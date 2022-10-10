ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MS

Woman charged with murder after body found in Laurel

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

LAUREL, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A woman is facing a murder charge after another woman’s body was found in Laurel.

A report led to the discovery of the woman’s body in the 2000 block of Lindsey Avenue on Wednesday, October 5. The coroner estimated she had died six months to a year ago.

Multiple people injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-59

Laurel police didn’t release any information about her identity. Her body was sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

On Friday, October 7, police charged Phyllis Tiller Watts, 54, with murder. Her bond was set at $750,000.

