Iowa State

Montana judge rules transgender sports rule unconstitutional

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana state judge has determined three laws passed by Montana’s Republican-controlled legislature to regulate activities on university campuses are unconstitutional, including one that sought to ban transgender women from participating on female collegiate sports teams. Montana’s Constitution gives the state board of regents full authority to govern public college campuses and precludes state lawmakers from imposing their own rules, District Court Judge Rienne McElyea said in a ruling issued Wednesday that was emailed to attorneys in the case on Friday. Her ruling noted that the Montana Supreme Court recently affirmed the same conclusion in...
The Independent

Colorado baker who went to Supreme Court over gay wedding cake challenges ruling on transgender cake

A Colorado baker who made headlines for a partial Supreme Court victory over his opposition to a gay wedding cake is now challenging a ruling over a transgender cake.On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that lawyers forJack Phillips appealed a court ruling made last year which found him in violation of the state’s anti-discrimination laws by refusing a transgender woman’s cake. He was ordered to pay the maximum amount under the state’s Anti Discrimination Act to the customer who sued for refusing her request to bake a cake that would celebrate her gender transition in 2017, the AP said.Autumn...
Salon

The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret

The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
The Associated Press

New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week. In lieu of the highly anticipated interview, Lake summoned reporters to a news conference to attack the decision, her rivals and the mainstream media. She has made Hobbs’ refusal to debate a central plank of her campaign, saying it shows Hobbs lacks the strength to be governor. “She should not be given a half an hour of free airtime,” Lake said of her rival.
Federal court to decide future of DACA in the coming days

SAN DIEGO — October is a daunting time for the 600,000 dreamers who have continued living and working in the U.S. without fear of deportation. Something that many young immigrants living in the U.S. were unable to do before the Obama-era Program, but all of that could be stripped away in a matter of days.
Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition

DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
Ilhan Omar equates women protesting Islamic law in Iran with abortion fight in US

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., drew comparisons between women risking their lives to protest Islamic law in Iran to women fighting for abortion rights in the United States. During a campaign rally to re-elect Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Friday, Omar said pro-life Republicans are challenging women’s bodily autonomy, much like Iran’s oppressive clerical regime led by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Dozens of people throughout Iran have been killed by police and thousands arrested in protests ignited by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
