ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
The Atascadero News

Historic Printery Building Get its Doors Back

ATASCADERO — On Friday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m., the historic Printery building got a facelift. After multiple years of vandalism and lots of restoration, the original doors and transom windows are back on the Printery. Local Questers Chapter, Agua Caliente, and the State Questers of California funded the restoration project.
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Roundabout in Paso 10.12.2022

Ditas Esperanza of the Paso Robles public works department says progress is underway on that roundabout project by the Culinary Arts Academy. Ditas says there’s also work on Melody and Appaloosa. More on that tomorrow.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Orange Bag Program 10.12.2022

The city of Atascadero has a new program to help homeless people pick up their own trash. It’s the Orange Bag program. Deputy city manager Laura Christianson explains the Orange Bag program to city council at last night’s meeting. The plan is to make orange garbage bags available...
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
State
South Dakota State
mustangnews.net

Santa Maria Starbucks employees win unionization election

Workers at a Starbucks in Santa Maria have successfully unionized, joining the other 240 Starbucks stores that have been unionized nationwide. Workers at the store located at Broadway and McCoy voted 14-4 in favor of unionizing on Monday, Oct. 3. Employees started organizing at the Broadway and McCoy location in July of this year, Mustang News previously reported.
SANTA MARIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Day#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Native American Day
kprl.com

Another Great Pioneer Day 10.10.2022

Another great Pioneer Day in Paso Robles on Saturday. It started very early in the morning with the bean feed, and those volunteers began early on 12th street and Park. David Kudija tells KPRL that those big pots they use were originally whaling pots used in Avila Beach in the 19th century.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Parking Citations in Paso 10.12.2022

Paso Robles mayor Steve Martin makes it official. Those parking citations issued to Pioneer Day visitors can be nullified, if you complete the paperwork. So, if you got one of those $50 parking tickets, you can go to the city website and protest it. You fill in the form, and they’ll nullify the ticket.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kprl.com

Parking Tickets in Paso 10.11.2022

Parking tickets back in the news. That’s because the city of Paso Robles issued a plethora of parking tickets to Pioneer Day visitors on Saturday. One woman called KPRL yesterday to talk about it, representing her family which received several parking tickets during Pioneer Day. That call, one of...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Thousands enjoy annual Pioneer Day celebration

‘It’s our unique hometown holiday,’ says Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin. – Early morning traditions kicked off an eventful Pioneer Day in Paso Robles Saturday. The first volunteers to work on the preparation of the annual bean feed arrived around 5 a.m. By seven, a group of Lions Club members and other volunteers steadily stirred the beans in old whaling pots which were used in Avila Beach to the 19th century. The beans have to be stirred constantly for hours with big paddles that prevent them from scorching. Volunteer David Kujida supervised the operation on 12th Street in the Downtown City Park.
PASO ROBLES, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Weird Al dares to be stupid in Paso Robles, California

On September 15th, Vina Robles Amphitheater was blessed to host comedic singer songwriter “Weird Al” Yankovic. This was my first time seeing him, but I heard he put on a great performance!. By the time he went onstage, the Paso Robles arena was packed full of fans who...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

North County Weather 10.12.2022

Sunshine today, highs near 86 in Paso Robles. 82 in Atascadero. WNW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 50. NNW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny, high’s near 88 in Paso Robles. 83 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour. We’ll see...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Lompoc Record

Santa Maria Fairpark hosts inaugural Tamale Festival

Hundreds turned out for the inaugural Tamale Festival held Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Patrons were treated to various tamale vendors and musical performances for a day of food and fun at the fairgrounds in the heart of Santa Maria. A tamal is a traditional dish made of masa,...
SANTA MARIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy