San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in Paso Robles the week of Oct. 2
The median price per square foot for a home in Paso Robles increased in the last week to $383. That’s $89 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Paso Robles was $349. The most...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top nine most expensive homes sold in North Coast SLO County the week of Sep. 18
A house in Cayucos that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in North Coast SLO County in the past week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.2 million, $743 per square foot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Atascadero the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Atascadero that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Atascadero in the last week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $704,300. The average price per square foot was $472.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the five most expensive homes sell for in Templeton the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Templeton that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Templeton in the last three weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $851,000, $441 per square foot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in South SLO County the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Arroyo Grande that sold for $2.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in South SLO County in the last week. In total, 18 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.2 million. The average price per square foot was $518.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Paso Robles the week of Oct. 2
A house in Paso Robles that sold for $800,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Paso Robles in the last week. In total, 14 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $580,214, $369 per square foot.
Longtime commercial center sold in Cambria. What are the plans for the property?
“We want to keep it like it is, but make it nicer … more aesthetically appealing but keep that funky vibe that Cambria has and that we love,” one of owners said.
City of Santa Maria offering indoor recycling bins to area businesses
Indoor recycle bins are being made available to businesses in Santa Maria. City officials say the goal is to promote recycling.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the seven most expensive homes sold in Cambria the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Cambria that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cambria in the past two weeks. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot was $792.
Planned burn sends up flames, smoke in Santa Ynez Valley
A prescribed burn that aims to cut wildfire risk near Los Olivos is continuing as planned, fire officials said Wednesday.
kclu.org
Rain? It could happen on the Central and South Coasts on and off through mid-week
The weather for the Central and South Coasts is going to be very interesting for at least through Wednesday, with the potential for rain. A low pressure system off the coast is setting the stage for some thunderstorms, and even scattered rainfall. The best chance for thunderstorms is in Ventura...
More than 2,000 SLO County customers without power. When will electricity be restored?
The outage began around 7 a.m., according to PG&E.
Paso Robles has a gift for people who got parking tickets on Pioneer Day
“Visitors to the Pioneer Day celebration expect the ‘leave your pocketbook at home’ experience” as envisioned by the festival’s founders, Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin said.
Bug that kills citrus trees found in SLO County. Here’s what we know
The bug spreads citrus greening disease, which can kill citrus trees.
kclu.org
Fugitive wanted for Central Coast murder arrested in Northern California
A fugitive sought for the murder of a 72-year-old Central Coast man has been arrested. Terry Wilson died after being attacked in Santa Ynez early Saturday morning. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies identified Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris of Lancaster as a suspect in the killing. Detectives say the 26-year-old man...
The City of Santa Maria warns drivers to expect delays this week on the road as construction continues
The City of Santa Maria warns drivers to expect delays until the end of this week for the continued road construction. The post The City of Santa Maria warns drivers to expect delays this week on the road as construction continues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Atascadero arrest records for Oct. 3 to 9
On Oct. 3, Michael Robert Tanaka, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera for driving under the influence. On Oct. 3, Brenda Sue Arp, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera and possession of a controlled substance. On Oct. 4,...
Suspect in Santa Ynez homicide arrested in Santa Cruz Tuesday night
36-year-old Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris was arrested by Santa Cruz Sheriff Deputies Tuesday night for the Oct. 8 murder of 72-year-old Terry Wilson in Santa Ynez. The post Suspect in Santa Ynez homicide arrested in Santa Cruz Tuesday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Central Coast AirFest returns to Santa Maria for the first time since 2019
This weekend, planes ranging from vintage warbirds to Air Force fighter jets will be taking flight at the Santa Maria Airport.
Haunted house now open at new location in Paso Robles
– The popular haunted house attraction Nightmare on Main Street has returned this year at a new location. It’s moved from Templeton to the former home of the Old Village Thrift Shop at 828 14th Street in downtown Paso Robles. The attraction was named one of “The seven scariest...
