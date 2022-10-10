Read full article on original website
Texas federal judge guts transgender worker protections in new ruling
The ruling is part of a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Migrant advocates praise new public charge rule; 14 states file opposing brief
Migrant advocates are supporting the Biden administration's new public charge rule, while Texas on Tuesday joined other states to file against it.
Illinois joins Nevada and Virginia by taking Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court
SPRINGFIELD – Attorneys for the state of Illinois joined their colleagues in Nevada and Virginia Wednesday in asking a federal appellate court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment has been legally ratified as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. “I have a daughter who intends to practice...
Court of Appeals decides DACA is illegal
Thousands of "dreamers" protected under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA, have found themselves in limbo once again.
Federal appeals court rules Obama-era DACA program illegal, buts says 600,000 already in US can stay
A federal appeals court determined that the Obama administration didn't have the authority to institute the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program but declined to dismantle it, allowing more than 600,000 immigrants to continue to enjoy its protections. The 5th U.S. Circuit ordered a review of new changes by the...
Mike Pence says the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade doesn't necessarily threaten rights to same-sex marriage and birth control
Pence said he has "enormous respect" for Justice Clarence Thomas, who argued the Court should "reconsider" decisions on same-sex rights and contraception.
Montana judge rules transgender sports rule unconstitutional
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana state judge has determined three laws passed by Montana’s Republican-controlled legislature to regulate activities on university campuses are unconstitutional, including one that sought to ban transgender women from participating on female collegiate sports teams. Montana’s Constitution gives the state board of regents full authority to govern public college campuses and precludes state lawmakers from imposing their own rules, District Court Judge Rienne McElyea said in a ruling issued Wednesday that was emailed to attorneys in the case on Friday. Her ruling noted that the Montana Supreme Court recently affirmed the same conclusion in...
Justice Department to seek prison time for Texas family of 5 in Jan. 6 case
Prosecutors are seeking prison time for five members of a Texas family arrested for roles in the U.S. Capitol breach. In new court filings, the Justice Department recommends one month in prison for Dawn and Thomas Munn, and 21-day prison sentences for three of the couple's adult children. The Munn...
Colorado baker who went to Supreme Court over gay wedding cake challenges ruling on transgender cake
A Colorado baker who made headlines for a partial Supreme Court victory over his opposition to a gay wedding cake is now challenging a ruling over a transgender cake.On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that lawyers forJack Phillips appealed a court ruling made last year which found him in violation of the state’s anti-discrimination laws by refusing a transgender woman’s cake. He was ordered to pay the maximum amount under the state’s Anti Discrimination Act to the customer who sued for refusing her request to bake a cake that would celebrate her gender transition in 2017, the AP said.Autumn...
The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret
The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
Montana judge blocks state law requiring transgender surgery to change birth certificate
A Montana judge blocked a recent state law that prevented transgender people from changing their gender on birth certificates without undergoing surgery. Last week, state health officials adopted a rule permanently blocking people from changing the gender on their birth certificates. Plaintiffs filed a complaint challenging SB280, which passed in...
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week. In lieu of the highly anticipated interview, Lake summoned reporters to a news conference to attack the decision, her rivals and the mainstream media. She has made Hobbs’ refusal to debate a central plank of her campaign, saying it shows Hobbs lacks the strength to be governor. “She should not be given a half an hour of free airtime,” Lake said of her rival.
'Day Without Us' protesters walk out over abortion-rights reversal, days before Supreme Court returns
People across the United States skipped work on Friday in protest of the Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. The "Day Without Us" event comes days before the start of the next term. Partner organizations include the Movement for Black Lives, Move On, the Women's March...
Federal court to decide future of DACA in the coming days
SAN DIEGO — October is a daunting time for the 600,000 dreamers who have continued living and working in the U.S. without fear of deportation. Something that many young immigrants living in the U.S. were unable to do before the Obama-era Program, but all of that could be stripped away in a matter of days.
U.S. Supreme Court majority questions California law requiring bigger pig pens
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over a challenge to a California law that would increase space requirements for pregnant sows. It's an important case for Iowa, as the nation's largest pork producer. Hog farmers who can't meet the requirement would be blocked from selling their products in California,...
Judge reverses course and orders Texas attorney general to testify in abortion lawsuit
A federal judge who quashed subpoenas for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to testify in an abortion rights lawsuit is now reversing course and ordering the state's top law enforcement official to provide testimony.
Ohio court blocks six-week abortion ban indefinitely
As litigation continues, abortions up to 22 weeks of pregnancy remain legal in state
Federal judge halts key parts of New York's new gun law, says state turned a constitutional right into a "mere request"
A federal judge halted key provisions Thursday of New York's latest attempt to restrict who can carry a handgun in public and where firearms can be brought, saying multiple parts of a law the state passed this year are unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby focused on multiple parts of...
Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition
DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
Ilhan Omar equates women protesting Islamic law in Iran with abortion fight in US
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., drew comparisons between women risking their lives to protest Islamic law in Iran to women fighting for abortion rights in the United States. During a campaign rally to re-elect Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Friday, Omar said pro-life Republicans are challenging women’s bodily autonomy, much like Iran’s oppressive clerical regime led by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Dozens of people throughout Iran have been killed by police and thousands arrested in protests ignited by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
