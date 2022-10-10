Read full article on original website
Tennessee Radio Host Says, ‘Alabama Doesn’t Look Well Coached’
Alabama is set for one of the most anticipated "Third Saturday in October" in the Nick Saban tenure this weekend as the Crimson Tide heads up to Knoxville to take on Tennessee. Both programs are undefeated for the first time entering this matchup since 1989, and for the first time in what feels like forever the Tennessee Volunteers are expecting to come out on top.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban offers latest on Bryce Young ahead of huge game at Tennessee
Alabama might not be No. 1 in the polls this week but it will be involved Saturday in the biggest game of the college season to date, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide head to Knoxville to take on 6th-ranked Tennessee. Storyline No. 1 for Alabama this week remains the...
Alabama vs. Tennessee preview, prediction: Week 7 college football picks
A pair of old SEC rivals square off in a matchup of top-10 ranked teams as Alabama meets Tennessee in college football's Week 7 action on Saturday. And for the first time in a long time, you get the feeling Big Orange has a fighting chance. More than that, even, as undefeated Tennessee comes in the ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Urban Meyer predicts outcome of Alabama-Tennessee game, discusses anticipation among Vols fans
Urban Meyer will be keeping a close eye on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game on Saturday, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Volunteers face off at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter the game undefeated. The Vols, despite their impressive start, have lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide. That said, Meyer feels that the potential absence of Bryce Young could finally tip things in Tennessee’s favor.
lineups.com
Alabama Crimson Tide vs Tennessee Volunteers Odds, Picks, Predictions (10/15/22)
Saturday is just the second time in college football history that there are three matchups of 5-0 or better teams on the same Saturday. This is the first time this has happened in a whopping 29 years. The Alabama Crimson Tide vs the Tennessee Volunteers is the best of those...
Vols fans demand ‘Queen Dolly’ as College GameDay guest picker
University of Tennessee fans are excited to hear who the ESPN College Game Day guest picker will be for Saturday's game against the University of Alabama, and some fans have decided to root the Queen of East Tennessee.
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town
Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Henry To’o To’o describes 'another game on the road' at Tennessee
When undefeated No. 3 Alabama (6-0) heads to fellow undefeated No. 6 Tennessee (5-0), it’s going to bring an array of emotions for Henry To’o To’o. The Alabama linebacker began his career as a member of the Vols. To’o To’o is excited for the primetime matchup and the opportunity to add another chapter to the storied rivalry.
What Alabama expects from Tennessee ‘Orange Out’ crowd as ticket prices soar
A few competing narratives will meet Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. The first is obvious: This is the most anticipated home game for sleeping giant Tennessee in decades. Ticket prices took a rocket ship right past affordability for most when the Vols stomped No. 25 LSU last week to assure an undefeated record and top-10 ranking for the 2:30 p.m. CT visit from No. 3 Alabama.
atozsports.com
Alabama LB Henry To’o To’o, a former Tennessee player, comments on facing the Vols
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To’o To’o started his career with the Tennessee Vols, so, naturally, he was immediately asked Monday about what it’ll be like to play his former team this weekend. To’o To’o, who played two seasons at Tennessee, will be returning to Neyland Stadium...
College Football News
Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview
Alabama vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Alabama (6-0), Tennessee (5-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Alabama vs Tennessee...
rockytopinsider.com
Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game
Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee football: ‘Orange Out’ for Alabama makes no sense
Who on earth thought this made sense? Tennessee football has restored plenty of traditions the past two years, from black jerseys to the Smokey Greys to Checker Neyland to the V-O-L-S letters going back on top of the stadium. However, they are starting a new one Saturday, and in all...
‘It’s kind of wild’: Alabama fan still can’t believe his ‘I Hate Tennessee’ rant is now a Crimson Tide tradition
Years after Alabama fan Irvin Carney ranted about his hate of the Tennessee Volunteers in 2007, his words have been shared countless times by other Bama fans every year in time for the Alabama-Tennessee game.
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Tennessee News
Troubling news has emerged out of Tennessee ahead of this weekend's game against Alabama. According to reports out of Knoxville, a Volunteers football player has been arrested on felony assault charges. Four-year starting defensive back Jaylen McCollough was reportedly arrested on Sunday. He allegedly assaulted a man who had mistakenly...
Famous Burger Joint Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa in Early 2023
One of the state's most beloved burger restaurants is coming to downtown Tuscaloosa early next year, a manager confirmed to the Thread Monday afternoon. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is already a local favorite in Birmingham, Huntsville and a dozen other cities in Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Ohio.
