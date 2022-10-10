Read full article on original website
Related
ATP roundup: Corentin Moutet storms back to win match in Florence
Corentin Moutet of France saved two match points before rallying for a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 win over Italian qualifier Flavio
Boxing Scene
Reymart Gaballo Set To Return on October 29 in General Santos City
Bantamweight Reymart Gaballo (W24 KO20 L1) will be back on the ring on October 29 at the Sanman Gym in General Santos City. He will face Ricardo Sueno (11-6-4) of the famed Elorde Stable. At stake will be the WBO Oriental title. It will be Gaballo’s comeback fight after his well fought loss against countryman Nonito Donaire Jr.
Boxing Scene
Sometimes The World Matters More
Cliches work because they’re true often enough to feel universal. One in particular comes to mind heading into the outstanding doubleheader at the O2 Arena on Saturday (ESPN+, 2:30 PM EST). Good things come to those who wait. Fans of women’s boxing have waited a long time for a...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Liam Paro, Brock Jarvis - Face To Face at Final Press Conference
Liam Paro and Brock Jarvis will clash for the WBO Global Super-Lightweight Title at the South Bank Piazza in Brisbane on Saturday October 15, live to subscribers worldwide on DAZN, as Matchroom break new ground with their first show in Australia. (photos by Mark Robinson) Paro (22-0 13 KOs) is...
RELATED PEOPLE
volleyballmag.com
USA women sweep Türkiye to move into FIVB Worlds semis
The USA women swept Türkiye 25-22, 25-15, 25-20 in Gliwice, Poland, on Tuesday to advance to the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship. They’ll play unbeaten Serbia, which knocked out Poland in five sets later Tuesday. That match in Gliwice is at 2:30 Eastern and can be seen on VolleyballWorld.TV.
Boxing Scene
Inoue-Butler Undisputed Clash To Land At Ariake Arena in Tokyo
The first undisputed bantamweight championship clash in more than 50 years now has a home. The December 13 four-belt unification clash between Naoya Inoue and Paul Butler will land at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, event promoter Ohashi Promotions revealed during a press conference Thursday morning. The location reveal comes nearly two months after the fight was secured.
The Ring Magazine
A Ring championship belt, 87 years in the making, reaches its rightful owner in Spain
It was an epic battle, in an epic setting. The great Panama Al Brown, the first boxing world champion born in Latin America, was risking his Ring bantamweight championship in hostile territory, and with a bad precedent. Less than four months earlier, Brown had already lost by decision against the same man and in the same venue in a non-title bout, and the rematch had an air of déjà vu already scripted in, with the addition that Brown would be facing a man who aspired to inscribe his own “first” in his country’s history.
Boxing Scene
Daniel Dubois-Kevin Lerena In Discussion For November 26 WBA Title Fight
Daniel Dubois will potentially land a southpaw challenger for his next fight while in pursuit of a title consolidation clash with Oleksandr Usyk. BoxingScene.com has learned that South Africa’s Kevin Lerena has emerged as the frontrunner to next challenge for Dubois’ secondary WBA heavyweight title. The fight is not yet finalized but trending in the right direction for a tentatively planned November 26 show at The O2, per a source with intimate knowledge of current talks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Jason Moloney: Tough Task For Kambosos, As I Rate Devin As A Special Fighter
Jason Moloney will once again have an up-close view for the undisputed lightweight championship. The veteran bantamweight contender from Australia is obviously rooting for a different outcome this time around. He also recognizes that countryman George Kambosos once again faces a gargantuan task ahead of his rematch with reigning lightweight king Devin Haney. The second fight comes four months after Haney (28-0, 15KOs) traveled halfway around the world to soundly outpoint Kambosos over twelve rounds this past June 5 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.
Boxing Scene
Michael Conlan-Karim Guerfi Set For December 10 in Belfast
Michael Conlan will once again fight on familiar soil as he works towards another title shot. The two-time Olympian and 2012 Bronze medalist is set for his third fight as he will face France's Karim Guerfi. The scheduled ten-round featherweight bout is set to take place on December 10 at The SSE Arena in Conlan's hometown of Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Bronze galore for Great Britain, as Australia breaks Dutch dominance on Track World Championships day one
There were world records, three British bronze medals and a surprise sprint victory
Boxing Scene
Kazuto Ioka-Joshua Franco Title Unification Bout Eyed For New Year's Eve In Japan
Kazuto Ioka has grown accustomed to ending every year with a bang. This occasion will carry extra special meaning. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that plans are in place for Ioka to next face Joshua Franco in a junior bantamweight title unification clash on New Year’s Eve in Japan. Ioka would risk his WBO title, while Franco put his WBA ‘Super’ belt on the line in a terrific matchup awaiting final approval before being formally announced. A venue was not confirmed as this goes to publish, although Ioka has regularly fought at Tokyo’s Ota-City General Gymnasium in each of his last five starts including three straight New Year’s Eve headliners.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ATP roundup: Tommy Paul advances to quarterfinals at Gijon
Fifth seed Tommy Paul of the United States cruised to a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win over Spanish qualifier Nicolas Alvarez
Boxing Scene
Photos: Shields, Marshall, Mayer, Baumgardner - Grand Arrivals
Seven world titles will be on the line in an all-female card this Saturday, October 15 (2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT) streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+ from the O2 Arena in London. Originally scheduled for September 10, this historic card was postponed by the British Boxing Board of Control due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. (photos by Lawrence Lustig)
FOX Sports
Wolf beats Maestrelli as the ATP returns to Florence
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — J.J. Wolf of the United States rallied to beat local wild card Francesco Maestrelli in the first round of the Firenze Open on Monday as the ATP returned to the Italian city for the first time in nearly 30 years. The 19-year-old Maestrelli played his...
ESPN
Boston set to host 2025 figure skating world championships
LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- Figure skating's world championships are set to return to Boston for the last edition before the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. The International Skating Union said Wednesday its ruling council provisionally allocated the 2025 worlds to Boston from March 24-30. The venue was not confirmed for the...
Comments / 0