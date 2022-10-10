Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnypapers.com
Golisano Medical Oncology Center officially awarded QOPI accreditation
The Golisano Medical Oncology Center, a member site of the Roswell Park Care Network, has received Association for Clinical Oncology Quality Oncology Practice Initiative certification for the next three years. As a certified QOPI, the Golisano Medical Oncology Center is listed on the ASCO website and receives detailed reports to...
Selfless Among Us: Dr. Nick Hopkins Neurosurgeon & Renegade
BUFFALO, N.Y. — He often says he's more well known in Beijing or Bangkok than he is in Buffalo or Batavia, but whether or not he's a household name, the local retired neurosurgeon has left an indelible mark in the treatment of stroke and vascular disease. Dr. L. Nelson "Nick" Hopkins, III, is being recognized as one of WGRZ's "Selfless Among Us."
wnypapers.com
Canisius College: Presidential inauguration of Steve K. Stoute set for Oct. 22
Canisius College will celebrate the formal installation of Steve K. Stoute as its 25th president during an inauguration ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in the Koessler Athletic Center, located at the corner of Main Street and Delavan Avenue. A reception will immediately follow. Both the inauguration and reception are open to the public.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County to hold career fair in Niagara Falls
Space still available for businesses looking to participate. The Niagara County Department of Employment and Training will hold a career fair, for those seeking employment, from 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Niagara Riverside Resort, 7001 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls. Close to 70 companies with open positions have signed up to take part, and there is still room for employers who would like to participate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnypapers.com
Niagara University Family Business Center announces upcoming breakfast forums
The Niagara University Family Business Center is celebrating its 20th season of breakfast forums with the following events:. •Tuesday, Nov. 1 (in-person), "The West Herr Auto Group Culture," with Scott Bieler, president and CEO of West Herr Auto Group. •Tuesday, Dec. 6 (in-person), “The Benefits of Being in Groups and...
Buffalo Newscaster Wins New York Emmy Award
It was a busy weekend but a winning one for a legendary broadcaster in Buffalo. Not only did Channel 4's Jacquie Walker present some of the New York Emmy awards this weekend, but she also walked away with one herself. Walker is the longest-tenured news anchor in Buffalo broadcasting history...
12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of
Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
wnypapers.com
Kearns to host annual fall DisAbility awareness event
County Clerk seeks to foster awareness and inclusion with auto bureau outreach. Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns and the Erie County Office for People with Disabilities will hold a special DisAbility Awareness Outreach Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Erie County Auto Bureau located in the Eastern Hills Mall, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville. Those interested should use the main entrance by Duff’s. No appointment is required.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnypapers.com
2nd annual 'Food as Medicine Symposium' is 'A Bridge to Health'
On Oct. 13, the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus’ health and well-being division will present its second annual “Food as Medicine Symposium,” bringing together a range of national and local pioneers in the field to discuss research and policy in the “Food as Medicine” space. The...
Mayor Brown announces city is now accepting American Rescue Plan applications
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is calling on local city organizations to help develop projects with funds from the American Rescue Plan.
wnypapers.com
Carolyn Moore named manager of public relations & community affairs at Mount St. Mary's Hospital
Carolyn Moore was named manager of public relations and community affairs at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston. She has more than two decades of experience in health care public relations, program development, media relations, marketing, grant writing, fundraising and community engagement. Most recently, she served as director of community relations and development for Eastern Niagara Hospital. Prior to that, Moore was director of public relations at DeGraff Memorial Hospital. She also serves as a member of the adjunct faculty of Bryant & Stratton College in Buffalo.
Buffalo Comedian Calls This Town The “Garbage City”
If you heard somebody calling your city the Garbage City, you might take offense. But in this instance, I think it makes sense. Helium comedy club is in downtown Buffalo, and every week, they usually have an open mic night for new comics to try out their standup routine. One of their most recent open mic nights last week saw an interesting take on the city of Rochester.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnypapers.com
Special Olympics New York 'Polar Plunge' is back
Special Olympics New York will once again take on the chilly waters of Lake Erie to raise funds and awareness for the local athletes of Special Olympics New York. The two-day “Buffalo Polar Plunge,” presented by Towne Automotive Group, is designed to bring thousands together for one reason: inclusion.
wnypapers.com
HAL to learn more about replica of Dewitt Clinton's canal boat
The Historical Association of Lewiston’s next program is titled “Building the Replica of Dewitt Clinton’s Canal Boat for the Erie Canal Bicentennial.” John Montague will present at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Lutheran Church of the Messiah Fellowship Hall, 915 Oneida St. In anticipation...
Rihanna at Country Music Venue in Buffalo, New York
The 2022 halftime Super Bowl performer stopped in Buffalo for a performance at a self-proclaimed 'country music' bar in Western New York and ALMOST NOBODY CAME. Rihanna was recently named the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show performer for the big game in Arizona this coming February. Of course, the Super Bowl halftime performance is constantly criticized as it is one of the most anticipated parts of the game. Listening to some people complain about Rihanna being the halftime entertainment reminded me of a story.
wnypapers.com
HAL scholarship commemorates Indigenous Peoples Day
Ken Slaugenhoupt, right, president of the Historical Association of Lewiston, presents Elijah Smith, a member of the Deer Clan of the Tuscarora Nation, the annual HAL scholarship commemorating Indigenous Peoples Day, on Monday, Oct. 10. Elijah is a student at the University at Buffalo who a degree in liberal arts...
wnypapers.com
'Native American Harvest Celebration': Giving thanks at Artpark
From 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Artpark & Company will present the first “Native Fall Harvest Celebration” of thanks with traditional songs, dance, harvest storytelling, a lacrosse workshop, interactive activities and a cornhusk doll workshop. Admission is free. There will also be traditional foods, beading demonstrations and an...
wnypapers.com
Palace Theatre program to feature Cold Spring Cemetery
Linda Lee, vice president of the board of trustees of Cold Spring Cemetery, will present a program at the Lockport Palace Theater at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Organizers said, “She will outline the history of the cemetery and discuss aspects of it that most people aren’t aware of. Lee will also speak about the lives of some of the ‘residents’ who now occupy one of Lockport’s oldest burial grounds. The audience will hear the stories and ‘meet’ the famous, and the not-so-famous, people who contributed to the past, and future, of Lockport, Niagara County and the Erie Canal.”
Buffalo Restaurant Reveals a French Onion Soup Burger
There are a few foods which define Buffalo and Western New York. I'm not sure anyone would want to dispute with you about chicken wings being at number one, because it is the food we are most known for and there are literally dozens and even a few hundred places that serve up amazing to solid wings across the region.
wnypapers.com
Veggie Van takes on food deserts in Niagara County
Kevin O’Connor used to walk five miles from his apartment complex in Lockport to get to the nearest grocery store. But for the last two years, he’s had access to food from a more convenient location: the Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Niagara County’s Veggie Van mobile market.
Comments / 0