New Clemson baseball coach expands Tigers' vocabulary to include 'Bunker' and 'Playground'

CLEMSON — Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei holds dual perspectives about his ability to run the football, and he experienced both during a 40-yard run at Boston College. After Uiagalelei slithered through the Eagles’ defense on a draw on third-and-3, high-stepping a defender and sprinting toward the goal line with no one in front of him, he knew “reality” was going to hit at some point. Uiagalelei, at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, is known for his ability to zip deep balls over the heads of corners and safeties, not his ability to run away from them.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO