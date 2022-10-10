Read full article on original website
Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot
Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Man accused of stabbing and killing his co-trucker along Interstate 5. Here’s his defense
The man accused of killing his co-worker along Interstate 5 near Newman in August claims he acted in self-defense when hours of arguing turned physical. The men were drivers for a Southern California trucking company and were heading south on I-5 on their last day of a six-day haul together, according to testimony during a preliminary hearing in Stanislaus Superior Court on Monday.
27-year-old man in custody for kidnap, assault of teen in El Sereno
A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a teenager was sexually assaulted at a park in El Sereno.
foxla.com
Homicide suspect arrested in Watts after hours-long search
LOS ANGELES - Officials arrested a homicide suspect who fled from authorities in Watts Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 41-year-old suspect - whose name was not released - is wanted in connection with the murder of Shon Shaquil Amey in South Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Officials said the suspect was walking in the street when he had an argument with Amey and fatally shot him.
foxla.com
Vehicle crashes into Glendale building, at least 1 injured: Police
GLENDALE, Calif. - At least one person was injured after two cars crashed into a building in Glendale Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. The crash happened shortly around noon Wednesday, according to Glendale Police, at a building in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Images from SkyFOX show the building as Vibe Auto Sales.
2urbangirls.com
Man sentenced to state prison after girlfriend’s body found in Compton alley
COMPTON, Calif. – A man who was arrested in Mexico in connection with his girlfriend’s stabbing death was sentenced Wednesday to 26 years to life in state prison. Victor Hugo Sosa, 27, was convicted May 4 of first-degree murder for the February 2021 slaying of Daisy De La O.
Police Arrest Suspect in Assault of 14-Year-Old at El Sereno Park
A man was in custody Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old child at El Sereno Park.
Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home
An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
Porsche driver injured while fighting off would-be carjackers in East Hollywood
The driver of a Porsche was injured while fighting off two would-be carjackers in East Hollywood Tuesday night. Officers responded to an attempted carjacking call shortly before 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Mariposa Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. Video showed the victim’s vehicle, a black Porsche, still at the scene […]
Three men arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of felony catalytic converter theft, Burbank police said on Wednesday. The men were each being held in lieu of $20,000 bond, and were due to appear in court Thursday,.
Authorities Looking for Homicide Suspect in South LA Area
A homicide suspect was being sought Wednesday in the South Los Angeles area, police said.
Retired LAPD lieutenant fights reduced charge against driver who hit him with pickup in Agoura
A retired LAPD lieutenant who was severely injured during a hit-and-run crash while riding his bicycle last year is now fighting for justice. He says the driver was initially charged with a felony, but has reached a deal that drops the charge to a misdemeanor.
Man arrested for allegedly robbing four banks over two months
A 32-year-old man who allegedly robbed four banks over a two-month period was arrested in Long Beach, L.A. County deputies said. Devon Neal was arrested early Wednesday morning at his residence.
Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified
Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
1 dead after shooting involving LAPD officers during foot pursuit in Wilmington area
One person is dead after a police shooting in the Wilmington area Tuesday morning, and the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating.
Man Shot at 7-Eleven in Baldwin Hills
A man was shot in Baldwin Hills and police Wednesday are investigating it as a gang-related shooting.
Man arrested for suspected murder of missing Riverside County mother
A man was arrested on Friday for the suspected murder of a Riverside County mother who went missing in 2020. The suspect, Angel Martine McIntire, a 28-year-old Beaumont resident, was arrested on charges of suspicion of murder, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The missing woman, Diana Perez Gonzalez, a 27-year-old San Jacinto resident, […]
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves one wounded near Fremont High School
LOS ANGELES – A man was wounded in a shooting in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South Los Angeles, police said Wednesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Division were called at 1:16 a.m. to the intersection of 76th Street and San Pedro Street near Fremont High School regarding a shots fired call.
Man allegedly stabs 4 people in separate incidents in Pomona
A man was arrested and later charged after allegedly stabbing four people in separate incidents in Pomona last week. The first incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. Oct. 7, when Pomona police responded to a stabbing in the 400 block of East Kingsley Avenue. There, officers found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. The […]
Mother of 17-year-old Fullerton girl believes daughter died from fentanyl overdose
The mother of a 17-year-old girl from Fullerton believes her daughter is the latest victim of a fatal fentanyl overdose. While Fullerton police have yet to confirm that Trinity Cornejo’s death was fentanyl-related, her mother and family are reeling from the loss and remembering the person the teen was and hoped to be. […]
