HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. church will soon give away hundreds of coats. Silver Creek Church is hosting Operation Winter Wear next week. The church has been collecting winter coats, hats and gloves all year. Now it is giving away cold-weather apparel to anyone who needs it. Folks can make an appointment to get their coats or drop in next Friday without an appointment.

HARVEY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO