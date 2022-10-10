BELL COUNTY, Texas — Renewing your vehicle registration in Bell County is about to get a little trickier... that is, if you have any outstanding tickets or fines. Next Tuesday, Oct. 18, Bell County officials will officially launch its 'Scofflaw Program,' which is designed to stop anyone from registering their vehicle if they have an unpaid fine to the county.

BELL COUNTY, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO