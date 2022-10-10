It was an epic battle, in an epic setting. The great Panama Al Brown, the first boxing world champion born in Latin America, was risking his Ring bantamweight championship in hostile territory, and with a bad precedent. Less than four months earlier, Brown had already lost by decision against the same man and in the same venue in a non-title bout, and the rematch had an air of déjà vu already scripted in, with the addition that Brown would be facing a man who aspired to inscribe his own “first” in his country’s history.

