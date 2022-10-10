ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles Daily News

Thousands enjoy annual Pioneer Day celebration

‘It’s our unique hometown holiday,’ says Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin. – Early morning traditions kicked off an eventful Pioneer Day in Paso Robles Saturday. The first volunteers to work on the preparation of the annual bean feed arrived around 5 a.m. By seven, a group of Lions Club members and other volunteers steadily stirred the beans in old whaling pots which were used in Avila Beach to the 19th century. The beans have to be stirred constantly for hours with big paddles that prevent them from scorching. Volunteer David Kujida supervised the operation on 12th Street in the Downtown City Park.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Fundraiser Concert Tonight 10.11.2022

Tonight, a fundraising concert at Libretto in downtown Paso Robles. Two local pianists performing to raise money for the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation. To get tickets for tonight’s fundraising performance for the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation, go to libretto.com. Mark Wilson and Corey Jordan performing live tonight...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Roundabout in Paso 10.12.2022

Ditas Esperanza of the Paso Robles public works department says progress is underway on that roundabout project by the Culinary Arts Academy. Ditas says there’s also work on Melody and Appaloosa. More on that tomorrow.
PASO ROBLES, CA
City
Paso Robles, CA
City
Avila Beach, CA
Local
California Society
Paso Robles, CA
Society
Lompoc Record

Santa Maria Fairpark hosts inaugural Tamale Festival

Hundreds turned out for the inaugural Tamale Festival held Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Patrons were treated to various tamale vendors and musical performances for a day of food and fun at the fairgrounds in the heart of Santa Maria. A tamal is a traditional dish made of masa,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
kprl.com

Orange Bag Program 10.12.2022

The city of Atascadero has a new program to help homeless people pick up their own trash. It’s the Orange Bag program. Deputy city manager Laura Christianson explains the Orange Bag program to city council at last night’s meeting. The plan is to make orange garbage bags available...
ATASCADERO, CA
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Volunteers#Parade#The Lions Club#Cowgirls#Pioneer Day 2022
The Atascadero News

Historic Printery Building Get its Doors Back

ATASCADERO — On Friday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m., the historic Printery building got a facelift. After multiple years of vandalism and lots of restoration, the original doors and transom windows are back on the Printery. Local Questers Chapter, Agua Caliente, and the State Questers of California funded the restoration project.
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Paso Robles School Board 10.11.2022

The Paso Robles school board meets this evening at the district office board room. Early in the meeting, the school board will swear into office retired marine Lt. Colonel Kenneth Enney. Colonel Enney was selected to finish out the term of Chris Bausch, who moved over to the city council.
PASO ROBLES, CA
NewsBreak
Society
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 7-8

Zonk Thompson, age 71, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Zonk was born on Sept. 17, 1951. William Ratliff, age 90, of Bakersfield, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. William was born on Oct. 23, 1931. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries...
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

North County Weather 10.12.2022

Sunshine today, highs near 86 in Paso Robles. 82 in Atascadero. WNW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 50. NNW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny, high’s near 88 in Paso Robles. 83 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour. We’ll see...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Parking Citations in Paso 10.12.2022

Paso Robles mayor Steve Martin makes it official. Those parking citations issued to Pioneer Day visitors can be nullified, if you complete the paperwork. So, if you got one of those $50 parking tickets, you can go to the city website and protest it. You fill in the form, and they’ll nullify the ticket.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Striping Major Streets in Paso 10.11.2022

While you were sleeping, Paso Robles road crews were restriping some major city streets in Paso Robles. The street painting will take several weeks during the hours of eight at night and five in the morning. Ditas Esparanza of the Paso Robles public works department says there’s progress to be...
PASO ROBLES, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Oct. 3 to 9

On Oct. 3, Michael Robert Tanaka, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera for driving under the influence. On Oct. 3, Brenda Sue Arp, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera and possession of a controlled substance. On Oct. 4,...
ATASCADERO, CA

