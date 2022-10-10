Read full article on original website
Annual Haunted Barn set to open at Dickinson County Fairgrounds
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Creepy goblins, scary ghouls and fun for the whole family starts this weekend at the Dickinson County fairgrounds’ annual Haunted Barn. For six years mother and daughter duo Mary Clark and Missy Spade have worked hard to provide a spooky experience for the Dickinson County community.
‘We thought it would be fun’: Bobaloon’s hosts a food truck rally in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the rain on Wednesday, it was an unseasonably warm October day in Escanaba. Some local business owners took advantage of that weather. Dave and Jessica Thorsen recently started the Rollin’ Tacos food truck. “We did about a year and a half of experimenting with...
Marquette’s 14th annual Haunted Hayride creeping up on the calendar
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Take a look at this photo from Travel Ironwood. Around 700 people showed up for the annual Plaidurday picture op. Also happening in Upper Michigan... Marquette County Haunted Hayride preparations continue. Founder/organizer Andi Goriesky talks about the amazing effort of the participating organizations to keep this...
Brookridge Heights giving back to first responders as they strive for 4,044 good deeds
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living is keeping its residents connected to the community by giving back. It’s part of the center’s grateful giveback campaign, in which the goal is to have residents, team members and visitors do 2,022 good deeds in the community this year.
Silver Creek Church to host Operation Winter Wear
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. church will soon give away hundreds of coats. Silver Creek Church is hosting Operation Winter Wear next week. The church has been collecting winter coats, hats and gloves all year. Now it is giving away cold-weather apparel to anyone who needs it. Folks can make an appointment to get their coats or drop in next Friday without an appointment.
Fundraiser “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” returns
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After a three-year hiatus, it’s time to once again bowl for a good cause. The fundraiser “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” returns to Marquette, the funds will go towards the Big Brother, Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger Counties. The fundraiser will take...
Volunteers remove tribute pickets from Kids Cove Playground
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Work has officially started on the new Kids Cove Playground at Mattson Lower Harbor Park. The first step was to remove tribute pickets from the existing playground. The Marquette West Rotary Club recruited volunteers to remove over 600 pickets from the playground’s fence. Pickets will...
Woodland Elementary students get fire prevention lesson
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Students in a Kingsford elementary school learned a lesson about fire safety Tuesday morning. The Breitung Township Fire Department visited Woodland Elementary school in Kingsford during fire safety prevention week to teach kids about the importance of fire safety. The topics covered included what to do...
Online ticket sales for Fresh Coast Film Festival end tonight
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... carry an umbrella with you because severe weather is moving across the region. Plus... online ticket sales close at 6:00 p.m. for this weekend’s Fresh Coast Film Festival. Organizer Bugsy Sailor talks about weekend expectations and themes of this year’s fest....
Houghton’s Wake Up Keweenaw series focuses on recycling for October
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - This month’s edition of Wake Up Keweenaw focused on new opportunities for Houghton County to recycle on Wednesday. Marquette County Solid Waste (MCSW) Director of Operations Brad Austin presented on the topic in an hour-long presentation. He spoke about new recycling efforts in the U.P.,...
Marquette Regional History Center to host Archaeology Fair
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An archaeology event is coming to Marquette this weekend. The Marquette Regional History Center will host an Archaeology Fair this Saturday. The fair will introduce youth and adults alike to archaeology through hands-on activities, dig site stories, games, and displays. The fair will be included with museum admission.
A walk through Escanaba’s past: Players de Noc presents “Playing Dead: A Cemetery Walk”
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A show people are “dying” to see. Players de Noc is preparing for “Playing Dead: A Cemetery Walk.”. “It’s about Escanaba and about all of the founders and just really interesting people,” said Nicole Rossell, the head ghoul of the show.
Delta County’s newest food truck, Rollin’ Tacos now open
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - When you attend upcoming events throughout Delta County, you can enjoy the tastes and flavors offered up by a new food truck in town. It’s called Rollin’ Tacos. During the pandemic, David Thorsen and his wife Jessica saved up, bought a food truck and...
Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened
It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
Marquette County Dispatcher retires after 25 years
Negaunee, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette dispatcher is retiring after a long eventful career. After 25 years Kristie Buruse expressed that it was time. Buruse now plans to spend her free time doing things like traveling. She also said she will still work now and then but nothing full-time. Buruse said she is looking forward to being a normal U.P. citizen.
U.P. firefighters battling paper mill blaze for almost a week receives help from Metro Detroit departments [VIDEO]
A fire that roared to life last Thursday has tested firefighters in the Upper Peninsula who have been working tirelessly to control the blaze – now help from around the state is on the way.
City of Marquette, Houghton Fire Departments say number of fires are normal this time of year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. fire departments want to ensure you’re safe when starting a furnace for the colder weather. This reminder comes after multiple fires in the past four days across the Upper Peninsula. Pete Windsor from the Marquette City Fire Department said before you turn on your furnace, make sure it is safe and clean to use.
Hiawatha Music Co-Op to hold new season of Live at the Fold
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Music Co-Op is bringing back a new season of Live at the Fold with a new twist. Attendees are now encouraged to bring their own food to enjoy while listening to music. The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 and doors will open at 6:15 p.m. with the performance starting at 7 p.m. at 1015 N Third Street in Marquette.
‘They’re going to have what they need’: Michigan Broadband opens new location in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Broadband now has offices in Escanaba and it’s celebrating bringing internet to rural areas. As announced by Senator Debbie Stabenow last week, Michigan will receive more than $250,000 to serve about 67,000 people, thanks to a U.S. Treasury grant from the Capital Project Fund.
G’s Lakeshore Pizza getting ready to close for season at end of month
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s National Sausage Pizza Day!. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon celebrated by making a pie at G’s Lakeshore Pizza. The food truck owner Taylor Engebretson says most of her ingredients are made from scratched and sourced locally. If you’re not craving a ‘za or if...
