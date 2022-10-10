ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit reveals the 'only way' to stop Ohio State football's offense in 2022

The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the nation's most explosive offenses, averaging 48.8 points and 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes are led by Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is completing 70.6% of his passes for 1,737 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. During last week's broadcast of Ohio State's game vs. Michigan State, Kirk Herbstreit revealed what he believes is the only way to stop the Buckeyes' offense.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Analyst Names Ohio State's Toughest Remaining Game

The 6-0 Ohio State Buckeyes have hardly broken a sweat since winning a low-scoring game over Notre Dame in Week 1. Ohio State has notched each of its last five victories -- all against unranked opposition -- by 29 points or more. While Ryan Day's team hasn't encountered a significant challenge in recent weeks, that will change later in the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Toledo, IA
Columbus, OH
Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Toledo, OH
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
City
Knoxville, IA
State
Iowa State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa College Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
landgrantholyland.com

Florida four-star DL sees Ohio State visit as a “big one”

It was a relatively quiet recruiting Tuesday for the Buckeyes, but they were able to garner some positive news on the defensive line front as a top target for Larry Johnson seems to be eagerly awaiting his visit to Columbus. Plus, an in-state prospect discusses last weekends visit to Ohio State as he watched the Buckeyes take down Rutgers.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Column: Can someone please explain to me why Ohio State isn’t No. 1?

We have now officially made it through six weeks of college football. Through this first month and a half, there have been some wild games and shocking upsets, but also some steady teams who haven’t even been threatened. Or should I just say team? Ohio State is no doubt the best team in the country in my mind, so why are they still not ranked No. 1?
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State announces kickoff time against Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Iowa at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Buckeyes and Hawkeyes will start at noon, it was announced on Monday, according to Iowa’s website. No. 2 Ohio State improved to 6-0 (3-0 Big Ten) with a 49-20 win at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Keon Keeley Moves to the Top Spot After Two Visits to Columbus and Two New Names Crack Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Board

Ohio State went through September without a commitment from a 2023 prospect, which means the Buckeyes are chasing most of the same prospects they were a month ago. The majority of the targets from last month's Heat Check are still on the board, but a couple of new names have also been added after the Buckeyes’ recent offers to Daevin Hobbs and Arion Carter.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Dykes
saturdaydownsouth.com

CFB analysts release updated Heisman hot boards following Week 6

Heisman Trophy voters Matt Zenitz and Mike Huguenin released their weekly updates Tuesday on who they think the leaders are for this year’s Heisman, and both of them agree on 1 thing: Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is the leader in the clubhouse after Week 6. Stroud tossed an...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud And Marvin Harrison Jr. Set Records, Quinn Ewers Lights Up the Sooners And Alabama Survives A Scare

We’ve reached the midway mark of the college football regular season, and only 15 FBS teams remain unbeaten as they enter the latter half of their schedule. The Buckeyes can count themselves among the select few following a 49-20 blowout win against Michigan State on the road, which saw record-setting performances from multiple players on offense and another solid defense effort – save a couple of nitpicks, perhaps.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#American Football#College Football#Ohio State#Fox#Hawkeyes#Buckeye Forums
10TV

New hotel coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new hotel is coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus. PENN Entertainment, Inc. announced Wednesday that the company is building the hotel as part of four new growth projects in Ohio, Illinois and Nevada. The hotel is expected to include 180 rooms and new options for food...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
sciotovalleyguardian.com

23 charged in large-scale drug trafficking operation

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The United States Justice Department indicted 12 new defendants today in federal court as part of the D.O.J’s work to dismantle a large-scale drug trafficking operation. The announcement came earlier today. Federal officials released a statement saying, “A multi-agency law enforcement task force initially announced...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Columbus Uncovered: The time Dave Grohl was hit by a car in Clintonville

Columbus Uncovered is a series that appears regularly on 614Now and (614) Magazine, profiling some of the most interesting and unusual Columbus events that you probably haven’t heard about before. The segment is written by local author and historian, John M. Clark. As a child, rock star Dave Grohl...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Boy, 13, dead in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is dead following a shooting on the west side of Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police said officers responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 5:46 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. The victim, identified by police at the scene as a 13-year-old […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family of teen girl fatally shot in Columbus park ‘heartbroken’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lovely Kendricks’ parents remember her as a cheerleader, as a Chinese language pupil, and as a “ball of fun.” Now, they’re trying to reconcile their memory of their daughter with the images of her death. Kendricks, 15, was fatally shot in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. She was transported in critical condition […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy