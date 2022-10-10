ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Emma Raducanu turns to Andy Murray's fitness guru Jez Green to make her a machine... but splits with ANOTHER coach after Russian Dmitry Tursunov decided to walk away

Emma Raducanu has turned to the fitness trainer who helped transform Andy Murray from slender teenager into uber athlete. In what may prove to be a significant hire, the former US Open champion has begun work with Jez Green on her off-season training block with a view to establishing a permanent partnership.
Novak Djokovic qualifies for the 2022 ATP Finals after Astana triumph

Novak Djokovic will be playing at the 2022 ATP Finals for the 15th time in his career after he sealed his spot at the 2022 Astana Open. The 21-time Grand Slam champion defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final match in Kazakhstan and that earned him enough points to secure his spot in the 2022 ATP Finals and join the star-studded line-up that includes likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal.
Emma Raducanu to work with former Andy Murray fitness coach Jez Green

Emma Raducanu has teamed up with Andy Murray’s former fitness coach Jez Green after splitting with coach Dmitry Tursunov. Former world No. 20 Tursunov only joined Raducanu’s coaching team in July after the player parted ways with previous coach Torben Beltz in April. The Russian was always only...
Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Simone Biles Pays Tribute to Fiancé Jonathan Owens with Fashionable 'Game Day' Outfit

Simone Biles wants the world to know that she's her fiancé's biggest fan—and she's definitely gotten the message across. The Olympic Gold medalist honored Jonathan Owens by donning a custom-made "Owens" jersey when she attended a recent Houston Texans game at NRG Stadium. Biles cheered her partner on from the sidelines as he and his team played the Los Angeles Chargers, and even gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her stylish 'fit. In the caption, she wrote, "My favorite day of the week: game day."
Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos

Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
Novak Djokovic ‘welcome’ to play Australian Open on one condition

Novak Djokovic could compete at the Australian Open in January but only if the government permit him to enter the country.Djokovic was deported from Australia at the last edition of the Grand Slam event as he has not had the Covid-19 vaccine. AS a result he is not permitted to re-enter the country until 2025 and tournament director Craig Tiley said he cannot speak to the government on the player’s behalf.“It’s not a matter we can lobby on,” said Tiley. “Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we’ll follow any instruction after that.“It’s a...
Nia Long Shares Smiley Selfie with Sons Kez and Massai amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Nia Long can be seen smiling alongside sons Kez, 10, and Massai, 21, in the first photo she has posted of herself since the scandal broke Nia Long is enjoying time with her boys. On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet selfie alongside her two sons, 10-year-old Kez Sunday and 21-year-old son Massai Dorsey II. Long captioned the photo — where she smiles as she leans into Kez, who sticks his tongue out next to Massai — with a simple black heart. The photo is the first that the Fatal...
