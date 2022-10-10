ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

KXAN

Are some Austin seniors paying a utility fee they don’t have to?

Marcy Goodfleisch learned she was exempt from paying Austin’s transportation user fee “by accident.” People 65 or older don’t have to pay that fee, which shows up on city utility bills and ranges from about $10 to $15 a month. But there’s a catch: you have to apply for the exemption.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

NEW BIZ: Check out The Library@Big Iron

A unique business opened in Round Mountain, and the public is invited to see what The Library@Big Iron is all about. A grand opening for the library, furniture store, and tasting barn is Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4-9:30 p.m. with live music by Jimmy Lee Jones from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The...
ROUND MOUNTAIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas

As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
KILLEEN, TX
dailytrib.com

MFISD staff get grants for classroom supplies

The Marble Falls Education Foundation recently awarded 80 mini-grants of up to $250 each to teachers and staff members in the Marble Falls Independent School District to help purchase classroom essentials. The grants will pay for supplies such as pencils, paper, books, and educational tools, including robots, math manipulatives, and...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County adjusts policy for overworked, understaffed dispatchers

The Burnet County Commissioners Court approved two policies in support of overworked and understaffed Burnet County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers during its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11. One policy amends personnel overtime rates to reflect actual wage rather than an average of hourly wages. The other policy will allow for...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
US105

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
post-register.com

BBQ Fest schedule of events￼

Here is updated information from Texas Monthly regarding its BBQ Fest scheduled for Nov. 5-6 in Lockhart. The celebration of the wide world of BBQ, featuring food, drinks, live music, cooking demos, and a marketplace. Featured joints will showcase international and creative flavors, plus a lineup of curated taquerias. Market...
LOCKHART, TX

