not home when the shooting took place.
KINGSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Providence man sentenced to life in kidnapping death of Boston woman

(WJAR) — A Providence man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison in the kidnapping death of a Boston woman. Louis Coleman III was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2019 death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia. “Jassy Correia was a vibrant and beautiful...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
ABC6.com

Tractor trailer carrying produce rolls over in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A tractor trailer carrying watermelon and other produce overturned in Fall River Tuesday night. State police said they arrived to Route 79 in Fall River and found that a tractor trailer had rollover prior to North Main Street aroud 7:20 p.m. Troopers said the...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Truck carrying watermelons rolls over on Route 79

(WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police said a truck carrying watermelons rolled over on Route 79 in Fall River on Tuesday night, causing several watermelons to spill out onto the roadway. Police said the rollover happened around 7:20 p.m. on Route 79 southbound before North Main Street in Fall River.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native

KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
KINGSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Turnto10.com

91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park

(AP) — A 91-year-old civil rights activist was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in a Boston park. According to police and her sister, Jean McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed in Franklin Park at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy