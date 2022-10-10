ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Annual Haunted Barn set to open at Dickinson County Fairgrounds

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Creepy goblins, scary ghouls and fun for the whole family starts this weekend at the Dickinson County fairgrounds’ annual Haunted Barn. For six years mother and daughter duo Mary Clark and Missy Spade have worked hard to provide a spooky experience for the Dickinson County community.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
Marquette’s 14th annual Haunted Hayride creeping up on the calendar

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Take a look at this photo from Travel Ironwood. Around 700 people showed up for the annual Plaidurday picture op. Also happening in Upper Michigan... Marquette County Haunted Hayride preparations continue. Founder/organizer Andi Goriesky talks about the amazing effort of the participating organizations to keep this...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
Silver Creek Church to host Operation Winter Wear

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. church will soon give away hundreds of coats. Silver Creek Church is hosting Operation Winter Wear next week. The church has been collecting winter coats, hats and gloves all year. Now it is giving away cold-weather apparel to anyone who needs it. Folks can make an appointment to get their coats or drop in next Friday without an appointment.
HARVEY, MI
Fundraiser “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” returns

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After a three-year hiatus, it’s time to once again bowl for a good cause. The fundraiser “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” returns to Marquette, the funds will go towards the Big Brother, Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger Counties. The fundraiser will take...
MARQUETTE, MI
Volunteers remove tribute pickets from Kids Cove Playground

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Work has officially started on the new Kids Cove Playground at Mattson Lower Harbor Park. The first step was to remove tribute pickets from the existing playground. The Marquette West Rotary Club recruited volunteers to remove over 600 pickets from the playground’s fence. Pickets will...
MARQUETTE, MI
Woodland Elementary students get fire prevention lesson

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Students in a Kingsford elementary school learned a lesson about fire safety Tuesday morning. The Breitung Township Fire Department visited Woodland Elementary school in Kingsford during fire safety prevention week to teach kids about the importance of fire safety. The topics covered included what to do...
KINGSFORD, MI
Online ticket sales for Fresh Coast Film Festival end tonight

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... carry an umbrella with you because severe weather is moving across the region. Plus... online ticket sales close at 6:00 p.m. for this weekend’s Fresh Coast Film Festival. Organizer Bugsy Sailor talks about weekend expectations and themes of this year’s fest....
MARQUETTE, MI
Marquette Regional History Center to host Archaeology Fair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An archaeology event is coming to Marquette this weekend. The Marquette Regional History Center will host an Archaeology Fair this Saturday. The fair will introduce youth and adults alike to archaeology through hands-on activities, dig site stories, games, and displays. The fair will be included with museum admission.
MARQUETTE, MI
Delta County’s newest food truck, Rollin’ Tacos now open

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - When you attend upcoming events throughout Delta County, you can enjoy the tastes and flavors offered up by a new food truck in town. It’s called Rollin’ Tacos. During the pandemic, David Thorsen and his wife Jessica saved up, bought a food truck and...
DELTA COUNTY, MI
Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened

It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Marquette County Dispatcher retires after 25 years

Negaunee, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette dispatcher is retiring after a long eventful career. After 25 years Kristie Buruse expressed that it was time. Buruse now plans to spend her free time doing things like traveling. She also said she will still work now and then but nothing full-time. Buruse said she is looking forward to being a normal U.P. citizen.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
Hiawatha Music Co-Op to hold new season of Live at the Fold

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Music Co-Op is bringing back a new season of Live at the Fold with a new twist. Attendees are now encouraged to bring their own food to enjoy while listening to music. The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 and doors will open at 6:15 p.m. with the performance starting at 7 p.m. at 1015 N Third Street in Marquette.
MARQUETTE, MI

