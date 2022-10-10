Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands enjoy annual Pioneer Day celebration
‘It’s our unique hometown holiday,’ says Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin. – Early morning traditions kicked off an eventful Pioneer Day in Paso Robles Saturday. The first volunteers to work on the preparation of the annual bean feed arrived around 5 a.m. By seven, a group of Lions Club members and other volunteers steadily stirred the beans in old whaling pots which were used in Avila Beach to the 19th century. The beans have to be stirred constantly for hours with big paddles that prevent them from scorching. Volunteer David Kujida supervised the operation on 12th Street in the Downtown City Park.
kprl.com
Fundraiser Concert Tonight 10.11.2022
Tonight, a fundraising concert at Libretto in downtown Paso Robles. Two local pianists performing to raise money for the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation. To get tickets for tonight’s fundraising performance for the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation, go to libretto.com. Mark Wilson and Corey Jordan performing live tonight...
Haunted house now open at new location in Paso Robles
– The popular haunted house attraction Nightmare on Main Street has returned this year at a new location. It’s moved from Templeton to the former home of the Old Village Thrift Shop at 828 14th Street in downtown Paso Robles. The attraction was named one of “The seven scariest...
kprl.com
Roundabout in Paso 10.12.2022
Ditas Esperanza of the Paso Robles public works department says progress is underway on that roundabout project by the Culinary Arts Academy. Ditas says there’s also work on Melody and Appaloosa. More on that tomorrow.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lompoc Record
Santa Maria Fairpark hosts inaugural Tamale Festival
Hundreds turned out for the inaugural Tamale Festival held Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Patrons were treated to various tamale vendors and musical performances for a day of food and fun at the fairgrounds in the heart of Santa Maria. A tamal is a traditional dish made of masa,...
Pismo Beach reminding community about harvesting rules ahead of Clam Festival
While the Pismo Clam saw a decrease in population back in 2016, the City of Pismo Beach started to see an increase, the most recent numbers are from 2021, showing a population size of 25,000.
Hundreds take part in the Central Coast Railroad Festival
Over 500 people came to the county-wide festival including kids. The festival also featured tours of private model railroad layouts all the way from Paso Robles to Orcutt.
kprl.com
Orange Bag Program 10.12.2022
The city of Atascadero has a new program to help homeless people pick up their own trash. It’s the Orange Bag program. Deputy city manager Laura Christianson explains the Orange Bag program to city council at last night’s meeting. The plan is to make orange garbage bags available...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Historic Printery Building Get its Doors Back
ATASCADERO — On Friday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m., the historic Printery building got a facelift. After multiple years of vandalism and lots of restoration, the original doors and transom windows are back on the Printery. Local Questers Chapter, Agua Caliente, and the State Questers of California funded the restoration project.
kprl.com
Paso Robles School Board 10.11.2022
The Paso Robles school board meets this evening at the district office board room. Early in the meeting, the school board will swear into office retired marine Lt. Colonel Kenneth Enney. Colonel Enney was selected to finish out the term of Chris Bausch, who moved over to the city council.
Asian Citrus Psyllids discovered in Arroyo Grande
Six adult Asian Citrus Psyllids have been found in an insect trap in a residential neighborhood in Arroyo Grande, the San Luis Obispo County Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday.
Central Coast AirFest returns to Santa Maria for the first time since 2019
This weekend, planes ranging from vintage warbirds to Air Force fighter jets will be taking flight at the Santa Maria Airport.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Death notices for Oct. 7-8
Zonk Thompson, age 71, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Zonk was born on Sept. 17, 1951. William Ratliff, age 90, of Bakersfield, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. William was born on Oct. 23, 1931. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries...
SONIC burger planning to open Atascadero location
A popular drive-in burger chain has plans to open in Atascadero sometime next year. The plans are expected to be reviewed this week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in Paso Robles the week of Oct. 2
The median price per square foot for a home in Paso Robles increased in the last week to $383. That’s $89 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Paso Robles was $349. The most...
kprl.com
North County Weather 10.12.2022
Sunshine today, highs near 86 in Paso Robles. 82 in Atascadero. WNW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 50. NNW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny, high’s near 88 in Paso Robles. 83 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour. We’ll see...
kprl.com
Parking Citations in Paso 10.12.2022
Paso Robles mayor Steve Martin makes it official. Those parking citations issued to Pioneer Day visitors can be nullified, if you complete the paperwork. So, if you got one of those $50 parking tickets, you can go to the city website and protest it. You fill in the form, and they’ll nullify the ticket.
Longtime commercial center sold in Cambria. What are the plans for the property?
“We want to keep it like it is, but make it nicer … more aesthetically appealing but keep that funky vibe that Cambria has and that we love,” one of owners said.
kprl.com
Striping Major Streets in Paso 10.11.2022
While you were sleeping, Paso Robles road crews were restriping some major city streets in Paso Robles. The street painting will take several weeks during the hours of eight at night and five in the morning. Ditas Esparanza of the Paso Robles public works department says there’s progress to be...
Atascadero arrest records for Oct. 3 to 9
On Oct. 3, Michael Robert Tanaka, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera for driving under the influence. On Oct. 3, Brenda Sue Arp, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera and possession of a controlled substance. On Oct. 4,...
Comments / 0