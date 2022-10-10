ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot

Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Man accused of stabbing and killing his co-trucker along Interstate 5. Here’s his defense

The man accused of killing his co-worker along Interstate 5 near Newman in August claims he acted in self-defense when hours of arguing turned physical. The men were drivers for a Southern California trucking company and were heading south on I-5 on their last day of a six-day haul together, according to testimony during a preliminary hearing in Stanislaus Superior Court on Monday.
NEWMAN, CA
foxla.com

Homicide suspect arrested in Watts after hours-long search

LOS ANGELES - Officials arrested a homicide suspect who fled from authorities in Watts Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 41-year-old suspect - whose name was not released - is wanted in connection with the murder of Shon Shaquil Amey in South Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Officials said the suspect was walking in the street when he had an argument with Amey and fatally shot him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
California State
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Vehicle crashes into Glendale building, at least 1 injured: Police

GLENDALE, Calif. - At least one person was injured after two cars crashed into a building in Glendale Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. The crash happened shortly around noon Wednesday, according to Glendale Police, at a building in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Images from SkyFOX show the building as Vibe Auto Sales.
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home

An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
SOUTH GATE, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified

Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
KTLA

Man arrested for suspected murder of missing Riverside County mother

A man was arrested on Friday for the suspected murder of a Riverside County mother who went missing in 2020. The suspect, Angel Martine McIntire, a 28-year-old Beaumont resident, was arrested on charges of suspicion of murder, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The missing woman, Diana Perez Gonzalez, a 27-year-old San Jacinto resident, […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves one wounded near Fremont High School

LOS ANGELES – A man was wounded in a shooting in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South Los Angeles, police said Wednesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Division were called at 1:16 a.m. to the intersection of 76th Street and San Pedro Street near Fremont High School regarding a shots fired call.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man allegedly stabs 4 people in separate incidents in Pomona

A man was arrested and later charged after allegedly stabbing four people in separate incidents in Pomona last week. The first incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. Oct. 7, when Pomona police responded to a stabbing in the 400 block of East Kingsley Avenue. There, officers found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. The […]
POMONA, CA

