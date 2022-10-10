ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tennessee Radio Host Says, ‘Alabama Doesn’t Look Well Coached’

Alabama is set for one of the most anticipated "Third Saturday in October" in the Nick Saban tenure this weekend as the Crimson Tide heads up to Knoxville to take on Tennessee. Both programs are undefeated for the first time entering this matchup since 1989, and for the first time in what feels like forever the Tennessee Volunteers are expecting to come out on top.
Urban Meyer predicts outcome of Alabama-Tennessee game, discusses anticipation among Vols fans

Urban Meyer will be keeping a close eye on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game on Saturday, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Volunteers face off at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter the game undefeated. The Vols, despite their impressive start, have lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide. That said, Meyer feels that the potential absence of Bryce Young could finally tip things in Tennessee’s favor.
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town

Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
Henry To’o To’o describes 'another game on the road' at Tennessee

When undefeated No. 3 Alabama (6-0) heads to fellow undefeated No. 6 Tennessee (5-0), it’s going to bring an array of emotions for Henry To’o To’o. The Alabama linebacker began his career as a member of the Vols. To’o To’o is excited for the primetime matchup and the opportunity to add another chapter to the storied rivalry.
Nick Saban
What Alabama expects from Tennessee ‘Orange Out’ crowd as ticket prices soar

A few competing narratives will meet Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. The first is obvious: This is the most anticipated home game for sleeping giant Tennessee in decades. Ticket prices took a rocket ship right past affordability for most when the Vols stomped No. 25 LSU last week to assure an undefeated record and top-10 ranking for the 2:30 p.m. CT visit from No. 3 Alabama.
Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Alabama (6-0), Tennessee (5-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Alabama vs Tennessee...
Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game

Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
Tennessee football: ‘Orange Out’ for Alabama makes no sense

Who on earth thought this made sense? Tennessee football has restored plenty of traditions the past two years, from black jerseys to the Smokey Greys to Checker Neyland to the V-O-L-S letters going back on top of the stadium. However, they are starting a new one Saturday, and in all...
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Tennessee News

Troubling news has emerged out of Tennessee ahead of this weekend's game against Alabama. According to reports out of Knoxville, a Volunteers football player has been arrested on felony assault charges. Four-year starting defensive back Jaylen McCollough was reportedly arrested on Sunday. He allegedly assaulted a man who had mistakenly...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
