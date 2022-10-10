New Clemson baseball coach expands Tigers' vocabulary to include 'Bunker' and 'Playground'

Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Florida State's 'giant' receiver among 4 things to watch for Clemson
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Before the Tigers made their trek this week to Tallahassee, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney admitted last year's matchup with the Seminoles made him a little queasy. “Listen, I wanted to vomit watching the Florida State game last year,” Swinney said. “I mean, it was so painful...
The Post and Courier
Sapakoff: Transfer portal talk, stability lifts Clemson offensive line
CLEMSON – Who says Dabo Swinney hasn’t embraced the college football trend of immediate transfer portal gratification?. All that talk from concerned Clemson fans and national pundits (and a certain good-looking Palmetto State columnist) about the Tigers blowing opportunities to keep up with Georgia and Alabama (and Ohio State and Tennessee and almost everyone else) plugging in new stars?
2023 OL Decommits From Clemson
Clemson loses blue-chip offensive lineman from its 2023 recruiting class.
The Post and Courier
Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei isn't a burner on the ground, but he's willing
CLEMSON — Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei holds dual perspectives about his ability to run the football, and he experienced both during a 40-yard run at Boston College. After Uiagalelei slithered through the Eagles’ defense on a draw on third-and-3, high-stepping a defender and sprinting toward the goal line with no one in front of him, he knew “reality” was going to hit at some point. Uiagalelei, at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, is known for his ability to zip deep balls over the heads of corners and safeties, not his ability to run away from them.
spartanburgsportsradio.com
Week 8 4A/5A Preview
Region II-5A Gaffney (4-2, 1-0) at Boiling Springs (2-6, 0-2) This week’s Game of the Week features two teams in Region 2-5A. Boiling Springs fell to Byrnes last week 30-7, while Gaffney knocked off Spartanburg 26-20 in overtime. The Bulldogs have continued to improve throughout the season, even with an 0-2 start to region play. Gaffney has rebounded after a rough start to the year, winning three straight over very tough opponents.
myclintonnews.com
It's a long-time rivalry - Clinton vs Woodruff
What do you do when you’re not playing. So when the Clinton Red Devils aren’t playing football, everybody just heads to Disney World for that mid-season vacation? Not hardly. It’s a time for resting and healing, and evaluating your own tendencies, according to Clinton Football Head Coach Corey...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Cider, Pumpkin Patches, Scarecrows, and Views Are All on These 5 Upstate, SC Fall Driving Routes!
If you’re overwhelmed by all the awesome things to do during fall in the Upstate, SC we’ve narrowed down five routes that include short hikes with amazing views, spots to get coffee and lunch, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes. Fall is an insanely busy time of year for...
iheart.com
Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided
(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
3 charged following shooting at Clemson church parking lot
Three people were facing charges Monday in connection with a September shooting in the parking lot of a Clemson church.
WYFF4.com
'Today Show' host Craig Melvin, award-wining Alexander Smalls come 'home' to Wofford
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — One famous graduate from an Upstate college welcomed home another Wednesday on campus, and the two served up a cultural and culinary feast. "TODAY Show" host Craig Melvin, a Wofford College alumnus and trustee, was on hand to celebrate Alexander Smalls. "I'm fully aware of my...
livability.com
Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC
Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
The Post and Courier
Sully's Steamers newest location now open in Mauldin
MAULDIN — When Robert Sullivan opened Sully's Steamers in downtown Greenville, he considered himself nothing close to a chef or food expert. Rather, he was "an average Joe" who wanted to offer better sandwich options. Nearly a decade later, the shop that specializes in steamed bagel sandwiches is about...
The Post and Courier
Greenville area real estate happenings for week of Oct. 14
What: Monthly meeting of the Upstate Carolina Real Estate Investors Association, featuring guest speakers, networking opportunities, education and more. Networking hour begins at 6 p.m., with main meeting following at 7. Guests are welcome, and part of the event will also be streamed live. When: Oct. 17, 6-9 p.m. Where:...
North Carolina HBCU leader ‘outraged’ after bus of Black students stopped in SC
“Armed police, interrogating innocent Black students, conducting searches without probable cause and blood-thirsty dogs. It’s hard to imagine.”
FOX Carolina
New food hall coming to Bridgeway Station in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hughes Investments announced a partnership to create a new food hall concept coming to BridgeWay Station. Organizers say the new venue will feature a Public House with 100 different beer selections and five casual food concepts: Bourbon St. Burgers, The Flying Philly, American Taco, The Market, and Crazy Cow Creamery.
WYFF4.com
Bricktop's is coming to downtown Greenville in old Brooks Brothers location
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Another new restaurant is coming to downtown Greenville. A sign on the window of the former Brooks Brothers location at 1 North Main St. says BrickTop's will open in Spring 2023. The plans for the new restaurant, which will include outdoor seating, were brought before the...
Proposed RV park denied by planning commission in Anderson Co.
A proposed RV park was denied Tuesday evening by the planning commission in Anderson County.
WYFF4.com
Driver dies when truck goes off Greer road, hits object, coroner says
GREER, S.C. — A Greenville County man was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash, according to the coroner's office. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Joshua D. Strange, 44, of Greer, died in the single vehicle collision at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive.
abccolumbia.com
Spartanburg suspect arrested after committing armed robbery at gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A man accused of killing five people in Spartanburg over the weekend has been arrested in Georgia. Police say James Drayton was arrested Monday in Burke County, just south of Augusta after committing an armed robbery at a gas station. That’s when they learned he was...
gsabusiness.com
Fluor’s Greenville office looking for engineers and more
A company with deep local roots and projects underway around the world is on a hiring binge. The engineering giant Fluor has hired about 250 people in the last year for the Greenville office and needs another 250 to 300 by the first quarter of 2023. According to Annette Allen,...
