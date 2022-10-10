Read full article on original website
Historic Printery Building Get its Doors Back
ATASCADERO — On Friday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m., the historic Printery building got a facelift. After multiple years of vandalism and lots of restoration, the original doors and transom windows are back on the Printery. Local Questers Chapter, Agua Caliente, and the State Questers of California funded the restoration project.
kprl.com
Roundabout in Paso 10.12.2022
Ditas Esperanza of the Paso Robles public works department says progress is underway on that roundabout project by the Culinary Arts Academy. Ditas says there’s also work on Melody and Appaloosa. More on that tomorrow.
kprl.com
Orange Bag Program 10.12.2022
The city of Atascadero has a new program to help homeless people pick up their own trash. It’s the Orange Bag program. Deputy city manager Laura Christianson explains the Orange Bag program to city council at last night’s meeting. The plan is to make orange garbage bags available...
Classified employees hold rally outside SMJUHSD Board meeting
CSEA Chapter 455 held a Rally at the SMJUHSD Board meeting. In their efforts to increase salary wages. The post Classified employees hold rally outside SMJUHSD Board meeting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
mustangnews.net
Santa Maria Starbucks employees win unionization election
Workers at a Starbucks in Santa Maria have successfully unionized, joining the other 240 Starbucks stores that have been unionized nationwide. Workers at the store located at Broadway and McCoy voted 14-4 in favor of unionizing on Monday, Oct. 3. Employees started organizing at the Broadway and McCoy location in July of this year, Mustang News previously reported.
Central Coast AirFest returns to Santa Maria for the first time since 2019
This weekend, planes ranging from vintage warbirds to Air Force fighter jets will be taking flight at the Santa Maria Airport.
Pismo Beach reminding community about harvesting rules ahead of Clam Festival
While the Pismo Clam saw a decrease in population back in 2016, the City of Pismo Beach started to see an increase, the most recent numbers are from 2021, showing a population size of 25,000.
Asian Citrus Psyllids discovered in Arroyo Grande
Six adult Asian Citrus Psyllids have been found in an insect trap in a residential neighborhood in Arroyo Grande, the San Luis Obispo County Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday.
Guadalupe Business Association hosts second annual ‘Taste of Guadalupe’
An effort to bring tourists and diners to Guadalupe is underway. The post Guadalupe Business Association hosts second annual ‘Taste of Guadalupe’ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
Another Great Pioneer Day 10.10.2022
Another great Pioneer Day in Paso Robles on Saturday. It started very early in the morning with the bean feed, and those volunteers began early on 12th street and Park. David Kudija tells KPRL that those big pots they use were originally whaling pots used in Avila Beach in the 19th century.
brides.com
A Traditional Mexican Wedding With Modern Twists in California
Denise Tirado and Luis Gamboa met in college in 2009 when they had a chemistry lab together at University of California, Davis. “At the end of the quarter, Luis decided to invite Denise to one of his fraternity parties,” the couple shares. Within a year, they were official.
kprl.com
Parking Citations in Paso 10.12.2022
Paso Robles mayor Steve Martin makes it official. Those parking citations issued to Pioneer Day visitors can be nullified, if you complete the paperwork. So, if you got one of those $50 parking tickets, you can go to the city website and protest it. You fill in the form, and they’ll nullify the ticket.
kprl.com
Parking Tickets in Paso 10.11.2022
Parking tickets back in the news. That’s because the city of Paso Robles issued a plethora of parking tickets to Pioneer Day visitors on Saturday. One woman called KPRL yesterday to talk about it, representing her family which received several parking tickets during Pioneer Day. That call, one of...
Hundreds take part in the Central Coast Railroad Festival
Over 500 people came to the county-wide festival including kids. The festival also featured tours of private model railroad layouts all the way from Paso Robles to Orcutt.
Some Central Coast residents receive California gas tax refund, some still waiting
According to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office, payments range from $400 to $1,050 for couples filing jointly, and $200 to $700 for all other individuals depending on their income and whether they claimed a dependent. The post Some Central Coast residents receive California gas tax refund, some still waiting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Thousands enjoy annual Pioneer Day celebration
‘It’s our unique hometown holiday,’ says Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin. – Early morning traditions kicked off an eventful Pioneer Day in Paso Robles Saturday. The first volunteers to work on the preparation of the annual bean feed arrived around 5 a.m. By seven, a group of Lions Club members and other volunteers steadily stirred the beans in old whaling pots which were used in Avila Beach to the 19th century. The beans have to be stirred constantly for hours with big paddles that prevent them from scorching. Volunteer David Kujida supervised the operation on 12th Street in the Downtown City Park.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Weird Al dares to be stupid in Paso Robles, California
On September 15th, Vina Robles Amphitheater was blessed to host comedic singer songwriter “Weird Al” Yankovic. This was my first time seeing him, but I heard he put on a great performance!. By the time he went onstage, the Paso Robles arena was packed full of fans who...
Karen Bright, Stacy Korsgaden set to face-off in election for Grover Beach mayor
The race for new Grover Beach mayor is entering its last few weeks, with two candidates hoping to earn the two-year term this coming Election Day. The post Karen Bright, Stacy Korsgaden set to face-off in election for Grover Beach mayor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
North County Weather 10.12.2022
Sunshine today, highs near 86 in Paso Robles. 82 in Atascadero. WNW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 50. NNW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny, high’s near 88 in Paso Robles. 83 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour. We’ll see...
Lompoc Record
Santa Maria Fairpark hosts inaugural Tamale Festival
Hundreds turned out for the inaugural Tamale Festival held Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Patrons were treated to various tamale vendors and musical performances for a day of food and fun at the fairgrounds in the heart of Santa Maria. A tamal is a traditional dish made of masa,...
