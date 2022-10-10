Read full article on original website
This Place In Berkshire County That People Near and Far Come To See Is Closing Soon
One of my family's favorite places to go is the summit of Mount Greylock. Scott, Pablo( the chihuahua), and I went up to visit and have a picnic a few weekends ago. It was a nice warm day when we got there all kinds of people had the same idea we did and were enjoying the wonderful vista views of Massachusetts and beyond.
CT's new winery, Worthington Winery & Vineyard in Somers, offers pond and garden views
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mark and Karen Murdoch's winemaking journey started with a crabapple tree in the front yard of their former East Windsor home. They turned their abundant crops into jam, but then tried their hand at making wine out of the...
A Look Inside And Out Of One Of Connecticut’s Creepiest Abandoned Places
It closed its doors in 2010 and housed 128 tuberculosis patients at capacity when it was in full operation and it is super high on the creepy scale. It's Connecticut's abandoned Cedarcrest Regional Hospital and according to Atlas Obscura, was founded in 1910 by the State Tuberculosis Commission, which now goes by the name of the Tuberculosis Control Program.
MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Town List
We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. We're spoiled with it in comparison to a lot of states. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Most Beautiful Small Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
Well Water Woes: Report Breaks Down Salt Intrusion Cause in Neighborhood
There has been no solution yet for salt showing up in private wells across the state - a problem for homeowners that can cost tens of thousands of dollars to eliminate. However, scientists have been getting a better idea of what is causing the problem, and it may not be everything you think.
The Granville Harvest Fair returned with large crowds
Large crowds followed a longstanding Columbus Day Tradition enjoying the Foliage in Western Hampden county this Columbus day.
Yelp's Top 100 New England Restaurants lists 21 Conn. eateries
CONNECTICUT, USA — Twenty-one Connecticut eateries made it to Yelp's first-ever list of Top 100 Places to Eat in New England. Three of the eateries are from Hartford alone!. Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana in New Haven landed in the #2 spot on the list. Zeneli serves those famous New Haven Neapolitan-style pies cooked over wood for a delicate, lightly burnished crust with fresh sauce and house-made mozzarella!
How neighbors got rid of ethnic, sexist slur in road name in Great Barrington
Homeowners on this road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, voted to rename it "Woodland Hill Rd." because they felt the original name was an ethnic slur. A group of neighbors in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, convinced the town — and each other — to change the name of their street because it included a racist and sexist slur against Indigenous people, and especially women.
UMass Chan chancellor asks Worcester to change name of Plantation Street
UMass Chan Medical School is petitioning Worcester City Council to change something in the city it says serves as a reminder of the painful history of slavery in America. The school is requesting the city change the names of Plantation Street, Plantation Parkway and Plantation Terrace, according to the agenda for Wednesday night’s city council meeting.
CT was the home of first witch trial (45 years before Salem), activists aim to exonerate victims
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. History remembers the 20 victims of the Salem Witch Trials, when witch hysteria swept through Salem, Mass. in 1692, but what about the victims of the Connecticut trials that predated Salem by 45 years?. “Salem was the huge fireworks...
Religion Notes: Oct. 13, 2022
Agawam – The Agawam Congregational Church will hold a tag sale on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tag sale will have items donated by church members, including estates type items. The tag sale features clothing, toys, games, kitchen and household items, books, and much more. The church is located at 745 Main St.
Scoreboard: Shelby O’Leary leads Franklin Tech girls volleyball past Athol & more
The Franklin Tech girls volleyball team fought for a 3-1 win over Athol on Wednesday. The final set scores were 25-11, 20-25, 25-23 and 25-13 in favor of the Eagles.
TRENDING NOW: Bear on a porch, backyard bobcat, a roll in the grass
What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson says we could be in for some heavy rain at the end of the week. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago.
Chicopee hit with new $65.2 million federal mandate to improve sewage treatment: $4.5 million grant awarded to fund 1st phase
CHICOPEE – The city’s sewer department has been hit with another gigantic bill from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, this time calling it to pay $65.2 million to reduce the amount of nitrogen it is dumping into the Connecticut River in its treated wastewater. The project to upgrade...
Fundraiser at Thunderbirds opener to honor life of Chicopee resident
For the second year in a row, supporters of Justice for Brie will fill the seats at the Springfield Thunderbirds home opener. Justice for Brie is an organization that celebrates the life of Brianne “Brie” Boisselle, a Chicopee resident who was killed in August of 2021.
Ware man wins trip to Las Vegas in Massachusetts second chance lottery drawing and $1M prize
A man from Ware is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s second chance drawings in the "Willy Wonka Golden Ticket™" instant ticket game.
Springfield City Council OKs $2.7 million in Community Preservation grants; 16 projects across city to be funded
SPRINGFIELD — With little discussion and no dissent, the City Council on Wednesday night gave final approval to the distribution of $2.7 million in Community Preservation Act grants to 16 separate projects in different parts of the city. The council approved all 16 projects for the amounts recommended by...
VIDEO: Sleuth of bears spotted together in Westfield
It's a common sight to see two to three bears together in western Massachusetts. However, over the weekend a Westfield resident shared video of five bears walking through the woods together.
C&S Wholesale Grocers warehouse in Hatfield sold for $15.8 million
HATFIELD — The vacant C&S Wholesale Grocers South warehouse at 142 Elm St. sold last month for $15.5 million, according to a deed on file at the Hampshire Registry of Deeds. C&S has made a retrenchment after its one-time customer Stop & Shop in 2021 opened its own distribution center in Manchester, Connecticut. Last year, C&S laid off 175 employees from its Suffield, Connecticut, location, citing Stop & Shop’s decision to do its own distribution.
Northampton’s 96-year-old King & Cushman insurance agency sold to Virginia company
NORTHAMPTON — The Hilb Group insurance agency purchased Northampton’s King & Cushman Agency, King & Cushman recently announced in a letter to customers. The Hilb Group, of Richmond, Virginia, said the deal was finalized back in July. Agency principal Scott King and his team will join the Hilb...
