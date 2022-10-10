Read full article on original website
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
Blizzard offers free Reaper skin as apology for Overwatch 2 bugs
Blizzard is apologizing for the many Overwatch 2 bugs that plagued the game at launch with a free Reaper skin and some Double XP weekends. These bugs included a broken Torbjorn, missing Waypoint Packs after players bought them, and long queue times caused in part by an extended DDoS attack on the Overwatch 2 servers, among several others.
Starfield will be single player with no online multiplayer modes
Will Starfield be single player or multiplayer?
How to Get Free Overwatch 2 Legendary Skin for Server Issues
Players experiencing issues with accessing Overwatch 2 will receive a special skin and weapon charm for their trouble.
Popular Twitch streamer breaks back during livestream
Twitch streamer and former adult performer Adriana Chechik has broken her back in two places after jumping into a foam pit at San Diego's TwitchCon on Saturday. “Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support,” Chechik wrote on her Twitter account on Sunday after footage of the incident began to circulate online. “When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now.”
EA's Origin is officially dead
The EA app is now out of open beta, and you'll soon be 'invited' to upgrade. (But it's good, so that's okay.)
The start and end dates for all Overwatch 2 seasons
With Overwatch 2, developer Blizzard Entertainment is really leaning into seasons as a method of evolution. In the first Overwatch, seasons were used mainly to give Competitive participants a way to re-rank and refresh their approach to the mode. In Overwatch 2, seasons are now the guiding force behind content drops, seasonal events, new battle passes, and more.
Nintendo Switch Update 15.0.0 now available with multiple changes
In addition to what Nintendo labels as "general system stability improvements" and delivers with each system update, the firmware update 15.0.0 for the brand's portable gaming console also allows users to take screenshots when using the Nintendo Switch Online application. Sadly, there are no other major changes. Released worldwide over...
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 blasted over unfair account restrictions
Like Overwatch 2, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II is also asking its players to verify their accounts with a phone number. Pretty pedestrian stuff, in this day and age, but the requirement doesn't accept phone numbers on a prepaid or VOIP contract. This feature was rinsed into oblivion by...
Why Was Bastion Removed From 'Overwatch 2'? Plus: Other Recent Launch Bugs
Overwatch 2 and its launch difficulties continue as Bastion as well as Torbjörn have both been temporarily removed from the roster. The two characters' removal from Overwatch 2 is due to both characters suffering from exploitable bugs in their abilities. Article continues below advertisement. Overwatch 2 launched earlier this...
Torchlight Infinite finally enters open beta testing on Android
Torchlight Infinite's open beta is now available on the Play Store. If you couldn't jump into the closed beta last month, the game is now open to everyone. So if Diablo Immortal didn't scratch your ARPG itch, Torchlight: Infinite might be a worthy competitor. And since it's cross-platform with PC, you can also download the game from Steam right now.
How to fix the Overwatch 2 Account Merge Queue Resetting error
When Overwatch 1 first came out, it was a paid title. Overwatch 2, on the other hand, made its debut as a completely free-to-play title, making it more accessible compared to its predecessor at launch. While new players only need to create a Battle.net account and download Overwatch 2 to...
Overwatch 2 is down undergoing emergency maintenance
After what has been a rough launch for Overwatch 2, the game is set to undergo emergency maintenance which will see the game taken offline for a short amount of time. In a post to social media, Blizzard shared that the game will be unavailable for the next hour as maintenance takes place, however, no specifics were given as to what this will include — though fans are hoping for it to fix the current character issues.
Blizzard is ‘investigating’ a worrying Overwatch 2 bug that is just straight up turning off players’ computers
After several server issues, game-breaking bugs, loss of progression, and other problems, to call the launch of Overwatch 2 a troubled one would be an understatement. Now, a potentially PC-breaking issue has been brought to light. Some players’ computers will completely shut down or restart while playing Overwatch 2, rendering them unable to play the game.
Apex Legends Halloween Skins 2022 Detailed
Apex Legends' Halloween celebration is in full swing. Here are all of the skins players can pick up during the event. Every year, the month of October brings a variety of spooky-themed events and cosmetics to a variety of online games. This year, Respawn has brought back Fight or Fright to Apex Legends, with four limited-time modes rotating each week throughout October. The event began on Oct. 4 and is set to run up until Nov. 1.
Overwatch 2 player shares two helpful tweaks for Kiriko's settings, and they're game changers
Some simple changes can make a big difference when playing as Kiriko
Xbox says PlayStation is too big to fail without Call Of Duty
That’s right. Xbox and PlayStation are still arguing over the future of Call of Duty which doesn’t come as a surprise. After all, Call of Duty is one of the biggest video game franchises there is. Still, we’ve been treading the same ground for quite some time. When Microsoft first unveiled their plans to acquire Activision, they assured fans that CoD would not become an Xbox exclusive for “several years,” later adding that this decision “wouldn’t be profitable” anyway.
Tri-City Herald
Square Enix to End Service for Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier
Square Enix has announced that service for mobile battle royale title Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier will end on Jan. 11, 2023. Final Fantasy VII The First Solider released as a free-to-play mobile game on Nov. 17, 2021. Despite the game approaching its first anniversary, Square Enix has decided to end service for the battle royale. "After almost a year of jumping around on chocobos, mashing it up in melee battles, and sniping from the rooftops of Midgar Undercity, it is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the end of service for FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER," the statement read.
Cyberpunk 2077 dev rescues Stadia players from losing their saves
When Cyberpunk 2077 launched turbulently in December 2020, Google Stadia was arguably the best place to play. Now, as Google gears up to shutter its cloud gaming platform for good, developer CD Projekt Red is supporting those players: The studio announced one of the first official methods for players to rescue any Cyberpunk 2077 save files from the sinking Stadia ship.
Apple's iCloud Photos Comes To Windows 11, Apple Music Lands on Xbox
Apple and Microsoft deepened the ties between their technologies Wednesday, announcing that the company's iCloud Photos syncing service will work on Windows PCs, and the Apple Music service will work on Xbox video game consoles. The new moves mark an expansion of the company's agreements, which have already brought Apple...
