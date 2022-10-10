Read full article on original website
Are some Austin seniors paying a utility fee they don’t have to?
Marcy Goodfleisch learned she was exempt from paying Austin’s transportation user fee “by accident.” People 65 or older don’t have to pay that fee, which shows up on city utility bills and ranges from about $10 to $15 a month. But there’s a catch: you have to apply for the exemption.
Marble Falls farm features 4-acre maze in the shape of Texas
Everything really is bigger in Texas.
MAPS: Thousands of birds flying over Central Texas skies
On Wednesday and Thursday, thousands of birds will migrate through Central Texas and Austin to get to warmer locations as temperatures drop.
15-foot homecoming mum: Round Rock floral design students unveil giant creation
They say "everything is bigger in Texas" — that's including a homecoming mum that students at a Round Rock high school put together.
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove developer bringing back Joy Drive-In as RV park
Some longtime Covites may remember the evenings back in the 60s, 70s, and 80s when they would pile into the family car and head to the edge of town and line up to watch movies at the Joy Drive In. Its iconic screen still stands set back from F.M. 2657,...
Bell County to launch 'Scofflaw Program;' stops vehicle registrations over unpaid tickets, fines
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Renewing your vehicle registration in Bell County is about to get a little trickier... that is, if you have any outstanding tickets or fines. Next Tuesday, Oct. 18, Bell County officials will officially launch its 'Scofflaw Program,' which is designed to stop anyone from registering their vehicle if they have an unpaid fine to the county.
dailytrib.com
NEW BIZ: Check out The Library@Big Iron
A unique business opened in Round Mountain, and the public is invited to see what The Library@Big Iron is all about. A grand opening for the library, furniture store, and tasting barn is Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4-9:30 p.m. with live music by Jimmy Lee Jones from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The...
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
KWTX
Vehicle registration in Bell County will now include check for outstanding citations, fines
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Starting next week, registering your new vehicle or renewing your vehicle registration will include a review to find any outstanding tickets and fines owed by the car owner. On Wednesday, October 12, Bell County announced its new Scofflaw Program will go into effect on Tuesday, October...
ACL brings thousands of people to Austin, yet one downtown business loses most of its customers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival generated $369 million in economic activity in 2021. Hotels, restaurants and local businesses all felt the impact of ACL. But while it was a time of much profit for some, it was a time of much loss for one Austin restaurant.
Big build-to-rent housing developer to make Texas debut in Hutto
A national developer of build-to-rent homes has chosen Hutto for one of its first two communities in Texas.
dailytrib.com
MFISD staff get grants for classroom supplies
The Marble Falls Education Foundation recently awarded 80 mini-grants of up to $250 each to teachers and staff members in the Marble Falls Independent School District to help purchase classroom essentials. The grants will pay for supplies such as pencils, paper, books, and educational tools, including robots, math manipulatives, and...
Stuck in a not-so-perfect storm: Some buyers of new homes are dropping out of contracts
One local realty company said folks who bought at the top of Austin's housing market earlier this year or even earlier now find themselves trapped in confusing contracts with their builders.
Texas heat index could soon surpass 120 degrees, study finds
A recent report published by the First Street Foundation found soon the heat index could surpass 125 degrees in much of Texas. The study was first reported by our media partners with the Texas Tribune. The increase in the heat index is a result of climate change.
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County adjusts policy for overworked, understaffed dispatchers
The Burnet County Commissioners Court approved two policies in support of overworked and understaffed Burnet County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers during its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11. One policy amends personnel overtime rates to reflect actual wage rather than an average of hourly wages. The other policy will allow for...
The Creepy Dolls Left at Baby Head Cemetery in Central Texas
I've always enjoyed learning the history of Texas, and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state there's no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend I had a chance to visit Fredericksburg, Texas,...
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
post-register.com
BBQ Fest schedule of events￼
Here is updated information from Texas Monthly regarding its BBQ Fest scheduled for Nov. 5-6 in Lockhart. The celebration of the wide world of BBQ, featuring food, drinks, live music, cooking demos, and a marketplace. Featured joints will showcase international and creative flavors, plus a lineup of curated taquerias. Market...
Road tripping? These restaurants serve the best Texas-style BBQ
When road-tripping, you're going to need to know where to stop to get the best barbecue in America.
