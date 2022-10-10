Woman charged with murder after body found in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A woman is facing a murder charge after another woman’s body was found in Laurel.
A report led to the discovery of the woman's body in the 2000 block of Lindsey Avenue on Wednesday, October 5. The coroner estimated she had died six months to a year ago.
Laurel police didn’t release any information about her identity. Her body was sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for an autopsy.
On Friday, October 7, police charged Phyllis Tiller Watts, 54, with murder. Her bond was set at $750,000.
