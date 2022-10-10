Read full article on original website
Emma Raducanu turns to Andy Murray's fitness guru Jez Green to make her a machine... but splits with ANOTHER coach after Russian Dmitry Tursunov decided to walk away
Emma Raducanu has turned to the fitness trainer who helped transform Andy Murray from slender teenager into uber athlete. In what may prove to be a significant hire, the former US Open champion has begun work with Jez Green on her off-season training block with a view to establishing a permanent partnership.
Simona Halep to join Martina Hingis in South Africa event aimed at fighting gender-based violence
Simona Halep will continue her comeback from surgery when she appears at an exhibition event in South Africa in December. Two-time Grand Slam champion Halep will join Swiss star Martina Hingis at the Africa Cares Tennis Challenge in Johannesburg. The Romanian announced in September that her tennis year was over...
Novak Djokovic qualifies for the 2022 ATP Finals after Astana triumph
Novak Djokovic will be playing at the 2022 ATP Finals for the 15th time in his career after he sealed his spot at the 2022 Astana Open. The 21-time Grand Slam champion defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final match in Kazakhstan and that earned him enough points to secure his spot in the 2022 ATP Finals and join the star-studded line-up that includes likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal.
Shakira Shares Video of Heart Being Stomped on After Gerard Piqué Split
Watch: Is Shakira Shading Ex Gerard Pique in Her New Music?. After a series of cryptic Instagram posts, Shakira confirmed she was teasing her new collaboration single with Ozuna. The Latin star revealed the news on Oct. 8, posting a black-and-white cartoon of a dagger stabbing a heart with the...
Emma Raducanu to work with former Andy Murray fitness coach Jez Green
Emma Raducanu has teamed up with Andy Murray’s former fitness coach Jez Green after splitting with coach Dmitry Tursunov. Former world No. 20 Tursunov only joined Raducanu’s coaching team in July after the player parted ways with previous coach Torben Beltz in April. The Russian was always only...
Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news
Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
Bride catches husband 'in the act' on their wedding day and people are fuming
A viral TikTok has captured the moment a wife caught her husband ‘in the act’ at her brother’s wedding after doing the same thing at their ceremony. Watch the clip below:. Dani Russell, 27, a social media influencer from Sydney, Australia shared the video starring her ‘rugby...
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider marries fiancée Genevieve Davis: 'I’m so lucky to share my life with her'
Jeopardy! star Amy Schneider announced that she and her fiancée Genevieve Davis are officially married. The Jeopardy! champion, 43, took to social media on Tuesday to announce that she and Davis tied the knot on May 9 after nearly three months of being engaged. "A year ago today, I...
Vanessa Bryant Parties With Daughter Natalia At USC Family Weekend: Cute Photos & Video
Vanessa Bryant, 40, and her daughter, Natalia, 19, are total mother-and-daughter goals! The businesswoman and brunette beauty took to Instagram on Oct. 9 to share that she was partying with her daughter at USC Parents Weekend. Vanessa captioned the adorable selfie, “1 Sorority and 3 Frats later….. Fight On @usc.fb @nataliabryant #ParentsWeekend.”
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”
Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Queen Consort Camilla loses her footing as she leaves cathedral - but recovers perfectly as she battles through trip to Wales with a broken toe
People have lauded The Queen Consort after how she managed a minor slip with 'total class' in Cardiff today. Camilla was accompanying her husband King Charles III for a service of prayer at Llandaff Cathedral for the monarch's first visit to Cardiff, when she appeared to get her heel stuck and slip.
Simone Biles Pays Tribute to Fiancé Jonathan Owens with Fashionable 'Game Day' Outfit
Simone Biles wants the world to know that she's her fiancé's biggest fan—and she's definitely gotten the message across. The Olympic Gold medalist honored Jonathan Owens by donning a custom-made "Owens" jersey when she attended a recent Houston Texans game at NRG Stadium. Biles cheered her partner on from the sidelines as he and his team played the Los Angeles Chargers, and even gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her stylish 'fit. In the caption, she wrote, "My favorite day of the week: game day."
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos
Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
Novak Djokovic ‘welcome’ to play Australian Open on one condition
Novak Djokovic could compete at the Australian Open in January but only if the government permit him to enter the country.Djokovic was deported from Australia at the last edition of the Grand Slam event as he has not had the Covid-19 vaccine. AS a result he is not permitted to re-enter the country until 2025 and tournament director Craig Tiley said he cannot speak to the government on the player’s behalf.“It’s not a matter we can lobby on,” said Tiley. “Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we’ll follow any instruction after that.“It’s a...
Nia Long Shares Smiley Selfie with Sons Kez and Massai amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long can be seen smiling alongside sons Kez, 10, and Massai, 21, in the first photo she has posted of herself since the scandal broke Nia Long is enjoying time with her boys. On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet selfie alongside her two sons, 10-year-old Kez Sunday and 21-year-old son Massai Dorsey II. Long captioned the photo — where she smiles as she leans into Kez, who sticks his tongue out next to Massai — with a simple black heart. The photo is the first that the Fatal...
On the brink of WTA Finals qualification, Pegula taking nothing for granted
SAN DIEGO -- Jessica Pegula can secure her first WTA Finals qualification this week at the San Diego Open, with the highest-ranked American in strong position to make the season-ending championships in both singles and doubles. Going into San Diego, Pegula and her doubles partner, Coco Gauff, sit at Nos.3...
Sergio Garcia’s Ryder Cup Career Appears to Be Over
The all-time Ryder Cup points leader won't meet criteria to be considered for the 2023 team, and a future captaincy is in doubt with his LIV Golf status.
Rafael Nadal tipped to play ATP Finals despite always 'complaining' about it
ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi is expecting Rafael Nadal to play the ATP Finals this year despite it appearing that his season may be over. Nadal had a brilliant start to 2022, winning both the Australian Open and French Open to take his career major tally to 22. However, things has...
